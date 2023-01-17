63 Famous Movie Couples That Epitomize The Saying “Love Like In The Movies”
When it comes to cinema, the "happily ever after" finale isn't always necessary or desirable. In fact, some of the most famous movie couples come from tragedies, whether in the genre of a theatrical play (Romeo And Juliet), a real-life event (Titanic), or corrupt and futile motives that set the two people against the world (Bonnie And Clyde). While a movie with a happy ending is more commonplace and commercial and more likely to get a revisit, it's the tear-jerker endings that stick with us long after the final credits have rolled.
However, when we refer to love "like in the movies" (which can be considered an adjective), we often envision the famous couples in movies that get their happy ending. And while The Notebook did end on a bittersweet note, Noah and Allie did get their "till we're old and grey." Most famous couples from movies have undeniable chemistry on screen; thus, no wonder couples with the best chemistry are among the favorites. Yet, some iconic film couples don't possess such strong bonds as iron and magnets do (hence magnetic attraction). And honestly, a strong narrative with great leads can often compensate for the lack of chemistry felt on screen.
Below, we've compiled a list of famous movie and TV couples that have unmistakable chemistry or make it seem believable, at least. Whichever the case may be, it's very likely that when you think of iconic movie couples, the ones below are the first to come to mind. Sure, we could have added Christian and Anastasia as well, but... Nope, we couldn't. Do you agree with our selection? If you do, upvote the popular movie couples you would like to see higher on the list! Also, any famous movie couple we forgot to include (chance of happening — very likely)? Let us know in the comments!
Rose And Jack (Titanic)
There's not much to add about these two, as so much has already been said. Sure, Rose and Jack could have easily both fit on that door. But that clearly wasn't in James Cameron's screenplay. Nevertheless, while doomed, this iconic relationship has been melting hearts all over the world for over 20 years and will continue to do so.
Elizabeth And Will (Pirates Of The Caribbean)
Will and Elizabeth, somewhat of a star-crossed lover couple, had their fair share of good times and bad during their relationship. Yet, it's a ship fans liked and rooted for despite its ups and downs.
Neo And Trinity (The Matrix)
Because it's not rooted in lust, the relationship between Neo and Trinity is so dynamic. Instead of solely physical attraction, it's an emotional connection built out of respect and trust for one another. And a relationship built on respect has a much more solid foundation than any other.
Patrick And Kat (10 Things I Hate About You)
Patrick and Kat are in a love-hate relationship. They are pretty sarcastic yet harbor intense sentiments for each other, which they are unwilling to express. No doubt the chemistry was there. No wonder it was rumored that the co-stars started dating in real life.
Edward And Bella (Twilight)
Was their relationship complicated? 100%. However, you must agree that watching those romantic, dreamy sequences made you envision having a fairy-like wedding in the middle of the woods.
Ennis And Jack (Brokeback Mountain)
Rick And Ilsa (Casablanca)
The bond between Rick and Ilsa is sensual and heavily infused with magic. Although the flashbacks don't show us much, we can easily envision how they fell in love if we fill in the blanks.
Marianne And Héloïse (Portrait Of A Lady On Fire)
The relationship between Marianne and Héloïse we see on screen is subtle but also priceless. While their lives continue to be intertwined, the two ladies introduce each other to fresh perspectives and means of life while giving the other room and freedom.
John And Jane (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
R.I.P. Brangelina. The chemistry between the two hot leads on-screen was unmatchable.
Sally And Harry (When Harry Met Sally)
They initially disliked one other, then grew to be close friends, and then fell in love. As demonstrated by Harry and Sally's relationship, it is indeed possible to escape "the friend zone."
Elizabeth And Mr. Darcy (Pride & Prejudice)
At the beginning of their relationship, Elizabeth and Darcy had negative views of one another. Yet, even though their relationship didn't start off ideal, they nevertheless acquired a love for one another, which ultimately helped improve their characters.
Mary Jane And Peter (Spider-Man 2)
Despite Peter telling Mary Jane that they can't be together, on the day of her wedding, she realizes that she loves Peter more than she does John and leaves him at the altar. Moved by this gesture, Peter finally gets to be with his dream girl. Peter literally got caught in the web of love. Aha!
