50 TV Show And Movie Couples With No Chemistry To Be Found
Love is in the air, on the television, and the mega screens of the many movie theaters in the world. These days, films are packed with fictional movie couples. If the chemistry between the characters and the leads is there, we are encouraged to invest our time to see how their relationship evolves. But, when the chemistry between the movie duos is not there, the whole movie can fall apart. Iconic movie couples are born from the chemistry they create and foster. So what makes this element so important and why is it found in the most famous movie couples on the screen?
Surely, the best movie couples can be found in the romantic genre movies. There, leading actors have to have that needed chemistry to portray romantic couples realistically and naturally. Romance movies and series are built on chemistry and without it, the whole storyline can turn into a fiasco. Chemistry also seeps into other genres. From superhero movies to action movies, couples from movies are remembered mostly for the chemistry they can transfer to us from the screens of the cinema.
No matter how good the actors are, sometimes the chemistry is just not there. Some fictional couples in movies work, while others don’t. And perhaps that’s the beauty of chemistry — you can’t force it. With the list below, take a look at how various actor duos just couldn’t quite force the chemistry between the characters they played. Upvote the couples who couldn’t convince you with their chemistry. Also, comment down below if you know of any more movie couples without chemistry!
This post may include affiliate links.
Jennifer Lawrence And Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games)
In this movie, there was a hunger for games and for the chemistry between the main characters. Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson might have won The Hunger Games, but they couldn’t win the hearts of fans as a couple. When this chemistry couldn’t fill the hunger of the fans, at least the story did.
Hayden Christensen And Natalie Portman (Star Wars: Episode II - Attack Of The Clones)
Anakin Skywalker might have hated sand, but the fans hated the relationship between him and Padme. The chemistry between Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman was weak and unable to reach the stars in the eyes of the fans.
Neil Patrick Harris And Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother)
In How I Met Your Mother, Barnie and Robin were meant to be together, but somehow, when they were finally married, it felt kind of weak. While the actors got along pretty well, it’s not a secret that in the eyes of the fans, Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders were lacking that huge amount of chemistry that other couples in the series had.
Bryce Dallas Howard And Chris Pratt (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Even in the old days of the dinosaurs, when there was no chemistry to be discovered, you just knew it instantly. In Jurassic World, the chemistry between the characters of Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt was barely there and only their good looks pushed their relationship forwards.
Daniel Radcliffe And Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter)
Not all movies can perfectly adapt a book. In the last few movies of Harry Potter, mainly Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows, the chemistry between Daniel Radcliffe’s and Bonnie Wright’s characters was “invisible,” unlike in the books, where their relationship was loud and clear.
Reese Witherspoon And Tom Hardy (This Means War)
While this might mean war, you can be certain that it doesn’t mean good chemistry. From the start, Chris Pine's character that Tom Hardy portrays was set up to be the romantic interest of Reese Witherspoon’s character. The lack of chemistry between these two actors destroyed the setup of the characters.
Ashley Greene And Jackson Rathbone (Twilight)
Even vampires with their pale skin need some kind of chemistry to work together. While the main couple in Twilight is mediocre at best, the couple that Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone portray is without a heartbeat and emotions — literally.
Adam Sandler And Salma Hayek (Grown-Ups)
As you grow up, you start to understand one thing — you can’t grow out of your childlike manners. Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek's characters act more like a new couple, where the relationship is based more on looks. They are funny and their timing is alright, but there is no way you can ship both of them as a couple.
Kelly Marie Tran And John Boyega (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
These actors, Kelly Marie Tran and John Boyega, couldn’t portray the chemistry between their characters realistically. This, combined with the previous hate for the new movies, angered a lot of original fans of Star Wars.
Chris Evans And Emily Vancamp (Captain America: Civil War)
Hailing from different centuries, Captain America has left his chemistry set in the 1940s. While Chris Evans and Emily Vancamp's characters are powerful on their own, adding a lot to the story, their shot at creating a romantic relationship between them is just not visible on the screen and lacks that chemistry.
Tobey Maguire And Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man)
Even Spider-Man couldn’t cast a strong enough web to connect these two actors and their characters. While Tobey Maguire was able to save New York while in the costume of Spider-Man, he couldn’t create strong enough chemistry between him and actress Kristen Dunst.
Rupert Grint And Emma Watson (Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2)
Harry Potter is a miss when it comes to building relationships. A lot of fans would agree that they would have shipped Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe together, as their characters seemed to be so compatible, but the duo we got, of Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, is boring and not worth our investment.
Kit Harington And Emilia Clarke (Game Of Thrones)
Fictional relationships need to have a build-up so that we, the fans, can believe it. While Game Of Thrones overall lacked the build-up to the final, the main relationship of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's characters was forced at best, a total disaster at worst.
Jessica Alba And Ioan Gruffudd (The Fantastic Four)
The Jessica Alba character was not the only one to be invisible in this movie. Her chemistry with co-star Ioan Gruffudd was barely visible and there was no flexibility available to be seen. While the movie might be fantastic, the relationship on the screen can be labeled as a solid four.
Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson (Twilight)
Another relationship from Twilight that quickly disintegrates. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison, great actors, are emotionless romantics who talk slowly and are on the verge of falling asleep. Strangely enough, only one of them was supposed to be a vampire, but it seems both of them can perfectly capture the life of a vampire.
Nicole Kidman And Hugh Jackman (Australia)
In the land down under, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman do the romance part in a completely different way. The chemistry between them (or more correctly, the lack of it) puts a question mark on the romantic side of the movie and we, the fans, are left to see a barely alive romance taking its final breaths.
Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman (Thor)
Looks aren’t everything and Thor proves it perfectly. If looked at individually, these characters, Thor and Jane, are perfect and well-portrayed in the movies, but when put together and pushed to create a relationship, the actors couldn’t portray the romantic chemistry that was needed. Lucky for us, they were technically broken up in later movies.
Henry Cavill And Amy Adams (Man Of Steel)
Even Superman is not safe from poor chemistry. While the movie itself is good and well-reviewed, the chemistry between the two leads, Henry Cavill and Amy Adams, is barely there and it just proves that looks alone can’t carry a relationship.
Leonardo Dicaprio And Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby)
Romantic couples in books are not always brilliantly represented on the big screen. The duo of Leonardo Dicaprio and Carey Mulligan couldn’t portray romantic chemistry on the screen in the movie The Great Gatsby. Strangely enough, these actors were able to create some of the most iconic romantic couples in other movies.
Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Relationships are like stars — new ones are being born and created every day. But some are not destined to last for a long time. While the duo of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper was able to wow the critics and the Oscar academy, the romantic chemistry between them bounced off from some of the fans and landed face first in the dirt.
Emma Watson And Dan Stevens (Beauty And The Beast)
Even the warm pelt of a werewolf couldn’t heat the relationship between Emma Watson and Dan Stevens’ characters. Lacking basic chemistry, the beast and the beauty couldn’t capture the romance that could have been between them. The beauty was cold, while the beast was as stubborn as a mule.
Timothée Chalamet And Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)
While “Call Me By Your Name” by Lil Nas X is a real hit, the romantic relationship in the movie Call Me By Your Name is more of a miss than a hit. The story is perfect, but it seems like the chemistry between the lead actors Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer is on the verge of making no sense.
Yara Shahidi And Charles Melton (The Sun Is Also A Star)
Nothing says dull like a hopeless romantic falling in love with a person with whom there is no chemistry. Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton try their best in The Sun Is Also A Star, but to be real, there was nothing to see or feel between them.
Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix)
Even a futuristic setting couldn’t add some chemistry to Neo and Trinity’s relationship. Keanu Reeves and Carrier-Anne Moss act like stoic philosophers in The Matrix and combined with the desolated hellscape that is the Matrix world, the romantic relationship feels a bit forced.
Angelina Jolie And Johnny Depp (The Tourist)
Italy is the place of love and pasta. But while you can buy some pasta and cook it on your own, you can’t do that for love, at least not the cooking part. When the chemistry is not there, it might feel artificial. Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp might have long names and short surnames, but they don’t have chemistry in the movie The Tourist.
Jonah Hill And Emma Stone (Maniac)
Jonah Hill and Emma Stone might be maniacally good in this movie, but the chemistry between them is nothing to freak out about. There is barely anything there.
Tom Cruise And Cameron Diaz (Vanilla Sky)
Even Tom Cruise with his good looks and stunt skills couldn’t jump the hurdle that is his poor chemistry with Cameron Diaz. Vanilla might be in the sky, but it isn’t sweet enough to engulf the fans with the chemistry.
Ack Black And Gwyneth Paltrow's In (Shallow Hal)
In the movie, the relationship between Jack Black and Gwyneth Paltrow is as shallow as it can be. In the movie, the main characters fall in love not because they are pretty and good looking, but because they truly like each other. In reality, the lack of chemistry and weak plot just couldn’t capture the hearts of the audience.
Constance Wu And Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians)
These actors might have been friends off camera, but their chemistry in front of it is not quite there. Due to mediocre dialogue between the two and supporting actors capturing the attention away from them, this actor duo just didn’t work.
Tom Hanks And Helen Hunt (Cast Away)
Lucky for us, the Cast Away romantic relationship wasn’t shipped throughout the whole movie. While the chemistry between Tom Hanks and Helen Hunt was barely floating above the water, we can thank the screenwriters for inserting Wilson onto the island.
Elle Fanning And Justice Smith (All The Bright Places)
Chemistry can be the brightest thing in a movie that you can notice. The characters of Elle Fanning and Justice Smith are both flawed individuals that find love in each other. While the story pushes it, the chemistry between them is nowhere to be seen and so the whole romance story feels forced.
Jason Momoa And Amber Heard (Aquaman)
Water is an important component of many chemical reactions, yet even Aquaman can’t dodge the bad chemistry with his partner. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, the main actors in the movie, are unable to puncture the surface of the water with their poor chemistry.
Will Smith And Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day)
The US Independence day is known for the bang and shooting off of fireworks. The movie Independence Day, on the other hand, lacks that chemistry and bang between the main romantic couple. Will Smith and Vivica A. Fox just couldn’t create romantic chemistry between them. Thank god that the movie was so good that we barely even noticed it.
