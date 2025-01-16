ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever imagined a world where cats reign as gentle giants, the art of xiang_0718 is honestly about to make your dreams come true. Based in Taipei, Taiwan, this incredible digital artist creates dreamy scenes featuring colossal kitties blending seamlessly into everyday life scenes, such as cities, fields, bridges, etc.

From a curious black cat swimming in a misty lake to a serene pair of cats towering outside a peaceful home, each piece feels like something that could be part of one's nightly dreams. With nearly 67K Instagram followers, xiang_0718’s artwork strikes a perfect balance between magic and reality, capturing the charm of our oh so beloved cats.

More info: Instagram