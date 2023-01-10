I believe that most parents and teachers want their kids to succeed. And while we try to equip them with the best tools and information for their future life, there are some things we're teaching that are actually setting them up for failure. Whether by accident or due to a lack of self-awareness and knowledge, we give them these 'lessons' that do more harm than good when they come into practice.

One Reddit user wanted to get more opinions on what we need to stop teaching children, so they asked other users to share their thoughts. And they had some really insightful responses. People called out the toxic ideas that many are still putting into kids' young and impressionable minds, often without giving it a second thought. Society is evolving, and many ideas are already outdated and considered harmful, yet their echoes still come up when it comes to lecturing children.

Over 16k responses later, Bored Panda selected the most eye-opening responses to what we should stop telling children immediately. There are many 'facts' that are just rarely challenged, so let's not forget that even if we made a mistake, there's no shame in admitting and correcting it. Scroll down and upvote your favorite answers, share your thoughts, and if you think of anything that wasn't on this list, please tell us in the comments below!

#1

That failure is something to be ashamed of and to avoid at all costs. We all fail sometimes and we need to be able to accept that.

Ineluki_742 , Pixabay

We need to fail to learn

#2

If he's mean to you, he likes you

forgetxreality , Daniil Onischenko

That's just stupid.

#3

To just ignore bullies. As a former teacher, it does nothing to address the issue. The bullying persists 100% of the time.

PragueNole09 , Mikhail Nilov

Bullies really don't care if you ignore them.

#4

That you are only successful and happy with a college degree, married, and have children.

KMermaid19 , RUT MIIT

Hmm yes that degree that has no job prospects, kids that you can't afford and a marriage where you barely see each other coz you have 6 jobs between you to feed those darn kids. Yes success!!!

#5

That play ends when you reach adulthood. Play is important, even when we're grown.

Malcolmpargin , Robert Collins

I love this,it's so true ..never ever stop playing and having fun

#6

That while they are special, they are not any more special than anyone else.

OrganicUse , Vitolda Klein

Or any less (depending on what the child needs to hear).

#7

That it's acceptable to use devices in public loudly without headphones

Musashi1596 , Andrea Piacquadio

Better to teach kids not use them at all, at least for as long as possible. There isn't really any good reason for a girl the age of the one in the picture to be using a mobile, for instance (other than learning to use it in an emergency).

#8

Stop teaching kids *what to think*, and start teaching them *how to think.*

VictorBlimpmuscle , Max Fischer

Hmm, but with a lack of experience, they will come up with the wrong conclusion a lot of the time. So you kinda have to do both. I WILL teach her not to be a racist, making up her own mind on that is not acceptable.

#9

"Please" isn't a magic word. It often won't get you want you want.

“I’m sorry” doesn’t erase a wrong and is only one small part of an apology, which the wronged party is not obligated to accept.

GrnHrtBrwnThmb , Monstera

I loved the twist in BoJack Horseman where BoJack assumes that just saying sorry will automatically make everything okay just like in the sitcom that made him famous, only to be told "I don't forgive you" and "I'm not gonna be your prop so you can feel better." Because his apology is far too little, far too late.

#10

That you need to be friends with everyone.

No_Calligrapher2640 , Toa Heftiba

In my home, my parents make a defined line between friends and friendly.

#11

Abstinence only sex education. Please teach these kids about contraception and how it works, it's been proven that comprehensive sex education is way better at preventing teen pregnancies than abstinence only.

Brief-Resolution2043 , Sam Balye

Indeed. If the kids are gonna do it we can at least make sure they're doing it safely!

#12

That you have to give relatives a hug or kiss if they ask for one.

UnoriginalUse , Askar Abayev

#13

Someone Asks "What Do We Need To Stop Teaching The Children?" And Here Are 34 Insightful Answers You can get what you want if you’re nice.
It teaches children how to be manipulative & dishonest.

Instead, teach them to handle “No”.

Too many people grow up and get offended at being told “No”.

Teachers & Parents want their children to learn how to ask for things in a polite way - but not how to handle rejection.

My brother teaches children and he will actively tell kids “No” and encourage them to find alternative solutions that don’t infringe on someone’s decision.

CantAimMustPray , Boris Pavlikovsky

My parents did not teach me this and it caused so many issues later

#14

Someone Asks "What Do We Need To Stop Teaching The Children?" And Here Are 34 Insightful Answers I don’t believe in forced apologies. They’re not legitimate apologies and the other child knows this. I also don’t feel adults should force children to accept an apology. Forced apologies and acceptances don’t have any benefits.

I am a 3rd grade teacher. My students know I won’t force an apology. Instead, I speak to the students about their choices and how it made others feel. I’ve found that, once students realize what they did, they do apologize on their own and the other student does accept it because they know the apology is sincere. Often times, students will even try to resolve the issue on their own. It’s common for students to ask me if they could speak alone in the hallway. They then return proudly stating that they resolved their issue.

Obviously, if something is not resolving itself, I’ll continue to help students through it. I will also step in for more significant disagreements. However, I’ve found that students are able to resolve issues an overwhelming majority of times. However, they are never truly resolved with forced apologies and acceptances of forced apologies because the underlying issue is still there.

ITeachMunchkins , Kat Smith

Thank you, forced apologies do more harm than good.

