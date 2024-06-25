Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo
Couples, News

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Tommy Paul’s influencer girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, ignited mockery on social media after a clip showing the couple posing together at the Queen’s Club Championships went viral. According to viewers, Paige appeared just a little too eager to flaunt her man’s victory.

The American tennis player picked up the third singles title of his career over the weekend when he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets 6-1, 7-6 (8) at Queen’s Club in West Kensington, London, UK, weeks before Wimbledon, Fox News reported on Monday (June 24).

Highlights
  • Paige Lorenze, Tommy Paul's girlfriend, was mocked for posing with his trophy at the Queen's Club Championships.
  • Tommy became the first American to win the Queen's Club Championships since 2010.
  • The viral clip of Paige and Tommy has over 1.7 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

The 27-year-old reportedly became the first American to win the tournament since Sam Querrey in 2010. 

Nevertheless, his impressive win was briefly overshadowed by an awkward moment captured on camera, leading to a clip that has since been circulating on social media.

Tommy Paul’s influencer girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, ignited mockery on social media 

Image credits: Clive Brunskill/Getty

X page (formerly known as Twitter) The New Gen posted the now-infamous footage on Sunday (June 23), describing the moment: “If Tommy Paul’s girlfriend could, she would kick him and pose with the trophy herself.”

The clip, which amassed over 1.7 million views on X, saw Paige breaking the norm by joining Tommy on the court to pose with her boyfriend’s trophy while frequently grabbing his neck. 

Moreover, in the last seconds of the short video, the 26-year-old influencer seemed to give instructions to the photographers.

As Tommy remained stiff while holding his impressive prize, Paige’s alleged inappropriate behavior drew criticism, as an X user commented: “I’ve never seen any other players partners be in their post-match on-court trophy photos.”

A person wrote: “Over-Under on how long this is gonna last?!”

“Get out Tommy she’s got you in a headlock mate..the writing is in the wall,” a netizen argued.

A viral clip showed the couple posing together at the Queen’s Club Championships

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

A separate individual chimed in: “Not going to end well.  Fortunately, neck resistance won out.

“Stay strong, he likely has a stage 5 clinger on his hands.”

The New Gen reshared the same clip on Monday, humorously writing in the caption: “Tommy Paul has just announced that he will not play Wimbledon due to a neck injury.”

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Image credits: tommypaull

In professional tennis, it is not customary for partners or significant others to join players on the court for post-match trophy photos. 

Typically, these ceremonies are reserved for the athletes themselves, along with officials and sometimes their coaches. 

Last year’s Madrid Open illustrates these norms and the formalities associated with post-match trophy ceremonies.

According to viewers, Paige appeared just a little too eager to flaunt her man’s victory

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Image credits: tommypaull

During the 2023 Madrid Open, American tennis player Jessica Pegula expressed her disappointment over the “silencing” of the women’s doubles finalists.

At the time, the tournament ended controversially as runners-up Jessica and Coco Gauff and winners Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia were not allowed to do the traditional post-match trophy speeches following the final, Tennis365 reported in May 2023.

After the quartet was handed their trophies and posed for pictures, there reportedly was confusion on the podium, as no microphones were handed to any of the players and the ceremony ended without any speeches.

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Image credits: paigelorenze

Despite the ongoing backlash provoked by the viral clip of the pair, Tommy shared a carousel of photographs highlighting his win on Instagram on Monday featuring a picture of him and Paige holding his trophy together.

“What a week! @cinchchampionships,” the athlete wrote. “Proud to share this trophy with the best team in the world @hugoboss527 @pf.francoherrero @bstime @sebacozzarin @chrisgmccormack @paigelorenze @frwdtraining.”

Paige shared her own carousel of the event on Instagram on Monday, featuring the trophy, her holding the prize with her boyfriend, and glimpses of the competition.

“Love celebrating your hard-earned victory alongside you @tommypaull,” she opened up to her 633,000 followers. “I am so proud of you and grateful to be by your side through every win and challenge. here’s to many more! I love you!” 

“Maybe it’s him showing her off,” a reader countered

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Brutally Trolled Over “Creepy” Post-Match Trophy Photo

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works for Bored Panda's News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light".

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry. Don't know these people, and don't care.

vvmartin avatar
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Normally a tennis player makes the sports pages because of his successes. This is the first time he is because his girlfriend wants to take the spotlight away from him.

danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP posts about how the world hates women, then posts people calling a gf a "stage 5 clinger" (yes, I take that as a reference to the death phase of cancer) because he takes victory pictures with her. Do better, BP.

