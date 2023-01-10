Over 16k responses later, Bored Panda selected the most eye-opening responses to what we should stop telling children immediately. There are many 'facts' that are just rarely challenged, so let's not forget that even if we made a mistake, there's no shame in admitting and correcting it. Scroll down and upvote your favorite answers, share your thoughts, and if you think of anything that wasn't on this list, please tell us in the comments below!

#1 That failure is something to be ashamed of and to avoid at all costs. We all fail sometimes and we need to be able to accept that.

#2 If he’s mean to you, he likes you

#3 To just ignore bullies. As a former teacher, it does nothing to address the issue. The bullying persists 100% of the time.

#4 That you are only successful and happy with a college degree, married, and have children.

#5 That play ends when you reach adulthood. Play is important, even when we're grown.

#6 That while they are special, they are not any more special than anyone else.

#7 That it's acceptable to use devices in public loudly without headphones

#8 Stop teaching kids *what to think*, and start teaching them *how to think.*

#9 “Please” isn’t a magic word. It often won’t get you want you want.



“I’m sorry” doesn’t erase a wrong and is only one small part of an apology, which the wronged party is not obligated to accept.

#10 That you need to be friends with everyone.

#11 Abstinence only sex education. Please teach these kids about contraception and how it works, it’s been proven that comprehensive sex education is way better at preventing teen pregnancies than abstinence only.

#12 That you have to give relatives a hug or kiss if they ask for one.

#13 You can get what you want if you’re nice.

It teaches children how to be manipulative & dishonest.



Instead, teach them to handle “No”.



Too many people grow up and get offended at being told “No”.



Teachers & Parents want their children to learn how to ask for things in a polite way - but not how to handle rejection.



My brother teaches children and he will actively tell kids “No” and encourage them to find alternative solutions that don’t infringe on someone’s decision.



#14 I don’t believe in forced apologies. They’re not legitimate apologies and the other child knows this. I also don’t feel adults should force children to accept an apology. Forced apologies and acceptances don’t have any benefits.



I am a 3rd grade teacher. My students know I won’t force an apology. Instead, I speak to the students about their choices and how it made others feel. I’ve found that, once students realize what they did, they do apologize on their own and the other student does accept it because they know the apology is sincere. Often times, students will even try to resolve the issue on their own. It’s common for students to ask me if they could speak alone in the hallway. They then return proudly stating that they resolved their issue.



Obviously, if something is not resolving itself, I’ll continue to help students through it. I will also step in for more significant disagreements. However, I’ve found that students are able to resolve issues an overwhelming majority of times. However, they are never truly resolved with forced apologies and acceptances of forced apologies because the underlying issue is still there.

#15 kids learn by watching us. whatever we want kids to do or not do starts with grown-ups addressing our own hang-ups. full stop.

#16 Boys dont cry

#17 That Santa gives presents to "good" kids. When rich kids get a bunch of Christmas presents and poor kids don't, we're basically telling children that it is because the poor kids are bad and the rich kids are good.

#18 That ugly = bad/evil. I partially blame TV animation for this one though. This often makes kids fear elderly people and make unfair connections between appearance and personality.

#19 That girls are weak or too emotional (I.e. crying like a girl or don’t be a p*ssy)

#20 To accept collective punishment. Whomever did something to get in trouble for is who gets the punishment.



So many teachers do this to kids and it just breeds resentment for both the teacher and the kid who keeps getting the whole class in trouble.



I dont want my kids to be prepared to accept this as adults, and just deal with it from the govt, society, their employer, etc.

#21 “Stranger Danger” it has some decent basic principles about safety, but the unfortunate truth is we need to teach children how to detect if adults in their life are treating them inappropriately just as much as strangers

#22 Family is everything. No sometimes their trash and need to be let go of.

#23 Breakfast cereal is healthy

#24 that there are ‘things for girls’ and ‘things for boys’

(like colors, toys, etc)

#25 To push down their feelings and never cry. You don’t heal unless you work through your emotions. Support them, don’t scold.

#26 As a teacher, I'm always amused by the things people think we teach kids. "Stop teaching ______!"



You know what I spent significant time teaching this year? That soiled toilet paper goes in the toilet. That you can control how loudly you burp. That you have to charge a laptop computer for more than a minute to fill the battery.



Then you get the, "Why don't schools teach kids how to do taxes?" Yeah, kids love taxes. We couldn't get middle school kids to stop playing Fortnite long enough to focus on "The Human Body" unit for a week.



I'm just amused by all the things people think happen in schools.



And of course there is the notion that parents can teach kids, too. That's what we're doing with our son. If there's something important he needs to know, we're teaching it to him.

#27 Religion in public schools

#28 That doctors are scary. Many parents threaten their kids with the doctor when kids don't listen to them.

#29 Food pyramid as it is. It's wrong.

#30 That the size of your body (height included) is any measure of your worth.

#31 That challenging authority is wrong.

#32 Gender stereotypes.



My son asked me why he didnt have pretty dresses like me. I couldn’t answer his question, i asked him if he wanted to wear dresses like me. He said yes and i sew him one. He’s so happy!

#33 That you need talent to be good at something.