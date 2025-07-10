Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Wants Some Spice”: Sofía Vergara’s “Summer Romance” With Tom Brady Sparks Hilarious Reactions
Sofu00eda Vergara posing outdoors in a colorful summer dress, capturing the essence of summer romance and spice.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“He Wants Some Spice”: Sofía Vergara’s “Summer Romance” With Tom Brady Sparks Hilarious Reactions

It’s getting hot in Ibiza, and it’s not because of the weather. It’s because Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady are turning up the heat.

The two were spotted cozying up together on the Spanish island in the company of other celebrities on a luxury superyacht.

“Sydney Sweeney and now Sofia? Tom is out here living every man’s dream,” one commented online.

Highlights
  • Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady turned up the heat on a luxury yacht in Ibiza.
  • They were in the company of fellow stars like Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and others.
  • The 'Modern Family' actress and the retired NFL player were spotted cozying up together, sources claimed.
  • Tom recently sparked romance rumors with Sydney Sweeney after partying it up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.
    Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady turned up the heat in Ibiza, Spain

    Sofía Vergara enjoying a summer party, holding a drink and posing confidently, capturing a summer romance vibe.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    The Modern Family star, 53, and the retired NFL player, 47, were captured on the Ritz-Carlton superyacht called ‘Luminara’—complete with 226 suites, two swimming pools, five restaurants, seven bars, and a spa for its maximum capacity of 452 guests.

    Tickets for the cruise start at $11,900 for seven nights, and for a price of around $78,000, guests can enjoy the most expensive suites in the vessel.

    Tom Brady shirtless on a boat wearing sunglasses, highlighting his summer romance and playful vibe with Sofia Vergara.

    Image credits: tombrady

    Sofia and Tom were aboard the lavish two-night voyage that began from Rome, Italy.

    Sources claimed they shared some steamy moments together, with the retired quarterback asking another guest to switch seats so he could sit next to the Colombian actress at one of the dinners.

    The two were captured on the Ritz-Carlton superyacht called ‘Luminara’ in the company of other celebrities

    Sofía Vergara posing outdoors in a patterned swimsuit, embodying summer romance vibes with a spicy, confident look.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    The two celebrities are enjoying a “summer romance,” a source told Page Six.

    One picture captured Sofia being greeted by J Balvin, while Tom was seated next to her at one of the dinners.

    “He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” the source told the outlet.

    The NFL star “asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” a source claimed

    Sofía Vergara enjoying a summer romance-themed party with friends, sparking hilarious reactions and playful moments.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    Comment about Sofia Vergara's summer romance with Tom Brady sparking hilarious reactions on social media.

    While some called it a “summer romance,” others claimed to TMZ that it was “ridiculous” to call it “romance.”

    It is nothing more than a summer fling, they said.

    The pair rubbed shoulders with other celebrities on the yacht, which included guests like Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and others.

    Sofía Vergara in a colorful swimsuit posing outdoors, highlighting summer romance and spice in a sunny setting.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    Comment on Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady's summer romance sparking hilarious reactions about quarterbacks and touchdowns.

    Sofía Vergara divorced Joe Manganiello in 2023 after seven years of marriage.

    Tom and Gisele Bündchen, who tied the knot in 2009, split in 2022 and finalized their divorce last year.

    Gisele is currently with boyfriend Joaquim Valente and welcomed a child with him this year.

    Some claimed Sofia and Tom were enjoying a “summer romance,” while others claimed it was just a fling

    Shirtless man playing with a football on a sunny beach, capturing summer romance and spice vibes outdoors.

    Image credits: tombrady

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady's summer romance with humorous emojis.

    While in Europe, Tom was captured spending some quality time with his 12-year-old daughter Vivian.

    He shares son Benjamin, 15, and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele, and son Jack, 17, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

    Sofía, meanwhile, is a mother to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, born in September 1992, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

    Comment on social media saying she is closer to his age, related to Sofia Vergara summer romance with Tom Brady sparking reactions.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the stars frivoling together.

    “They both could do much worse,” one said, while another quipped, “Awww.high school never ends.”

    Another said, “They’ll be a cute couple!”

