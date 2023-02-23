Not every ship is meant to leave the port. Otherwise, these ships may end up sinking like the Titanic. However, this time we will discuss the relationships portrayed on TV that don’t necessarily scream #relationshipgoals. If particular famous movie couples, like Rose and Jack, epitomize the saying love “like in the movies,” then toxic TV couples should make it clear which relationships raise red flags and lead to no good, if not immediately, then in the long run.

Dysfunctional relationships are just as prevalent in real life as they are on TV. However, for some reason, viewers are more inclined to perceive unhealthy relationships in TV shows and movies in a more favorable light. This probably stems from the notion that to live “like in the movies” is the ultimate ambition for many, especially younger audiences. Hence, it’s important to distinguish healthy relationships from toxic couples in TV shows and movies since knowing the difference can heavily influence how one pursues their own personal, romantic life. However, judging solely on the chemistry can be misleading, since toxic couples can have the best chemistry yet be incredibly unwholesome to one another. And although TV show and movie couples with no chemistry make it easy to disparage unhealthy relationships in movies and TV shows, most toxic couples on TV are portrayed as compatible, seriously complicating our judgment.

To help with the latter, below, we’ve compiled a list of the most toxic TV couples, which, even though they look cute together or know how to have a good time, really go against the vision of what a respectful and loving relationship should look like. Do you agree with our selection of the most toxic relationships portrayed on TV? Give the entries you agree with an upvote, and also, let us know whether we’ve missed out on any more toxic couples in movies and TV shows!