“He Wants Some Spice”: Sofía Vergara’s “Summer Romance” With Tom Brady Sparks Hilarious Reactions

It’s getting hot in Ibiza, and it’s not because of the weather. It’s because Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady are turning up the heat.

The two were spotted cozying up together on the Spanish island in the company of other celebrities on a luxury superyacht.

“Sydney Sweeney and now Sofia? Tom is out here living every man’s dream,” one commented online.

They were in the company of fellow stars like Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and others.

The 'Modern Family' actress and the retired NFL player were spotted cozying up together, sources claimed.

Tom recently sparked romance rumors with Sydney Sweeney after partying it up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

The Modern Family star, 53, and the retired NFL player, 47, were captured on the Ritz-Carlton superyacht called ‘Luminara’—complete with 226 suites, two swimming pools, five restaurants, seven bars, and a spa for its maximum capacity of 452 guests.

Tickets for the cruise start at $11,900 for seven nights, and for a price of around $78,000, guests can enjoy the most expensive suites in the vessel.

Sofia and Tom were aboard the lavish two-night voyage that began from Rome, Italy.

Sources claimed they shared some steamy moments together, with the retired quarterback asking another guest to switch seats so he could sit next to the Colombian actress at one of the dinners.

The two celebrities are enjoying a “summer romance,” a source told Page Six.

One picture captured Sofia being greeted by J Balvin, while Tom was seated next to her at one of the dinners.

“He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” the source told the outlet.

While some called it a “summer romance,” others claimed to TMZ that it was “ridiculous” to call it “romance.”

It is nothing more than a summer fling, they said.

The pair rubbed shoulders with other celebrities on the yacht, which included guests like Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and others.

Sofía Vergara divorced Joe Manganiello in 2023 after seven years of marriage.

Tom and Gisele Bündchen, who tied the knot in 2009, split in 2022 and finalized their divorce last year.

Gisele is currently with boyfriend Joaquim Valente and welcomed a child with him this year.

While in Europe, Tom was captured spending some quality time with his 12-year-old daughter Vivian.

He shares son Benjamin, 15, and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele, and son Jack, 17, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Sofía, meanwhile, is a mother to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, born in September 1992, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Netizens had mixed reactions to the stars frivoling together.

“They both could do much worse,” one said, while another quipped, “Awww.high school never ends.”

Another said, “They’ll be a cute couple!”

Tom’s summer frolicking with Sofia came after rumors of him hitting it off with Sydney Sweeney while partying it up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

Sydney, 27, was described as the “most sought after person,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

Sources claimed Tom was “chatting up” Sydney during the Venetian wedding.

“Everyone wants to talk to her and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life,” a source told TMZ.

As the rumor mill went into overdrive online, sources claimed Kim Kardashian had her eyes set on Tom during the lavish wedding affairs.

But she was reportedly disappointed when she realized she wasn’t the “it” girl anymore, a source claimed.

“Kim’s realizing she’s not the ‘It’ girl anymore, and that’s triggered all her worst insecurities,” the insider claimed to Star.

“She went into the trip with very high hopes — she knew Tom Brady was invited and she has a huge crush on him,” they added. “But he paid way more attention to Sydney, leaving her feeling nearly invisible.”

Share icon

Image credits: Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

The billionaire mogul, whose divorce with ex-husband Kanye West was finalized in 2022, has been “single for so long,” the source claimed.

“It’s really starting to mess with her confidence,” they continued. “She still looks incredible, but she’s in her 40s and has four kids.”

“She worries she has too much baggage to get the kind of man she wants,” the source added.

