The 'stupid tax' is that sneaky fee that some companies hide behind bargain offers and saving deals. And the Stupid Tax subreddit is known for shining light on these unreasonably priced products. With nearly 40k members, this community warns people about paying any additional price for day-to-day items. Enjoy this list of pics that might have you reconsidering those tempting offers.

There are certain things you can’t escape as an adult like waking up early on weekdays, becoming a kitchen gadget expert, paying bills, and yes, the most mundane one - filing taxes. And while paying taxes if you forget to look at details or lack basic math skills you might end up paying the ' stupid tax '.

#1 Subway Really Wants You To Buy Two Cookies Share icon

#2 What A Deal! The Lady Behind The Counter Said Most People Buy The 3 Pack For $4.99 Share icon

#3 Clearance Mini Quiche At Aldi! Share icon

#4 A “Deal” On Chips Share icon

#5 For Only $58/Mo, I Can Cut My Internet Speed By 3/4 Share icon

#6 Buy More, Save Less! Share icon

#7 For $5.69, You Get Your Choice Of 12oz Or 18oz Share icon

#8 Inflation Hitting All New Highs Share icon

#9 Buy Two For More! Share icon

#10 12x Monthly Payments Are Cheaper Than All Annual Memberships Share icon

#11 Twice The Nutella For The Same Price Share icon

#12 Now This Is Bs Share icon

#13 Discounted To 29.99 You Say? 36% Savings You Say? Share icon

#14 Maple Sugaring Spiles/Taps: Buy 4 For ~$14 Or Pay $5 More If You Want The Same Number In Only One Bag Share icon

#15 Hmm, Sounds Like A Good Deal! Share icon

#16 Looking To Buy These Wooden Cd Cases In Bulk? Share icon

#17 Nothing Like A Good Bargain When It’s On Sale! Share icon

#18 Hmmm, Tough Call Share icon

#19 The Maths Just Dont Add Up Share icon

#20 Buying The Bundle Costs $22.51 More Than Buying Them Separately Share icon

#21 Wow, That’s A Nice Deal Share icon

#22 By Grapthar’s Hammer… What A Savings Share icon

#23 I Guess I’ll Just Get One Share icon

#24 Thanks, I Guess I'll ... Just Wait Then? Share icon

#25 Pay More For Four Share icon

#26 4/$5.00 Or A 4 Pack For $5.38 Share icon

#27 Why Yes, I Would Like To Buy Two Of The Same Game Share icon

#28 Walmart - It Used To Be 3 For $9 Share icon

#29 [follow Up] The Sasuage Biscuit ($1.49) Is Still Cheaper Than The Biscuit ($1.89) Share icon

#30 Pizza Hut: 5 For $55 Or 1 For $9.99 Share icon

#31 1l $43.99 Or 1.75l For $42.99 Share icon

#32 You Can Buy Each Individual Episode In Hd For Cheaper Then Buying It All In A Bundle Share icon

#33 West Elm, 2 For $23 Or 1 For $10. Hmmmm Share icon

#34 Steak Extra Tofu Or Tofu Extra Steak? Share icon

#35 Getting A Meal + Drink Is Cheaper Than Without The Drink Share icon

#36 A Glitch Or Incentive To Buy The Meal, You Decide Share icon

#37 Ordering Wings From Dominos Share icon

#38 $3.22 For 10.3oz Or $2.43 For 13.7oz Share icon

#39 Half The Amount For 19 Cents More Share icon

#40 A Tax In Vegetarians Who Don't Know How To Use The Tacobell App Share icon

#41 Pay More With Digital Coupon Share icon

#42 Cheaper To Buy Two Piece Than A Set Share icon

#43 Two 1 Lb Packs Of Bacon Are Cheaper Than One 1.5 Lb Pack Share icon

#44 $4.50 For 350g vs. $2.70 For 500g Share icon

#45 The Price Per Box Increases By $0.009 When Purchased In Bulk Share icon

#46 Get Two Quarts For The Price Of Four!! Share icon

#47 Why Do They Do This Share icon

#48 Vanilla Extract At Publix Share icon

#49 I Guess I'll Have 2 600 Ml Glasses Share icon

#50 For 8 More, They Can Put The Same Amount Of Fries In One Carton Instead Of 2! Share icon

#51 Food Truck Edition Share icon

#52 Stupid Wine Share icon

#53 5.85 For 8 Or 2 Lots Of 4 For 5.30 Share icon

#54 I’ll Take 2 ,5 Mil Please Share icon

#55 I Need 2 Of Them Share icon

#56 Only 2 Cents, But Still Share icon

#57 An 18 Pack For $13 Or Two 12 Packs For $10 Share icon

#58 Found My First One In The Wild! Share icon