Noah And Allie (The Notebook)
Even though relationship experts claim that Allie and Noah's romance isn't a good representation of what a healthy relationship should look like, their kiss in the rain scene remains iconic.
Mia And Sebastian (La La Land)
Does one really have to choose between a career and a love life? Or is it possible to have it all? La La Land confronts these points explicitly as two ambitious artists fall in love.
Ron And Hermione (Harry Potter)
Admit it — you initially rooted for Harry and Hermione. But now, as we reflect, Ron And Hermione's romance makes perfect sense.
Kim And Edward (Edward Scissorhands)
Edward Scissorhands is arguably one of the most eccentric, upbeat, and tragic characters ever. Seeing him fall in love for the first time and witnessing Kim return his affections brings back nostalgia from the early 1990s.
Sarah And Nyles (Palm Spring)
In this time-bending (literally) movie, Sarah and Nyles develop a romantic relationship while living the same day repeatedly, much like Phil Connors did in Groundhog Day. Because their humor constantly complements one another, both inside and outside the time loop, it makes perfect sense why they end up together.
Albert And Armand (The Birdcage)
The fact that Lane and Williams make us believe that the pair in The Birdcage, who spend the entire movie acting like a vaudeville show, are actual people, is one of the film's many appealing aspects. After all the jokes and hollers, Armand expresses an almost universally held sentiment about what love is: that it is worthwhile to occasionally feel irritated and bitter if it means spending time with someone you care about.
Edward And Vivian (Pretty Woman)
Vivian and Edward did not experience love at first sight, unlike some Disney cartoon characters. In reality, during their initial meeting, Vivian taught Edward about his lack of automotive knowledge. But that's often how love develops — from a tiny spark to something that grows much bigger over time.
Sandy And Danny (Grease)
Does Grease give the impression that Sandy and Danny are a match made in heaven? It certainly does, and while this good girl-bad boy tandem works in Grease, it barely works in real life. And most of us have learned it the hard way. But hey, let them high-schoolers have that last hurrah of adolescence before actual life begins.
Holly And Paul (Breakfast At Tiffany's)
Unlike the other relationships in their lives, Holly and Paul's decision to be together is made for the sole purpose of enjoying each other's company. We want them to be together. But even more so, we want Holly to change her ways and stop her obstinate chase of wealthy men.
Quincy And Monica (Love & Basketball)
Childhood best friends and aspiring athletes Quincy and Monica fall in love as they get older and put emphasis on their careers. However, despite the latter potentially jeopardizing their relationship's future, it has no effect on their explosive chemistry.
Princess Leia And Han Solo (Star Wars)
In movies, the typical reaction to someone saying "I love you" is "I love you, too." It's almost expected, so naturally, that's what George Lucas intended for Han and Leia, right? Well, that wasn't the case. According to Han, an appropriate response to "I love you" is "I know."
Mark And Bridget (Bridget Jones's Diary)
When your partner tries to convince you that your blue soup is fantastic, you know it's true love. Mark grasped the words of affirmation: "Blue is good. If you ask me, there isn't enough blue food."
Romeo And Juliet (Romeo + Juliet)
While this adaptation was a mixed-bag attempt at a classic story, Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes are great in the lead roles. Their characters have natural chemistry.
Belle And Beast (Beauty And The Beast)
While there was indeed a lack of compassion and chemistry between the characters, one can't argue that they come straight to mind when thinking of Disney's couples.
Rhett And Scarlett (Gone With The Wind)
If Kim and (Kan)Ye were still together, we could compare Rhett and Scarlett to those two: both kooky but somehow make it work. Well, no longer *cough cough.*
Joe And Kathleen (You've Got Mail)
The final 30 minutes of the movie include arguably the best on-screen chemistry between Hanks and Ryan. Even though we knew there would be a happy ending, we were still interested in how it would happen. It was sugar-coated yet delightful and incredibly enjoyable.
Forrest And Jenny (Forrest Gump)
Jenny made room for Forrest when no one else would let him sit alongside them on the bus. From then on, Forrest fell in love with "his girl." Forrest Gump is fundamentally a love story, one between Forrest and his mother, but more crucially, one between Forrest and Jenny.
