Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Accused Of Betraying Cousin After Calling Niece’s Father Instead Of Babysitting All Night
Family, Relationships

Teen Accused Of Betraying Cousin After Calling Niece’s Father Instead Of Babysitting All Night

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Helping your family members with some babysitting is probably one of the most classic “family jobs” out there. Indeed, depending on where you live, it might be entirely normal to fully outsource your child-raising to whatever blood relative you happen to have in the area. But everything has its limits at the end of the day.

A young woman agreed to babysit her cousin’s kid, but ended up calling her ex to help her when the mom just didn’t come home at night. We reached out to the teen babysitter via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Working as a babysitter when the parents don’t show up is always stressful

    Image credits: leungchopan / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Which is why one young woman decided to call for help when the kid’s mom didn’t come home

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She later shared some more details

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nikki_meel / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Same_Entertainer7765

    Helping with kids is important work with a lot of responsibility

    No matter how you spin it, leaving a fifteen year old with a baby overnight is just a downright terrible idea. Remember, a fifteen year old is a child, just like the baby, although in many ways significantly more capable. So there is almost no way her cousin, herself legally a minor, could berate her for her actions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, this is probably a close reflection of their family dynamics, where certain folks are just told what they are supposed to do and are obliged to “follow orders.” After all, it’s not unusual for folks to get their family involved to help with a lot of things, including childcare. “It takes a village to raise a child,” or so the saying goes. Although, pointedly, researchers have struggled to actually pinpoint where this saying comes from. The internet is littered with similar stories of folks being “pushed” into childcare.

    While we don’t really have the necessary information, it does look like the cousin is already used to doing some babysitting work. The real issue isn’t her being “exploited,” she wasn’t forced to do it, she agreed. The crux of the matter is the cousin blowing up at her over calling for help when she herself just didn’t show up.

    It would appear that the cousin planned to keep the teen in the dark so she would babysit all night

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She didn’t even leave her any reasonable alternatives to contact. She didn’t even leave her location on, so the fifteen year old was basically forced to find some other help. After all, a crying baby is stressful enough when you are its parent, let alone a teenage babysitter. It’s still a lot of responsibility.

    Texting her at 3AM is not a good “alternative,” as most folks would already be asleep by then. Imagine yourself in the babysitter’s shoes. You are now responsible for a child, it’s mom is nowhere to be found, you are getting more tired by the moment and it’s started to cry. The mother was lucky she didn’t call the police. In general, the cousin’s behavior was just entitled and downright exploitative. It’s also pretty short sighted, since she now lost access to a free and willing source of childcare.

    In fact, she probably didn’t tell the babysitter because knew that she would absolutely not agree to stay the night. It’s not to say that the mom doesn’t deserve a night out, but this is not the way to go about it. Even worse, the mom didn’t even follow up in the morning, she just assumed that a teenage girl could spend over twelve hours looking after a kid. Unfortunately, her friends and the cousin’s mom also seem to think she did the wrong thing, although we have to assume they only heard the cousin’s side of the story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most thought she was not to blame

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Serves the little snot right if she lost custody.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Serves the little snot right if she lost custody.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda