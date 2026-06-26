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Are Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Pregnant At The Same Time? Fans Point To Signs In Videos
Taylor Swift, smiling with bangs and red lipstick, wearing a black top and a chunky necklace. Fans speculate if Taylor Swift is pregnant.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Are Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Pregnant At The Same Time? Fans Point To Signs In Videos

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been facing pregnancy rumors at the same time after recent videos and photos of the two stars went viral online.

Swift sparked speculation after fans closely analyzed footage from a recent performance that showed a baby bump.

Meanwhile, Gomez became the subject of similar rumors after she was photographed wearing an oversized coat while out with husband Benny Blanco.

Highlights
  • Viral online rumors claimed that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are secretly pregnant at the same time.
  • Social media users pointed to videos of Swift in loose sweaters. while others claimed Gomez was hiding a baby bump under an oversized beige coat.
  • There is zero evidence supporting either rumor.

“Is the internet about revealing secrets now? First, it was Selena; now, Taylor Swift. Let’s take a breath, please,” one commenter wrote.

RELATED:

    Taylor Swift’s latest appearances reignited rumors that have followed her for more than a year

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walking, sparking rumors about Taylor Swift pregnant.

    Image credits: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    The newest round of speculation began after fans closely analyzed videos from Swift’s appearance at the Tight Ends & Friends event at Nashville’s Tight End University on June 23/

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    Some social media users claimed her outfits looked looser than usual, while others pointed to what they believed were subtle changes in her appearance.

    One viral post claimed, “Taylor Swift is not going to be able to hide her secret much longer.”

    Another fan wrote, “Omg, the bulky sweaters and the chubby wrists. She is TOTALLY PREGNANT.”

    Taylor Swift performing on stage in a black dress, fueling Taylor Swift pregnant speculation.

    Image credits: MattWallace888

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning claims about Taylor Swift pregnant and being too skinny.

    Image credits: charlottexxxIRL

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    The reactions quickly spread across social media, but many people pushed back against the theories.

    “At this point, she’s supposedly been pregnant for 18 months. What’s she giving birth to, an elephant?” one commenter joked.

    Another added, “Every time Taylor wears a loose sweater, people say she’s pregnant.”

    This isn’t the first time Swift has caught herself in pregnancy rumors

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    Screenshot of a tweet about women's bodies in response to rumors about Taylor Swift pregnant.

    Image credits: AllTooKellTMV

    Part of the reason these rumors gained so much attention is that this is far from the first time Swift has been at the center of pregnancy speculation.

    Reports and online discussions about a possible pregnancy have been circulating since 2025. Fans have repeatedly analyzed photos, concert appearances, social media posts, and even camera angles in search of clues.

    According to media researcher Dr. Amelia Morris, speculation about Swift’s future marriage and children has become a recurring topic among fans and entertainment media.

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    Over the past year, some users have claimed she was hiding a baby bump, while others pointed to her temporary breaks from public appearances as supposed evidence.

    Selena Gomez in a beige dress with a slightly rounded stomach, sparking Selena Gomez pregnant rumors.

    Image credits: usanewshq

    A tweet questioning if Selena Gomez is pregnant, fueling fan speculation about Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

    Image credits: f_jxr_

    However, none of those rumors was ever confirmed.

    Many fans have grown frustrated with the constant scrutiny.

    “Leave that woman alone. It could be anything, and even if it is something other than a burrito, it’s none of your business,” one person wrote.

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    Another commented, “People have been saying this since last year, and they’re still wrong.”

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have both spoken about wanting children

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    The rumors have also been fueled by the fact that both Swift and Kelce have spoken positively about family life.

    Sources close to the couple previously claimed that having children is something they both want in the future.

    “They absolutely want a family,” an insider reportedly told Us Weekly. “Their dream is to have kids.”

    Kelce has also spoken publicly about wanting a lasting marriage and family.

    “If we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever?” he said during an interview.

    Swift herself appeared to reference future family plans in her song Wishlist, in which she sings about having children and building a life with the person she loves.

