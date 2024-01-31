Man Tells How He Had The Best Day Watching Football With Daughter, All Due To Taylor Swift

ADVERTISEMENT

Every relationship needs to find a common ground if it wants to improve. For example — a shared interest. Sometimes, people with very different interests can find common ground in a place they never would have guessed. For example, a girl, who likes Taylor Swift, and her dad, who likes the NFL, found out they can watch football games together since Swift tends to appear in them. Sadly, the singer receives quite a lot of hate for being shown on screen during these games. That’s why this dad came online in support of her, saying she provides a perfect way to improve father-daughter relationships.

More info: TikTok

Dad comes on TikTok to say why it’s a good thing Taylor Swift is shown at NFL games supporting her boyfriend

Share icon

Image credits: NFL & CBS

“A word of advice for all the dads out there. Especially all the girl dads, the dads of teenage girls”

“This whole thing with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift — you need to embrace it. You really do. Stop fighting it. Stop being a jerk about it. Stop saying that she’s a distraction, all of that. Embrace it.“

“It’s gonna be good for your relationship with your daughter”

“This past Monday, I went to a playoff game. In single-degree weather, sitting on a pile of snow with our feet in ice. Our toes were red when we left. But I had the time of my life with my teenage daughter at a football game.“

Share icon

Image credits: @curmudge_john2.0

“Do you think that happens without Taylor Swift? You need to embrace it. Do it.”

Share icon

Image credits: @curmudge_john2.0

The video was posted by the TikTok user @curmudge_john2.0. John creates various videos expressing his opinion on diverse topics. This type of content garnered him over half a million likes and nearly 15K followers. Also, it is apparent that John is a huge Swiftie (a fan of Taylor Swift), as his name on the app includes the words “(Taylor’s Version).” This shows his support for the singer in her journey to re-own her albums, which were technically stolen from her.

ADVERTISEMENT

John’s video that we’re talking about today was prompted by the recent hate Taylor Swift has been receiving for appearing at NFL games. The pop star comes to these games because she is dating one of the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL) players, Travis Kelce.

Watch the video here

The couple became publicly official in September 2023 when Taylor showed up at one of Travis’ games and was later seen leaving with him. Since then, Taylor has been at 12 football games supporting her boyfriend. Anytime she’s there, at some point during the game, the camera always shows her. Even though she’s usually shown for mere seconds during an over 3-hour game, her image has infuriated some people.

Sadly, the situation went to the extent of disturbing expressions of hate. By that we mean people started creating and posting perverted and explicit online AI images of Taylor Swift. In these images, she is put in compromising poses getting sexually harassed while attending a Kansas City Chiefs American football game. Many people online were disgusted by these images and said that they should be more carefully regulated.

While some people on the internet are hating on Taylor at NFL games, others are seeing only the best in the situation. Just like TikTok creator John, who saw the possibility of improving the relationship with his daughter while attending football games that Taylor Swift is also at.

Besides that, the football games have received quite a boost in viewership due to Swift attending them. People who previously wouldn’t have even thought of watching an NFL game now do so with anticipation to see the singer’s attendance. In fact, the current viewership is beating the records of people who have tuned into the broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments of John’s video also expressed some positives. For example, another man explained how Taylor’s showing up at the games increased the number of times his wife and daughter watched football games with him. Another woman shared how she bonded with her dad over Taylor Swift’s career and her appearances during the games. And this is just the very surface of the number of relationships improved due to this whole situation.

It could be said that Taylor being at these football games is good for everyone. After all, people are improving their relationships with family members due to the situation. The NFL viewership is beating records and attracting new fans. And, well, Taylor and Travis seem to be falling in love. So maybe let’s stop the unnecessary and sometimes even cruel hate for the singer?

People online shared similar experiences of how Taylor Swift’s presence at NFL games improved their personal relationships

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: 2022 Taylor Swift

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: football wife (not the actual image)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon