Are Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Pregnant At The Same Time? Fans Point To Signs In Videos

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Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been facing pregnancy rumors at the same time after recent videos and photos of the two stars went viral online.

Swift sparked speculation after fans closely analyzed footage from a recent performance that showed a baby bump.

Meanwhile, Gomez became the subject of similar rumors after she was photographed wearing an oversized coat while out with husband Benny Blanco.

Highlights Viral online rumors claimed that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are secretly pregnant at the same time.

Social media users pointed to videos of Swift in loose sweaters. while others claimed Gomez was hiding a baby bump under an oversized beige coat.

There is zero evidence supporting either rumor.

“Is the internet about revealing secrets now? First, it was Selena; now, Taylor Swift. Let’s take a breath, please,” one commenter wrote.

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Taylor Swift’s latest appearances reignited rumors that have followed her for more than a year

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The newest round of speculation began after fans closely analyzed videos from Swift’s appearance at the Tight Ends & Friends event at Nashville’s Tight End University on June 23/

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Some social media users claimed her outfits looked looser than usual, while others pointed to what they believed were subtle changes in her appearance.

One viral post claimed, “Taylor Swift is not going to be able to hide her secret much longer.”

Another fan wrote, “Omg, the bulky sweaters and the chubby wrists. She is TOTALLY PREGNANT.”

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Taylor Swift is not going to be able to hide her secret much longer pic.twitter.com/uE6noFjdsy — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 26, 2026

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The reactions quickly spread across social media, but many people pushed back against the theories.

“At this point, she’s supposedly been pregnant for 18 months. What’s she giving birth to, an elephant?” one commenter joked.

Another added, “Every time Taylor wears a loose sweater, people say she’s pregnant.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has caught herself in pregnancy rumors

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Part of the reason these rumors gained so much attention is that this is far from the first time Swift has been at the center of pregnancy speculation.

Reports and online discussions about a possible pregnancy have been circulating since 2025. Fans have repeatedly analyzed photos, concert appearances, social media posts, and even camera angles in search of clues.

According to media researcher Dr. Amelia Morris, speculation about Swift’s future marriage and children has become a recurring topic among fans and entertainment media.

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Over the past year, some users have claimed she was hiding a baby bump, while others pointed to her temporary breaks from public appearances as supposed evidence.

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However, none of those rumors was ever confirmed.

Many fans have grown frustrated with the constant scrutiny.

“Leave that woman alone. It could be anything, and even if it is something other than a burrito, it’s none of your business,” one person wrote.

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Another commented, “People have been saying this since last year, and they’re still wrong.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have both spoken about wanting children

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Selena Gomez isn’t going to be able to hide her secret much longer… 👀 pic.twitter.com/oeTCPwuOIn — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) June 26, 2026

The rumors have also been fueled by the fact that both Swift and Kelce have spoken positively about family life.

Sources close to the couple previously claimed that having children is something they both want in the future.

“They absolutely want a family,” an insider reportedly told Us Weekly. “Their dream is to have kids.”

Kelce has also spoken publicly about wanting a lasting marriage and family.

“If we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever?” he said during an interview.

Swift herself appeared to reference future family plans in her song Wishlist, in which she sings about having children and building a life with the person she loves.

At the same time, Selena Gomez also found herself dealing with similar speculation

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While Swift’s fans were busy analyzing videos, Selena Gomez faced almost identical rumors.

The speculation started after photos surfaced of Gomez and Benny Blanco during a shopping trip in Los Angeles. Some social media users claimed her oversized beige coat was being used to hide a baby bump.

The theory quickly spread online despite lacking any evidence to support it.

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“Bro, that coat is bigger than her future album rollout. Ain’t no baby bump,” one commenter wrote.

Others argued that people were reading far too much into a simple outfit choice.

“Not every oversized coat means someone is pregnant,” another user said.

Selena Gomez has been open about her dream of becoming a mother

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Unlike the rumors surrounding Swift, Gomez has openly discussed the challenges she faces in having children.

The singer previously revealed that she cannot safely carry a pregnancy because of medical complications linked to her health conditions.

“I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2024.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy.”

Although the news was difficult for her, Gomez said she remains hopeful about becoming a mother through adoption or surrogacy.

“It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she explained.

She has also continued to talk about her hopes for the future. After seeing her character become a mother in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Gomez shared a message that resonated with fans.

“Hopefully one day that’ll be me,” she wrote.

For now, there is no evidence that either Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez is pregnant.

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“It’s called a woman’s body…not every bump is a baby,” wrote one frustrated user

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