Angelina Jolie Claps Back At ‘Vile’ Trolls Who Targeted Her For Revealing Mastectomy Scars

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie found herself at the center of an online firestorm after a new magazine photoshoot reignited conversations about her health and her high-profile legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has been open for more than a decade about undergoing preventive cancer surgeries, was met with a wave of criticism from trolls who questioned her motives, even as supporters rushed to defend her message and intent.

Angelina Jolie said sharing her scars was about solidarity with other women, not spectacle

Angelina Jolie on Time France cover, addressing mastectomy scars and clapping back at harsh online trolls.

Image credits: TIME France

The controversy followed Jolie’s appearance on the December cover of Time France, where she posed in a low-cut jumper with her hand partially covering her chest. The photos visibly showed the scars from her double mastectomy.

Jolie, 50, had the surgery in 2013 after she learned that she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation, which significantly increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Angelina Jolie in a beige trench coat posing outdoors while a photographer captures images on a balcony.

Image credits: TIME France

Speaking directly to Time France, Jolie explained her decision to showcase her scars in her photos. “I share these scars with many women I love. And I’m always moved when I see others share theirs,” she said.

According to an OK! report, Jolie’s photos were aimed at raising awareness about cancer prevention. They were also intended to support women who were facing similar health challenges.

Black and white photo of a woman showing mastectomy scars, highlighting strength amid trolls targeting her image.

Image credits: TIME France

Apart from her double mastectomy, Jolie also underwent surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes as further preventive measures.

Her decision was shaped by family history. Her mother, French actress Marcheline Bertrand, passed away from ovarian cancer in 2007, while her grandmother and aunt also lost their lives to cancer.

Comment from Lucid Cava criticizing Angelina Jolie, questioning if she wants attention after revealing mastectomy scars.

Comment praising Angelina Jolie for her preventative mastectomy while suggesting honoring cancer survivors on covers.

Friends have stated that history continues to drive Jolie’s advocacy, which has long focused on awareness and early testing, among others.

Internet trolls proceeded to accuse Jolie of “timing” the photoshoot around her long legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Woman sitting on a stool in a softly lit room, symbolizing resilience and strength after revealing mastectomy scars.

Image credits: TIME France

Despite Jolie’s long history of advocacy, the photoshoot quickly became a target for online criticism. Some trolls accused Jolie of “seeking attention” and claimed the images were deliberately released to distract from her ongoing legal and business dispute with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 62, over their shared French winery, Château Miraval.

According to a source close to the actress, those accusations deeply missed the mark. “She is proud of what she’s done and why she’s sharing it,” the source said.

Angelina Jolie interacting on set, showcasing confidence while addressing trolls about her mastectomy scars.

Image credits: TIME France

“But people are twisting it, linking it to everything else going on in her life. The online abuse has been brutal, and it’s compounded by the legal fight over the winery.”

Another source pushed back even harder against the narrative circulating among her critics. “These people should be ashamed of themselves,” the source said. “They are opportunists after web clicks, as Angelina’s photoshoot clearly has nothing to do with some crackpot theory she bared all to tray and draw some kind of sympathy vote from lawmakers and fans.”

Comment from Karen Mooiweer defending mastectomy scars in an online discussion about Angelina Jolie and trolls.

Angelina Jolie walking in a black leather coat with a serious expression, highlighting strength after revealing mastectomy scars.

Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

A media analyst cited by OK! shared the same sentiments. “She’s using her platform to support millions of women who are dealing with cancer risks,” the analyst said. “It’s brave, and it’s separate from any other dispute she has going on.”

Angelina Jolie’s legal battle with Brad Pitt over their winery has been long and complicated

Comment praising Angelina Jolie as a great humanitarian and talented, showing respect and admiration from a social media user.

Comment by Kelly Cook discussing showing mastectomy scars to raise awareness about BRCA gene research and funding.

Jolie’s photoshoot landed amid her long-running and increasingly complex legal dispute between her and Brad Pitt over Château Miraval. Their fight has intensified following recent court rulings favoring Pitt.

As part of the case, Jolie has faced demands to turn over private communications connected to her 2021 sale of her stake in the French winery to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group.

Angelina Jolie at a premiere event, standing confidently in a black dress, addressing mastectomy scars trolls.

Image credits: Julian Parker/Getty Images

Pitt had alleged that Jolie’s sale of her stake breached a prior agreement that required mutual consent. Jolie has disputed these claims.

The ongoing case has become so tangled that one legal source described it as “labyrinthine,” but sources close to Jolie strongly rejected any suggestion that her health advocacy was connected to the dispute.

Angelina Jolie in a fur coat with long hair and red lipstick clapping back at trolls over mastectomy scars.

Image credits: Harald Krichel/Wikimedia

An entertainment industry insider said, “Ange and Brad’s winery fight is ongoing, as it has been for years, but it’s unfair to link her health advocacy to a legal matter. The trolling has nothing to do with the important message she’s sending.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on Angelina Jolie’s recent photoshoot and her encounter with trolls on social media

Comment criticizing trolls targeting Angelina Jolie for revealing mastectomy scars, emphasizing real women's struggles.

Commenter Katie Smith expressing frustration over visible mastectomy scars in an online discussion about Angelina Jolie.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Angelina Jolie while referencing her mastectomy scars and public reaction.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Angelina Jolie for revealing mastectomy scars and addressing trolls.

Comment on social media by Peggy Snow saying Anything for publicity with a sad face emoji relating to Angelina Jolie clapping back at trolls about mastectomy scars.

Comment by Brenda Leslie criticizing attention-seeking behavior in response to Angelina Jolie mastectomy scars discussion.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising Angelina Jolie for her bravery after revealing mastectomy scars.

Comment from Andrea Stevens defending Angelina Jolie’s decision to reveal mastectomy scars and raise awareness about cancer risks.

Comment by Soraya Diesel about her family foundation raising money for women needing BRCA testing, shown in a social media post.

Comment praising strength in showing mastectomy scars, supporting Angelina Jolie clapping back at hateful trolls online.

Comment supporting Angelina Jolie for revealing mastectomy scars and breaking breast cancer stigma in a social media post.

Comment explaining the importance of Angelina Jolie sharing mastectomy scars to raise awareness and support cancer survivors.

Comment from Iris Carter discussing healing and support for women who have undergone similar experiences with mastectomy scars.

Comment praising Angelina Jolie's strength and beauty in the face of trolls targeting her mastectomy scars.

