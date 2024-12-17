2YO Suddenly Realizes His Mom Is The Bride—His “Heart-Melting” Reaction Is Winning The Internet

The happiest day of a bride’s life was made even sweeter with her son’s adorable reaction.

Kristie Mihelich tied the knot with her husband, Bobby Mihelich, on April 22, 2022, at the Planterra Conservatory in Michigan, known for its stunning foliage.

But before they even had a chance to say their “I dos,” her then-2-year-old boy Pierson stole the show with a “heart-melting” interaction—one that’s been immortalized by Orange Blossom Photography and a viral video.

Kristie Mihelich’s toddler had the most wholesome reaction to his mama on her wedding day

Image credits: Kristie Mihelich

Happy 2nd Anniversary to the love of my life!!! I have loved you for a thousand years and I will love you for a thousand more! 🤵🏻‍♂️👰🏼‍♀️💍🥂 #2ndanniversary #wedding #weddingday #piercygoesviral #heymom Posted by Kristie Mihelich on Monday, April 22, 2024 As Pierson caught a glimpse of his mother in her gorgeous white mermaid-style gown, it appeared he couldn’t contain his excitement. “Hey, Mom!” he shouted, flapping his arms in the air while the audience laughed along. He sprinted to meet her, hugged her, and even ended up walking down the aisle with her, grasping Kristie’s brother’s hand as well.

In an interview with People, Kristie labeled it as “the highlight” of her special day that left all of their loved ones “in awe.”

“I couldn’t even believe it was happening,” she told the outlet. “It completely diverted my feelings of getting married to just heart-melting. And honestly, I think it was the sweetest moment of my life.”

His bubbling excitement was an unexpected, albeit welcome, response

According to Kristie, Pierson’s good behavior was a struggle to master before the wedding.

“The night before at the rehearsal dinner, I couldn’t even get him to stand up next to us to practice at all,” she revealed. “He wanted nothing to do with it. I was just happy he was standing there and participating.

“And then when that happened, I’m like, ‘You’re kidding me. This could not be better.’”

It may have been the buzzing of nerves in the atmosphere or something else entirely, but Kristie suspected her outfit was what spurred her son’s adorable outburst.

“I really think he was like, ‘Oh, Mom, you’re dressed up. You’re not in your jammies.’ It was probably just like, ‘You look so pretty.’ I don’t know,” she stated. “I’m thinking that he was just shocked to see me come walking around the corner all dressed up.”

She added, “He didn’t understand about the whole walking down the aisle and he hadn’t seen me in a while since the first look. So then he was probably like, ‘Oh, there’s Mom, but wait a minute, why is she down there?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristie Mihelich (@piersontheprince)

And it seemed like Pierson continued being the star of the show for the rest of the night.

Besides Kristie’s bridesmaids falling in love with his reaction when the mother and son shared their first look before the wedding, he stole the attention of guests with his dance moves.

“He literally danced the entire night on the dance floor afterward,” Kristie recalled. “So cute.”

As the years passed, Pierson and his mother only grew closer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristie Mihelich (@piersontheprince)

Now a 5-year-old, Kristie’s son is “definitely a mama’s boy.”

“Oh my gosh, I just feel like our bond has grown so much stronger since then,” she told People.

He’s seen footage of his viral reaction that memorable day but hasn’t fully processed what his newfound fame means or its significance.

“He can’t believe he was on TV and sometimes it’ll even kind of pop up on my phone and he just can’t believe it,” Kristie shared.

“Whenever I tell him he’s a celebrity, he doesn’t quite know what that means yet. So I think it’ll take a minute for him to really understand what went down.”

Pierson managed to sprinkle just the right amount of holiday joy for readers

Viewers melted at the sheer magic of such a simple interaction.

“His little face and pure excitement made me tear up,” one person wrote. “He’s so cute. He definitely belongs right between them as they walk down the aisle. How lovely. This is my fourth time watching this! 😂😂😂.”

“This just makes my heart smile!! 🥰🥰🥰,” another gushed.

A third commented, “These are the moments to treasure for a lifetime! Absolutely precious! ❤️.”

“[Oh] my god he is so precious!!! what a beautiful family ❤️,” penned a user.

Two and a half years after the big day, Kristie admitted how she wished she could revisit the “beautiful memory.”

“I want to live this day all over again!!! 🥰,” she wrote.

Pierson’s reaction to seeing his mother was nothing short of “precious”

