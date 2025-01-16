ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever imagined a world where cats reign as gentle giants, the art of xiang_0718 is honestly about to make your dreams come true. Based in Taipei, Taiwan, this incredible digital artist creates dreamy scenes featuring colossal kitties blending seamlessly into everyday life scenes, such as cities, fields, bridges, etc.

From a curious black cat swimming in a misty lake to a serene pair of cats towering outside a peaceful home, each piece feels like something that could be part of one's nightly dreams. With nearly 67K Instagram followers, xiang_0718’s artwork strikes a perfect balance between magic and reality, capturing the charm of our oh so beloved cats.

More info: Instagram

#1

Giant cat in misty lake, with a boat and mysterious tail, imagined by artist Xiang.

xiang_0718

Given the chance, Bored Panda reached out to the artist with some questions! When asked what inspires the themes and settings for these magical landscapes where giant cats reign, the artist said, "There was a Japanese illustrator named Monokubo, known for his healing artworks featuring giant animals. I deeply admire his work—his warm style brought happiness to so many people. Sadly, he passed away in 2022, which was a great shock to me. Although he healed countless people through his art, he neglected to care for himself. Inspired by his philosophy, I aim to continue creating works that bring joy and warmth, especially during moments when people need it the most."
    #2

    A person in a traditional room with gigantic cats at the window, illustrating Xiang's imaginative art.

    xiang_0718

    #3

    Giant cat wearing a green cap beside a tall building, imagining a world with oversized cats in urban settings.

    xiang_0718

    Reflecting on how they hope people feel when encountering these large-scale feline worlds, xiang_0718 explained to us, "I hope viewers feel like this world truly exists and that it offers them solace during difficult times."

    #4

    Giant cat paws towering over a field with a person standing beside, imagined by artist Xiang.

    xiang_0718

    #5

    A woman stands at the top of stairs while a giant cat peers over the edge, creating a surreal and imaginative scene.

    xiang_0718

    As for why their Instagram has gathered such a significant following, the artist attributed it to the blend of the familiar and the fantastical, saying, "I believe it’s the warm and healing approach to my creations. While many artists use cats as their subject, portraying them as giant cats or transforming them into desserts and culinary creations—especially through fun, process-focused videos—is relatively uncommon. Honestly, I didn’t expect my work to gain so much love when I started; I simply followed my own creative preferences. I’m incredibly grateful to all my fans!"

    #6

    Giant cat paw towering over a man on stone steps with scattered papers.

    xiang_0718

    #7

    Giant cat with person resting on its head, illustrating artist Xiang's imaginative world.

    xiang_0718

    When it came to explaining the process of creating these enchanting scenes where giant cats interact with humans, the artist shared with Bored Panda, "I often imagine myself living in a world of giant cats. For example, there’s one piece featuring a Loch Ness monster cat, which I find particularly fun. I frequently observe cats’ tails, noticing how their movements resemble another creature. That made me wonder: if a giant cat were swimming in a lake while I rowed nearby, what might its tail be mistaken for? This thought sparked the idea, and the scene came to life in my mind!"

    #8

    Giant cat sleeping on a sunny farm with sheep grazing and a person resting against its paw.

    xiang_0718

    #9

    Giant cat in an office setting, gently interacting with a small person.

    xiang_0718

    Finally, discussing their newest project of turning cats into dessert-themed art, xiang_0718 revealed how that idea came about and the reaction it received, "One day, while browsing cat pictures, I stumbled upon an orange tabby whose patterns reminded me of salmon sushi. Suddenly, I felt hungry and thought, ‘How fun would it be to turn this cat into a piece of salmon sushi!’ But I didn’t want to simply create an image; I wanted to combine the idea with the process of making food in a fun and engaging way. That’s how the first ‘culinary cat’ was born! They absolutely loved it! They found the creations adorable and healing, and the unique presentation of the process made it even more special. Many eagerly anticipate what new ‘cat cuisine’ I’ll come up with next, which has fueled my passion for creating even more!"

    #10

    Giant cat sprawled across a city crosswalk, surrounded by tiny people, in an imaginative art piece by Xiang.

    xiang_0718

    #11

    Giant cat in samurai armor standing on grass under cherry blossoms, imagined by artist Xiang.

    xiang_0718

    #12

    Giant cat lounging on a train platform with a person standing nearby, illustrating a whimsical world created by artist Xiang.

    xiang_0718

    #13

    Giant cat next to wind turbine in a field, imagined by artist Xiang, with a person in the foreground for scale.

    xiang_0718

    #14

    A giant cat sleeping in the street, as a cyclist rides by, illustrating an imaginative world by artist Xiang.

    xiang_0718

    #15

    Giant cat sleeping in a field, surrounded by tiny people farming, imagined by artist Xiang.

    xiang_0718

    #16

    Giant cat sleeping on a mountain, illustrating a surreal world imagined by artist Xiang.

    xiang_0718

    #17

    Giant cat beneath a bridge with a woman holding an umbrella, envisioning a fantasy world by artist Xiang.

    xiang_0718