Baby And Johnny (Dirty Dancing)
If you have seen Dirty Dancing, you will have seen Johnny and Baby's unmistakable chemistry. Interestingly, Jennifer Grey, who played Baby, believed there was no spark between her and her co-star Patrick Swayze, who played Johnny. Whether the spark was genuine or not, you made us think it was; hence, bravo!
Troy And Gabriella (High School Musical)
You know the chemistry is real when the two leads who played the couple start dating offscreen.
Westley And Buttercup (The Princess Bride)
Any man who will endure bloody battles and torture chambers to capture your heart is undoubtedly a keeper.
Emma And Adèle (Blue Is The Warmest Colour)
In this passionate coming-of-age movie, Adele and Emma, two young French ladies, fall in love. This movie examines the toll that their love has on them as they get older. A friendly tip, don't watch this movie with your parents. Just don't.
Oliver And Elio (Call Me By Your Name)
In this moving tale of first love, Oliver, a 24-year-old graduate student, captures 17-year-old student Elio's heart. If you have yet to see it, be sure to have some Kleenex on hand.
Simon And Bram (Love, Simon)
When Simon starts a friendship with an anonymous user online, he's determined to find out who it is because he isn't ready to come out to most of his friends and family. Ultimately, he learns his online buddy's identity, and a cute relationship soon evolves.
Alabama And Clarence (True Romance)
The movie unveils the odd love story between Clarence, a comic book store employee and Elvis enthusiast, and Alabama, a prostitute hired as a gift by Clarence's boss. The two experience love at first sight and soon become embroiled in a series of adventures. Well, if you can call a homicide and unexpected drug trade an adventure...
Viola And Will (Shakespeare In Love)
The youthful, poetic Shakespeare and Viola have undeniable chemistry. And while we know this romance is fictional, we are keen to believe that this passionate fling was the actual inspiration behind Romeo and Juliet.
Christine And Raoul (The Phantom Of The Opera)
Would you love a man who, while posing as your deceased father, manipulates, stalks, and controls you, nearly kills your childhood sweetheart, and kidnaps you twice? That's just a few reasons why we ship Christine with Raoul and not the Phantom.
Jasmine And Aladdin (Aladdin)
While Belle and Beast are arguably the most popular Disney couple, Aladdin and Jasmine are an easy close second. What distinguishes the pair from other Disney couples is that Jasmine and Aladdin don't need to mature or change to be compatible or worthy of one another. The main barriers separating them are not internal.
Carrie And Mr. Big (Sex And The City)
Even though both Carrie and Big have some toxic traits, one of the best things about this relationship is how it progressed from an on-and-off, problematic one to one that is, uhhm, seemingly more healthy than it was.
Katniss And Peeta (Hunger Games)
Ultimately, the Mockingjay was defeated by The Boy with the Bread. It's impossible to see the movies and not realize that these two belong together. No offense intended to #TeamGale supporters.
Clark And Lois (Man Of Steel)
Let's admit, the movie really lacked romance scenes. Also, it's Henry Cavill, aka the best Superman actor (sorry, Christopher Reeve fans). There's arguably no hotter commodity in Hollywood.
Sara And Derek (Save The Last Dance)
Although everyone does a decent job acting, the connection between the two leads carries the picture. Due to their incredible on-screen chemistry, you simply want them to be together.
Molly And Sam (Ghost)
Death itself won't be able to thwart Sam's love for Molly. Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze have amazing chemistry together. The way they gaze at one another is more seductive than any of those really explicit "love scenes."
Tish And Fonny (If Beale Street Could Talk)
As if they were the first man and woman to walk the Earth, Fonny and Tish are beautiful in an idealized, mythological way.
Indiana Jones And Marion (Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark)
Solid partnerships that can withstand knocks and stick together through tough times are becoming rare in the swipe left- or right-era. Just ignore the age gap between the two.
Reynolds And Alma (Phantom Thread)
Reynolds and Alma are kept together by each other's insecurities — Reynolds' emotional and Alma's physical. Being together, Reynolds experiences the care and protection of a motherly figure, while Alma feels like a beautiful woman beside Reynolds. They feel content in each other's company even if their wants are fulfilled through a somewhat unhealthy relationship.