Joey King And Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth)
Even three movies couldn’t create the so-needed chemistry between the lead actors, Joey King and Jacob Elordi, in the Kissing Booth movies. These two actors are great individually, both showcasing themselves in acclaimed performances, but as a couple, they just didn’t work.
Dakota Johnson And Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Of Grey)
There might be Fifty Shades Of Grey to choose from, but there are also fifty-ish reasons why Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan were unable to create the right amount of chemistry between them. When the movie is focused on the romance between them, the lack of it feels forced and a bit cringe.
Jim Carrey And Zooey Deschanel (Yes Man)
Jim Carrey might say yes to some changes in his life, but the fans weren’t quite united on saying yes to his fictional relationship with Zooey Deschanel in Yes Man. While their comedic timings were excellent joke-wise, romantically, they lacked chemistry and their relationship was driven by comedy.
Vince Vaughn And Malin Akerman (Couples Retreat)
Even the tropical setting and warm weather couldn’t boil up some chemistry between these two. Vince Vaughn and Malin Akerman are like those fake commercial couples on TV, where the marriage is non-believable and the lack of chemistry ruins every joke being told.
Brad Pitt And Cate Blanchettthe (Curious Case Of Benjamin Button)
The chemistry between the main actors and characters de-evolves like the main character of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button de-ages. Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett couldn’t quite get us invested in the relationship they tried to create.
Ben Affleck And Sandra Bullock (Forces Of Nature)
Love is like a force — if it’s strong enough, then even the strongest can’t resist being drawn to it. The wave of chemistry between Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock in Forces Of Nature was weak and barely wavy. The chemistry between them barely reached the fans that watched this movie.
Reese Witherspoon And Vince Vaughn (Four Christmases)
Another Vaughn movie and another movie couple without chemistry. Vince Vaughn is a talented actor, so it was strange to see how he lacked basic chemistry with Reese Witherspoon. Even this Christmas movie couldn’t instill the love of this couple into its fans in a non-forced way.
Winona Ryder And Adam Sandler (Mr. Deeds)
Another one of Adam’s movies that is all funny and not even a bit romantic. Winona Ryder and Adam Sandler both fall over when they try to act romantic and all. When chemistry only exists during the comedic parts, there is no way that fans could ship these two together. When the actors feel stiff, there is no way to revive it.
Katie Holmes And Christian Bale (Batman Begins)
The dark knight of Gotham might fight the villain Joker every night, but in Batman Begins, romance is the joke. Katie Holmes and Christian Bale feel like puppets who are pushed into the same situation. As friends they are great, but looking from the romantic side — there isn’t even a light of hope to be seen.
Anne Hathaway And Adrian Grenier (The Devil Wears Prada)
Even the devil isn’t strong enough to pull these two actors and their characters together. The devil might wear some fashionable Prada for good looks, but Anne Hathaway and Adrian Grenier couldn’t even bother to emit some chemistry, even if it might look good on the screen. At least the saving grace is that the movie itself is pretty good.
Katherine Heigl And Gerard Butler (The Ugly Truth)
The ugly truth is — this movie lacked the chemistry that other good romance movies surely have. The script might be all right, but the relationship between the main actors is cringy. If you ever watch this movie, just make sure to pay more attention to the jokes and not to the romantic parts.
Ben Stiller And Naomi Watts (While We're Young)
Young love is a foolish love, full of mystery and confusion. Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts portray the older couple in the movie, but the way they do it seems weak and fake. The movie is good, but the chemistry between these main characters and actors highlights the excellent performance of Adam Driver and Amanda Seyfried.
Kumail Nanjiani And Issa Rae (The Lovebirds)
These two from the movie The Lovebirds are unable to portray the romantic chemistry of a real lovebird couple. While the two actors are great comedians on their own, when they are trying to create romantic chemistry on the screen, it only falls on its face and is unable to create a powerful effect.
Freida Pinto And James Franco (Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes)
Even the apes of the planet couldn’t find the chemistry between these actors in this movie. In Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, the main actors Freida Pinto and James Franco, try to protect the planet and form a romantic relationship, but fail miserably at the latter, lacking chemistry and confidence.
Amandla Stenberg And K.J. Apa (The Hate U Give)
Another victim of a bad book adaptation. The Hate U Give has some of the worst romantic chemistry there is. Amandla Stenberg and K.J. Apa are perfect in this movie and their performances are some of the best, but the romantic relationship they are trying to push is just… weak.
Morgan Freeman And Diane Keaton (5 Flights Up)
These two actors are the grandparents of Hollywood. They are easily recognizable and the charisma they portray just hypnotizes us. But combined, there is nothing between them. Even their star power couldn’t force us to enjoy the lack of chemistry between these stars and their characters.
Julia Roberts And Nick Nolte (I Love Trouble)
Julia Roberts is the embodiment of the romance genre. If you remember watching a romantic movie in the 1990s or 2000s, there is a high chance that Julia Roberts was in one of them. So seeing her poor chemistry in this movie with Nick Nolte, makes you just wonder, who loves trouble like this?