Bear Gets Rescued But Loses A Leg, Adapts Perfectly, And Spends His Days Swinging In His Hammock

In a utopia, everybody would think about how their actions affect others and would act accordingly. Unfortunately, our world is far from perfect, and many people choose to put their own interests above all else, often leaving others to suffer the consequences.

When Bouncer the Bear was just a cub, he got caught in an illegally set trap, becoming a victim of one of these selfish people. And yet, even though this incident cost him his leg, he didn’t let it define him, growing up to be one of the most chill bears ever, and, eventually, turning into an internet sensation that everyone fell in love with. Scroll down to read all about it!

Losing a limb is sure to change your life, but it really doesn’t have to be for the worse

Image credits: Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand – WFFT

Bouncer the Bear was caught in an illegal snare trap when he was just 4 months old, and his rescuers had to amputate one of his front legs to save his life

Around 19 years ago, when Bouncer was just a 4-month-old bear cub, a terrible misfortune fell upon him as he got caught in an illegal snare trap in the middle of a national park in Thailand. Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) rushed to the rescue as soon as they could, and even though they managed to rescue the bear, they had to amputate his leg to save his life.

While the operation was a success and the recovery was smooth, as WFFT’s press officer, Paul Healey, explained to The Dodo, there was no way to return the bear to where he came from. “The young, three-legged Bouncer could not be returned to the wild, as his mother could not be located and he would not survive on his own.”

Image credits: Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand – WFFT (Facebook)

The bear could no longer return to the wild, but his life in captivity ended up being no less fulfilling, as he spends his days eating, exploring, and swinging in his favorite hammock

Nevertheless, this didn’t stop Bouncer from living his life to the fullest. After being rehabilitated with the help of WFFT’s staff, the terrified little cub grew into the curious and brave bear he is today. “Missing a limb does not stop Bouncer from doing anything. He has always been a keen climber, climbing all the structures in his habitat that include lookout towers.”

And yet, it wasn’t his curiosity and resilience that made everyone who observed this bear fall in love with him. It turns out that the now-20-year-old Bouncer actually has an incredibly chill outlook on life, and when he’s not exploring, he spends his afternoons lazing in his favorite hammock, snacking on watermelons.

Seeing the pictures of Bouncer enjoying his life so wholly made netizens’ hearts melt. Some were expressing how much they loved seeing how happy he was despite not being able to return to the wild, others talked about how much they’d love to be in his place, but everyone was very positive.

Image credits: Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand – WFFT (Facebook)

Image credits: Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand – WFFT (YouTube)

Losing a limb sounds quite scary, doesn’t it? Well, it’s indeed unpleasant and no one would choose to do this without a good reason. However, according to Annie Roth of National Geographic, it turns out that most animals are actually way less bothered by it than we humans are.

When it comes to amputating a four-legged pet’s limb, most people have a misguided belief that the transition from quadruped to a tripod will limit their friend’s mobility and send them spiraling down into depression. And yet, there are plenty of examples of animals living long and happy lives after losing a leg, thriving even in the wild.

Image credits: Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand – WFFT (YouTube)

Animals who lose one of their limbs can always rely on a tripod stance, which they achieve by positioning their unpaired leg in the center to evenly distribute the weight. In some cases, especially when the leg in question is a hind one, this can turn out to be nothing more than a minor inconvenience in their life.

At the same time, where humans might take years to recover from such a loss, both physically and mentally, animals do it countless times faster. If the rest of their system is healthy, the adaptation takes place way faster than most would assume. And if they have someone to help them in this process, as all pack animals do, it’s accelerated even more.

Image credits: Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand – WFFT (YouTube)

While losing a limb is never a preferred option, most animals manage to recover quickly and adapt exceptionally well, with plenty of cases of three-legged animals thriving even in the wild

Of course, not all animals are the same, and not every case is identical. There are situations like Bouncer’s where a loss may prevent the animal from going back to their old life. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t live a happy and fulfilling life because of it. And if there ever truly is a real need for a replacement, with current technology, it’s even possible to 3D print the missing legs.

Image credits: Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand – WFFT (YouTube)

Ultimately, while losing limbs may physically affect humans more than it does some other animals, a good deal of issues that come from something like that are quite clearly created in our own heads. After all, Bouncer, too, could be sulking in the corner, thinking about his lost leg. But how would that be better than happily lazing in a hammock and snacking on watermelons?

What did you think about this story? Have you ever met any three-legged animals? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were very pleased with how happy Bouncer looked and how much he seemed to be enjoying his life

