When it comes to cinema, the "happily ever after" finale isn't always necessary or desirable. In fact, some of the most famous movie couples come from tragedies, whether in the genre of a theatrical play (Romeo And Juliet), a real-life event (Titanic), or corrupt and futile motives that set the two people against the world (Bonnie And Clyde). While a movie with a happy ending is more commonplace and commercial and more likely to get a revisit, it's the tear-jerker endings that stick with us long after the final credits have rolled.

However, when we refer to love "like in the movies" (which can be considered an adjective), we often envision the famous couples in movies that get their happy ending. And while The Notebook did end on a bittersweet note, Noah and Allie did get their "till we're old and grey." Most famous couples from movies have undeniable chemistry on screen; thus, no wonder couples with the best chemistry are among the favorites. Yet, some iconic film couples don't possess such strong bonds as iron and magnets do (hence magnetic attraction). And honestly, a strong narrative with great leads can often compensate for the lack of chemistry felt on screen.

Below, we've compiled a list of famous movie and TV couples that have unmistakable chemistry or make it seem believable, at least. Whichever the case may be, it's very likely that when you think of iconic movie couples, the ones below are the first to come to mind. Sure, we could have added Christian and Anastasia as well, but... Nope, we couldn't.