#15

kids learn by watching us. whatever we want kids to do or not do starts with grown-ups addressing our own hang-ups. full stop.

neuroboy , Taryn Elliott

"Do what I say and not what I do" is very confusing to a small child

#16

Boys dont cry

ZhenKira16 , Pixabay

Look, everybody poops and everybody cries. It's a fact of life, lol

#17

That Santa gives presents to "good" kids. When rich kids get a bunch of Christmas presents and poor kids don't, we're basically telling children that it is because the poor kids are bad and the rich kids are good.

filetemyoung , Taisiia Shestopal

Just tell your kids that the rich people cheat and their parents bought the presents and hid the coal Santa gave them

#18

That ugly = bad/evil. I partially blame TV animation for this one though. This often makes kids fear elderly people and make unfair connections between appearance and personality.

_kevx_91 , Victoria Akvarel

We need to redefine "ugly". Villians used to often have bown/dark hair, for instance. As a kid I remember hating the fact that all the evil girls had dark hair. I wasn't evil - and I knew plenty of lighter haired girls that were.

#19

That girls are weak or too emotional (I.e. crying like a girl or don't be a p*ssy)

toooldforacnh , Dev Asangbam

The vernacular needs to change. P*ssies can push a child out - they're STRONG. Male anatomy, however? One tap and they're out. So why does everything female mean weak ..? Or "daddy issues" - that means the MEN in a girl's family FAILED her, and yet it's a term used to demean the female victim?

#20

Someone Asks "What Do We Need To Stop Teaching The Children?" And Here Are 34 Insightful Answers To accept collective punishment. Whomever did something to get in trouble for is who gets the punishment.

So many teachers do this to kids and it just breeds resentment for both the teacher and the kid who keeps getting the whole class in trouble.

I dont want my kids to be prepared to accept this as adults, and just deal with it from the govt, society, their employer, etc.

mostlikelynotasnail , cottonbro studio

Collective punishment just makes people hate the teacher and whomever keeps getting in trouble.

#21

"Stranger Danger" it has some decent basic principles about safety, but the unfortunate truth is we need to teach children how to detect if adults in their life are treating them inappropriately just as much as strangers

kylestopthrowingfood , Lisanto 李奕良

Yup. Especially from people who are around your children the most. Family members and friends!

#22

Family is everything. No sometimes their trash and need to be let go of.

Livid-Addendum707 , Patricia Prudente

Folks need to understand that all people can suck. Mothers, fathers, doctors, etc. Your title doesn't make you exempt from screwing up or being a bad human.

#23

Breakfast cereal is healthy

Lisa4today , Naseem Buras

Certain types are better than others. I mean, look, I love my fruity pebbles and they're a nightmare, but plain bran flakes aren't unhealthy.

#24

that there are ‘things for girls’ and ‘things for boys’
(like colors, toys, etc)

iota404

I'm still bitter that I wasn't allowed to be the football goalie in reception. Reasoning was that "the boys will be too rough and may hurt you, and we don't want to hurt your pretty face" that teacher was pretty sexist and infantilising towards the girl constantly

#25

To push down their feelings and never cry. You don't heal unless you work through your emotions. Support them, don't scold.

harrypotter62 , Antoni Shkraba

Can attest to the 'never heal' part. I was screamed at and slapped for crying. I just can't let go anymore. I still cry, but I am not able to let truly go anymore.

#26

Someone Asks "What Do We Need To Stop Teaching The Children?" And Here Are 34 Insightful Answers As a teacher, I'm always amused by the things people think we teach kids. "Stop teaching ______!"

You know what I spent significant time teaching this year? That soiled toilet paper goes in the toilet. That you can control how loudly you burp. That you have to charge a laptop computer for more than a minute to fill the battery.

Then you get the, "Why don't schools teach kids how to do taxes?" Yeah, kids love taxes. We couldn't get middle school kids to stop playing Fortnite long enough to focus on "The Human Body" unit for a week.

I'm just amused by all the things people think happen in schools.

And of course there is the notion that parents can teach kids, too. That's what we're doing with our son. If there's something important he needs to know, we're teaching it to him.

edgarpickle , note thanun

Basic nutrition, simple cooking skills, finances, sewing/fixing the easy stuff....

#27

Religion in public schools

PM_ME_UR_FEET_69

And that churches don't pay taxes.

#28

That doctors are scary. Many parents threaten their kids with the doctor when kids don't listen to them.

SuvenPan , Ashkan Forouzani

Sadly, I was taught that doctors were "authority figures" and therefore they couldn't be bad people. I was abused by d@mn near every doctor. We need the middle ground.

#29

Food pyramid as it is. It's wrong.

SorryIAmNew2002 , The food pyramid

Yes! Not just kids - alot of doctors don't know basic nutrition!

#30

That the size of your body (height included) is any measure of your worth.

jswoll , Sven Brandsma

#31

That challenging authority is wrong.

roamingnomad7

#32

Gender stereotypes.

My son asked me why he didnt have pretty dresses like me. I couldn’t answer his question, i asked him if he wanted to wear dresses like me. He said yes and i sew him one. He’s so happy!

Frosty_Limit7645

Nice! What colour was his dress?

#33

That you need talent to be good at something.

Aaveri , Mikhail Nilov

I'm torn on this, because you often DO need talent to be good at something. Practice does not always make perfect - you need at least a little spark.

#34

They have to finish their plates, or they're being wasteful.

lnvalidSportsOpinion , Tanaphong Toochinda

Eat til you're full, not til it's gone. (And if there is any food left, Daddy will probably eat it anyway! )