    “Atta boy, he likes that spice!” one fan seemingly cheered the former quarterback on

    Tom Brady relaxing shirtless on a yacht during summer, linked to Sofía Vergara's summer romance sparking spice reactions.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK

    Comment by Jay Boogi saying Griselda will have him whacked if he acts up, related to Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady summer romance reactions.

    Tom’s summer frolicking with Sofia came after rumors of him hitting it off with Sydney Sweeney while partying it up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

    Sydney, 27, was described as the “most sought after person,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

    Sofía Vergara enjoying a summer romance boat ride, wearing sunglasses and black dress with friends by the sea.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK

    Comment from Katina Ford reacting humorously to discussions about Sofia Vergara's summer romance with Tom Brady.

    Sources claimed Tom was “chatting up” Sydney during the Venetian wedding.

    “Everyone wants to talk to her and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life,” a source told TMZ.

    As the rumor mill went into overdrive online, sources claimed Kim Kardashian had her eyes set on Tom during the lavish wedding affairs.

    But she was reportedly disappointed when she realized she wasn’t the “it” girl anymore, a source claimed.

    Netizens speculated whether Tom was hitting it off with Sydney Sweeney after they partied it up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

    Woman in a pink strapless dress at event, highlighting Sofía Vergara summer romance with Tom Brady and its spicy reactions.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

    Kim’s realizing she’s not the ‘It’ girl anymore, and that’s triggered all her worst insecurities,” the insider claimed to Star.

    “She went into the trip with very high hopes — she knew Tom Brady was invited and she has a huge crush on him,” they added. “But he paid way more attention to Sydney, leaving her feeling nearly invisible.”

    Tom Brady wearing sunglasses and a green shirt during a casual outing amid Sofía Vergara summer romance reactions.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

    The billionaire mogul, whose divorce with ex-husband Kanye West was finalized in 2022, has been “single for so long,” the source claimed.

    “It’s really starting to mess with her confidence,” they continued. “She still looks incredible, but she’s in her 40s and has four kids.”

    “She worries she has too much baggage to get the kind of man she wants,” the source added.

    “Can do much better,” one claimed about Tom and Sofia, while another called it a “publicity stunt”

    Comment about Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady sparking hilarious reactions with their summer romance.

    Text message screenshot from Kushall Kaistha joking about living life after winning 7 Super Bowls, sparking hilarious reactions.

    Comment by Eddie Cook saying he wants some spice, reacting humorously to Sofía Vergara’s summer romance with Tom Brady.

    Comment by Ellis Jones discussing Tom Brady’s potential summer romance with Sofía Vergara, sparking funny reactions online.

    Comment by Raj Gerald saying Tom should have fun in the sun and move on, related to Sofia Vergara summer romance.

    Comment by Fabi Sandow praising Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady's summer romance with humorous reaction emojis.

    Comment by Keith Michael celebrating Tom Brady’s New England pride amid Sofia Vergara summer romance and spice reactions.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady summer romance sparking hilarious responses.

    Facebook comment by Barbara Noel reacting humorously to Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady summer romance news.

    Comment on social media by PowerPlay Collectibles reacting humorously to Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady's summer romance news.

    Comment by Dan Begg reacting humorously to Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady’s summer romance on social media.

    Comment from Chris Tian about Tom Brady and Joe Manganiello, mentioning summer romance with Sofía Vergara sparking reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a yacht gathering, referencing Sofía Vergara summer romance with Tom Brady.

    Comment by Karina Jacqueline discussing Sofía Vergara’s summer romance and reactions involving Tom Brady.

    ALT text: Social media comment reacting to Sofia Vergara's summer romance with Tom Brady with humor and emojis.

    User comment by Virginia White saying Tom can do much better, reacting to Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady summer romance.

    User comment by Mary Vanessa Facciola expressing skepticism about media rumors on dating involving Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady.

    Comment from Paul Morrison stating publicity stunt in a simple text format related to Sofía Vergara's summer romance with Tom Brady.

    Comment from Vanessa Rubio reacting humorously to Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady's summer romance with spice.

     

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

