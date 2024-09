Silver in Advertising / Self-Promotion



Each city has its special feature. This set of images points to just that. Since the massive use of iron and other metals, cities have grown, luminous and colorful, in height and in magnificent places that defy nature. Of course, for all this there was the hand of architects, engineers and builders. This series with the following images presents it all, including a tribute to the twin towers. Of course, there is a direct connection to money, to capitalism also present in the series.



My name is Antonio Bernardino Martins Coelho, I am from a small village in the north of Portugal, where I live. I am 39 years old, married and father of two girls. I work as an electrical engineer. A taste for painting was evident in me early on, but it was only in 2010 after a trip to Cuba that I became interested in photography, having captured a lot of images. However, having a small digital camera, I started to acquire analog equipment and develop the photography learning activity in a self-taught way, using very old and medium format machines. My favorite camera is the Zeiss Ikon Nettar.