“Who The Phok Is That?”: Angelina Jolie’s Latest Appearance Sparks Concern

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie’s allegedly changed appearance sparked speculation that the Hollywood star may have undergone plastic surgery.



Other fans were more alarmed, though, attributing the supposed modified look to health issues.

Angelina, who is embroiled in a legal battle against Brad Pitt, joined their 21-year-old daughter Zahara at the Dearest Mother & Daughter: A Most Delightful Brunch Experience.

RELATED:

Highlights Angelina Jolie attended a mother-daughter brunch with her 21-year-old daughter, Zahara, hosted by her university.

Many people fixated on the actress’ appearance, speculating about possible cosmetic work or health issues.

The Hollywood beauty previously stated that she’s “not into plastic surgery.”

Angelina Jolie’s appearance surprised the internet, with fans questioning what’s behind her alleged new look

Image credits: ViralBased

The event was hosted in collaboration with the Pearls of Purpose Foundation and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, Zahara’s sorority at Spelman College.

Both Angelina and Zahara delivered speeches during the celebration.

However, instead of focusing on the mother-daughter moment, many people fixated on the Oscar winner’s appearance, saying something about the iconic star felt off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bro that is not Angelina pic.twitter.com/RmWjoOE4oC — MO 𓃵 (@pumpcatcher) April 29, 2026

Image credits: ind3pendent7

“Her facial muscles have become numb after the cosmetic surgeries she underwent,” one person claimed on X.

“It looks like she’s had eyelid surgery. It’s affected all her beauty,” lamented another.

“Is that even her? Like a cross between her and Natalie Portman,” one observer noted, while someone else asked “Shut uuup! Who the phok is that?”



The Oscar-winning actress attended a sorority event organized by Spelman College, her daughter Zahara’s university



Image credits: zaharajp

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to a video of the Maleficent actress at the event, someone wondered whether Angelina might have had a stroke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-year-old previously made it clear that she’s “not into plastic surgery,” clarifying that she has nothing against those who choose to go under the knife to enhance their looks or self-esteem.

“Angelina is 50 and has hollow cheeks, Of course she’s going to look more goth with age, she looks fit too,” a separate fan commented on Angelina’s appearance at the college event.



Image credits: jolieangelxfan

Image credits: waiterNY

The actress and director only underwent surgery for a preventative double mastectomy in 2013 due to her BRCA1 gene, which made her highly likely to get breast cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that once she “knew that this was my reality,” she made the decision to undergo the nine weeks of complex surgery required for a double mastectomy, followed by breast reconstruction with implants.

Is she doing her own makeup? It’s either that or these are a before and after of a high dose of botox, filler, eye lid reduction and a facelift? Or is a clone. pic.twitter.com/bkwfxzQtWI — (⊃｡•́‿•̀｡)⊃Keep your hands off my beaver🦫 (@veroariete326) April 29, 2026

During the sorority event on Sunday (April 26) in Atlanta, Zahara spoke warmly about her “unique” relationship with her famous mom as she addressed the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When asked to speak with you all today on the value of mother-daughter relationships, it felt challenging to find the words,” Zahara began.

“Not challenging because I don’t value it, but because my mom and I have a unique, almost kindred, relationship that can be hard to put into words.”

Image credits: thejoliechronicles_

ADVERTISEMENT

Zahara is a senior at Spelman College, majoring in psychology and minoring in educational studies.

She is one of Brad and Angelina’s six children. Her siblings are twins Vivienne and Knox, 17, Shiloh, 19, Pax, 22, and Maddox, 24.

In 2023, she dropped “Pitt” from her surname, introducing herself to her fellow sorority sisters as “Zahara Marley Jolie.”



At the event, Zahara and Angelina delivered heartfelt speeches celebrating their close bond



Image credits: angiejolie05

Image credits: Watcher81263375

The 21-year-old went on to list the values that Angelina instilled in her.

“I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind, and always striving for growth as people.

“These values may sound simple, but in a world where kindness is overlooked and helping others comes at a cost, I am grateful to have had a role model to show me what it looks like to be a decent human being.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheJolieChronicles (@thejoliechronicles_)

The Spelman College student concluded her speech with an emotional quote dedicated to her mother.

“I think back to a quote I saw years ago that said, ‘I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me,’” she said, turning to face Angelina. “Thank you, mom.”



Angelina remains in a legal dispute with ex-husband Brad Pitt over the French estate Château Miraval



Image credits: ViralBased

Image credits: tamartin00

Angelina is currently embroiled in a legal battle with ex-husband Brad over Château Miraval, the $164 million French estate they co-owned and the place where they got married.

The legal battle began in 2022 after the Maria actress sold her stake in the winery to a third party, a move Brad challenged in court.

Amid the dispute, many of their children, in addition to Zahara, began going by their mother’s surname.



There is some chatter about Angelina Jolie not looking like herself at a recent event. Someone asked if she might have had a stroke. You be the judge, did something change? (Jokieanglxfan) pic.twitter.com/sRQfLkKaA9 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 29, 2026

The divorce, which was finalized in 2024, was reportedly triggered by Brad’s alleged violent behavior aboard a private plane in 2016 toward Angelina and their children.

The actress claimed that her then-husband grabbed her by the head and shook her before pushing her into a bathroom wall. He then allegedly choked one of the children, believed to be Maddox, after the boy tried to defend his mother.

The FBI closed its investigation into the case with no charges against Brad. A source close to the actor denied the allegations.



“The eyes say everything,” one fan commented on the footage of Angelina Jolie at the mother-daughter brunch



Image credits: ghobubo

Image credits: SunkissedPurr

Image credits: sd123269372

Image credits: ElenaXtreme

Image credits: sociallion

Image credits: BettiniRub67581

Image credits: janedoeeternal

Image credits: californiatips

Image credits: VillaneeF

Image credits: Shazz5D