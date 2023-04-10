“She’s Always Been A Moron If I’m Honest With You”: Boyfriend Wants To Leave His Girlfriend Because She Fell For A Crypto Scam And Lost Over $14k
Scams have been around for centuries, but with the rise of the internet, it’s become easier for all the scum to target unsuspecting people than ever before.
A post on the r/TrueOffMyChest subreddit by u/Comfortable_Soft7418 serves as a warning of the dangers lurking just one click away. The story describes his girlfriend losing $14.5k to a cryptocurrency scheme after she fell for a fake giveaway on Twitter.
It’s a reminder to be cautious and do your research before making financial decisions, especially online.
This guy witnessed his girlfriend lose $14.5k to a cryptocurrency scam, including his and her parents’ savings
Image credits: Anna Tarazevich (not the actual photo)
Because of that, he feels like the time has come to break up with her
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Andrew Neel (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Comfortable_Soft7418
As the story went viral, the author answered some of the questions that arose in the discussion
[Share similar stories and experiences]
My grandfather was kind of like this. His thing was that he was smart with money, a safety engineer for (back then) McDonald-Douglas, and a certified genius. But, some of the more simple things in life would just fly right over his head. I don't think that's OP's girlfriend's problem, but strange nonetheless.
For those of us playing roleplaying games: This is what a high Intelligence, low Wisdom character looks like 🙃
My grandfather was kind of like this. His thing was that he was smart with money, a safety engineer for (back then) McDonald-Douglas, and a certified genius. But, some of the more simple things in life would just fly right over his head. I don't think that's OP's girlfriend's problem, but strange nonetheless.
For those of us playing roleplaying games: This is what a high Intelligence, low Wisdom character looks like 🙃