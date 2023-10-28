ADVERTISEMENT

Nature can be far more bizarre than you might expect. What animals get up to when there are no human beings around would remain a complete mystery if not for the existence of trail cameras.

As autumn sets in and the days get shorter, we thought that it might be time to get you all in a spooky mood. That’s why the Bored Panda team has scoured the far corners of the internet to bring you the creepiest and most unnerving photos ever captured by trail cams. Scroll down for the eeriest pics. But keep in mind, it’s not just animals that ended up in the frame…