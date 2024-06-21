10-Year-Old Girl Becomes Internet Sensation After Bringing Baby To School With Her

ADVERTISEMENT

A 10-year-old girl stunned millions of people when she was seen bottle-feeding her baby sister in a busy classroom while studiously working on her school assignments. The clip, showing the maturity of the little pupil, highlights the importance of inclusivity in academia.

Taking to her TikTok page on May 20, a schoolteacher, who goes by Yingggzz on social media, uploaded a video of her fifth-grade student cradling her tiny sibling in one hand while writing with the other.

The infant was seemingly unbothered, focusing on drinking her milk. At one point, she appeared to playfully poke her older sister’s cheek, who remained concentrated on her studies.

The student has been identified with the nickname “Green.” Her baby sister is one year old, Thai PBS World reported on May 22.

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: yingggzz

Both girls were captured by a teacher at the Ban Klong Kaem Cham School in Prachin Buri, a province in central Thailand.

Yingz wrote in the caption of her video: “She is the biggest sister of the family.

“Her mom is busy running errands.

“This is better than having to miss school to look after your sister, right?”

Image credits: yingggzz

As per the Thai outlet, the educator added: “I’m not sure how other teachers would feel, but I always tell my students not to miss class… and she is really doing it.

“Good thing her sister is not naughty.”

While the 20-second clip left viewers divided, a person commented: “She is very tough, writing with one hand and holding her sister in the other.”

Image credits: yingggzz

Others complimented the teacher for showing empathy by allowing Green’s little sister to join the class, Thai PBS World reported.

In many non-Western cultures, it is common and expected for older siblings to take care of their younger siblings.

This practice is rooted in the value of interdependence and collective family responsibilities, as exemplified by certain communities in Sub-Saharan Africa, where older siblings often play a significant role in childcare and household duties.

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Moreover, older siblings help support parents who are engaged in essential subsistence tasks, Handbook of Applied Developmental Science in Sub-Saharan Africa explains.

Similarly, in East Asian cultures, older siblings are socialized to provide material and emotional support from a young age, an article published in the JRank Family Encyclopedia outlines.

In an article debunking Western parenting beliefs, Dr. Christina Scott, professor of Social Psychology at Whittier College in California, told Bored Panda: “Western countries are typically more individualistic in nature, meaning that we put the needs of the individual above the needs of the group as compared to collectivistic nations, which focus on the welfare of the group as the priority.”

She further explained: “When asked ‘How would you describe yourself?’, most children from individualistic nations will pick personal adjectives such as ‘smart, funny, happy,’ etc., while children from collectivistic countries will choose words to describe their relationship to others, [such as] ‘sister, daughter, friend,’ etc.”

“There’s nothing the eldest can’t do, especially the older sister,” a TikTok user commented

