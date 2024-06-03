As an avid reader, I am drawn to stories that ignite the imagination and leave space for readers’ involvement. I believe this approach can be transferred to the visual medium. My intention was to tell a story through photographs that are visually appealing, timeless, and relatable, touching on themes of dreams, hopes, and the pursuit of something elusive, like happiness or the meaning of life. Similar to the protagonist in Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist, Harold embarks on the journey of his life, and it is the journey itself that creates the meaning and sense of his endeavors.

Every adventure starts when you are sitting in your cozy armchair and dreaming big. The Japanese proverb says, “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear,” and I truly believe it’s never too late to take the first step with a curious heart and eyes wide open.

I invited to the project a guy who, in my view, fit my preconception of how the hero of the story should look. After the test photoshoot, I was convinced he was the person I wanted to work with to bring Harold’s adventure to life. As I learned later, Louis wasn’t a professional model, only modeling in his spare time just for fun and simply because he enjoys it. Why do I mention this? It happens that Louis was a cancer survivor. Once recovered, he decided to make the best out of his life and do things he loved to do, for the simple reason of feeling alive and not wasting precious days he had learned to treasure.