    At the same time, Selena Gomez also found herself dealing with similar speculation

    Selena Gomez taking a selfie in a white dress surrounded by flowers, sparking pregnancy rumors among fans.

    Image credits: selenagomez

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    While Swift’s fans were busy analyzing videos, Selena Gomez faced almost identical rumors.

    The speculation started after photos surfaced of Gomez and Benny Blanco during a shopping trip in Los Angeles. Some social media users claimed her oversized beige coat was being used to hide a baby bump.

    The theory quickly spread online despite lacking any evidence to support it.

    A tweet discussing lupus and childbirth, relating to Selena Gomez and pregnancy rumors among fans.

    Image credits: ZeroBarkThirty2

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    “Bro, that coat is bigger than her future album rollout. Ain’t no baby bump,” one commenter wrote.

    Others argued that people were reading far too much into a simple outfit choice.

    “Not every oversized coat means someone is pregnant,” another user said.

    Selena Gomez has been open about her dream of becoming a mother

    Selena Gomez and a male companion on a couch in a snowy setting, leading to fan speculation about her being pregnant.

    Image credits: selenagomez

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    Unlike the rumors surrounding Swift, Gomez has openly discussed the challenges she faces in having children.

    The singer previously revealed that she cannot safely carry a pregnancy because of medical complications linked to her health conditions.

    “I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2024.

    “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy.”

    Although the news was difficult for her, Gomez said she remains hopeful about becoming a mother through adoption or surrogacy.

    “It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she explained.

    She has also continued to talk about her hopes for the future. After seeing her character become a mother in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Gomez shared a message that resonated with fans.

    “Hopefully one day that’ll be me,” she wrote.

    For now, there is no evidence that either Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez is pregnant.

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    “It’s called a woman’s body…not every bump is a baby,” wrote one frustrated user

    A tweet stating celebrities cant hide anything, referencing the fan speculation about Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez being pregnant.

    Image credits: LILJEFF400

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    A tweet by Wise Stud dismissing rumors about Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez pregnant, stating its a woman's body.

    Image credits: Wise_Stud

    A tweet by pslifeisgood congratulating Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez on pregnancy rumors and asking to leave them alone.

    Image credits: Patrici16556484

    A tweet by Pengagum Dirimu supporting Taylor Swift regarding pregnancy news, saying she'll share on her own terms.

    Image credits: tangkap_aku

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    A tweet by Dori B speculating Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are already married, the event is a reception, not about being pregnant.

    Image credits: DNewportgirl

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    A tweet by WordNerd sarcastically questioning a secret about Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez possibly being pregnant.

    Image credits: penguinpdx

    A tweet by @RtdHONNG asking if a user thinks a pregnancy bump is visible for Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez.

    Image credits: Akinjisolamich6

    A tweet by Darla suggesting that Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez may have forgotten to wear shapewear, referencing a pregnancy rumor.

    Image credits: Blair2002Db

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    A tweet by AK44Y making a humorous comment about fans believing they are part of the babies lives of Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez.

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    Image credits: AK44YOfficial

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember about 15-20 years ago there were always rumors about Jennifer Aniston being pregnant, then it turned out they were all false AND she had fertility issues?

    0
    0points
    reply
    googoogaga avatar
    Googoo Gaga
    Googoo Gaga
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It could be a d***h sentence for someone who has had an organ transplant, so that can be shut down. As if it is any of our business.

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg a woman ate to much cheese or pasta she must be pregnant. Back to this nonsense again. Pathetic use of brain cells.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember about 15-20 years ago there were always rumors about Jennifer Aniston being pregnant, then it turned out they were all false AND she had fertility issues?

    0
    0points
    reply
    googoogaga avatar
    Googoo Gaga
    Googoo Gaga
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It could be a d***h sentence for someone who has had an organ transplant, so that can be shut down. As if it is any of our business.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg a woman ate to much cheese or pasta she must be pregnant. Back to this nonsense again. Pathetic use of brain cells.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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