Peter And Lara Jean (To All The Boys I've Loved Before)
Who doesn't love a classic friends-to-lovers trope where the two soon develop feelings for each other after faking a relationship to make one's ex jealous? We certainly do.
Tony And Maria (West Side Story)
Their tragic love story is an absolute tear-jerker. But it shouldn't be surprising considering that their tale was based on Romeo and Juliet.
Jamal And Latika (Slumdog Millionaire)
In this tear-jerker, Jamal and Latika, separated at a young age, must overcome challenges that appear insurmountable before they can reconcile.
Tris And Four (Divergent)
The two characters' love grows organically; they don't instantly declare, "You're my soulmate." In fact, they don't get along at first, which is more likely and makes their couple more believable.
Jane And Jake Adler (It's Complicated)
Although there are many examples of how fulfilling love can be, Jane and Jake's on-and-off relationship serves as a reminder that it's frequently messy and, well… It's complicated. But it's surely worth it.
Olly And Maddy (Everything, Everything)
Olly isn't discouraged by the fact that his new neighbor Maddy has a condition that prevents her from leaving her house. The two have a love tale by communicating via text messages, handwritten signs, and, eventually, meeting in person. Come on, say it; their story really is "aww"-worthy.
Wil And Vivian (Saving Face)
When Wil's mother conceives outside of marriage, she takes her in and promises to support her and the baby. However, Wil's conservative mother is unaware of her sexual orientation. Thus, she has to date her girlfriend, Vivian, in secret. Despite Wil's initial hesitation to publicly declare her love for Vivian, the two support one another through the highs and lows of life, demonstrating that they are simply meant to be.
Mia And Nicholas (The Princess Diaries 2)
The two are initially at odds with one another because Nicholas doesn't think Mia would make a suitable queen. On the other hand, she believes he's conceited and is visibly irritated that he wants to undercut her claim to the throne. Despite their differences, they are attracted to one another by their unmistakable chemistry.
Cher And Josh (Clueless)
The two ex-siblings dating is as weird as it gets. Nevertheless, while predictable, Cher and Josh's relationship is pretty adorable if you don't look too closely at it.
Rachel And Nick (Crazy Rich Asians)
Based on Kevin Kawn's book of the same name, Rachel travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick, to attend a wedding. She soon learns that Nick is one of the nation's wealthiest and most wanted bachelors, and she, therefore, comes under fire from a host of socialites and Nick's mother. Nevertheless, their love for one another remains unwavering throughout all the obstacles. It turns out that dating a very affluent man isn't as bad as one could have thought! Holly may have had a point there.
Gus And Hazel (The Fault In Our Stars)
Even Nicholas Sparks would be impressed by the young love stories that John Green can write. And honestly, this movie was a smashing hit when it first came out. Although star-crossed lovers, Gus and Hazel really worked great on screen.
Darius And Nina (Love Jones)
After a brief encounter at a Chicago nightclub, these two have a casual fling-of-a-situation. However, they quickly realize there might be more between them than they initially thought. The on-screen chemistry between the two leads will certainly bring memories of past and present love.
Queen And Slim (Queen & Slim)
The two leads have incredible chemistry together, which shows in their acting. As they become closer, we just fall in love with them being in love because it is working right away.
Sara And Jonathan (Serendipity)
Sparks flare when Sara and Jonathan first meet. But when they split off, they leave it to fortune to reunite them. The fate element is relentlessly explored, almost to the point of nausea. Still, the skits are entertaining, and the two leads' chemistry is undeniable.
Sasha And Marcus (Always Be My Maybe)
As teenagers, childhood friends Sasha and Marcus engage in lovemaking, which ultimately ends their friendship. However, years later, when they accidentally cross paths, they put feelings from their adolescence behind them and start a new friendship.
Pedro And Tita (Like Water For Chocolate)
Some people might find it problematic that Pedro wed Rosaura, the sister of Tita. But honestly, he did it since it was his only means of being near his real love. It is debatable whether it's a pardonable reason to marry your lover's sister. However, the epic romance's lack of chemistry is its lone flaw. Before they must play Romeo and Juliet, they only have a little time together.