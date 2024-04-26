ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain things you can’t escape as an adult like waking up early on weekdays, becoming a kitchen gadget expert, paying bills, and yes, the most mundane one - filing taxes. And while paying taxes if you forget to look at details or lack basic math skills you might end up paying the 'stupid tax'.

The 'stupid tax' is that sneaky fee that some companies hide behind bargain offers and saving deals. And the Stupid Tax subreddit is known for shining light on these unreasonably priced products. With nearly 40k members, this community warns people about paying any additional price for day-to-day items. Enjoy this list of pics that might have you reconsidering those tempting offers.

#1

Subway Really Wants You To Buy Two Cookies

Subway Really Wants You To Buy Two Cookies

LewdLittleLemon Report

#2

What A Deal! The Lady Behind The Counter Said Most People Buy The 3 Pack For $4.99

What A Deal! The Lady Behind The Counter Said Most People Buy The 3 Pack For $4.99

joemits Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The actual "stupid tax" might be that you are paying $1 for a crab rangoon and thinking you are super smart for not buying 3 for 5. The kind of crab rangoon you get at a gas station or even a buffet is not worth a dollar.

#3

Clearance Mini Quiche At Aldi!

Clearance Mini Quiche At Aldi!

martyz Report

#4

A "Deal" On Chips

A “Deal” On Chips

photophunk Report

#5

For Only $58/Mo, I Can Cut My Internet Speed By 3/4

For Only $58/Mo, I Can Cut My Internet Speed By 3/4

calvarez Report

#6

Buy More, Save Less!

Buy More, Save Less!

InsertCoinForCredit Report

emileemprovencher avatar
EP
EP
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahhahahaah omg someone really did not understand basic math AT ALL to create this pricing list. Oh man, it makes me Laugh then I realize s**t someone did not understand basic math and then I’m so Sad for that person or persons (bc you know others looked at it too).

#7

For $5.69, You Get Your Choice Of 12oz Or 18oz

For $5.69, You Get Your Choice Of 12oz Or 18oz

grptrt Report

ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tried pointing out a similar issue to a grocery manager. His response was, the store didn't set the prices; the supplier did, and the store couldn't change them even if they were losing money. 🤔

#8

Inflation Hitting All New Highs

Inflation Hitting All New Highs

joshbutthole Report

allenbeloe avatar
Allen Beloe
Allen Beloe
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Aus, take a photo, Buy it , show the photo to the cashier and you will get a full refund on the item and the goods gratis

#9

Buy Two For More!

Buy Two For More!

Manufactured1986 Report

#10

12x Monthly Payments Are Cheaper Than All Annual Memberships

12x Monthly Payments Are Cheaper Than All Annual Memberships

limbago Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's just the 90 ones that are off. Adult and disabled are okay. Adult is 8 cents off for the year. It looks like they took total / 12 and rounded. But somebody screwed up on the 90 and then probably used the same number for the second 90. EDIT: Also, it is likely the annual rates are charged all at once and the monthly amount is just to give you an idea compared to if you just paid month to month (whatever those rates are - not shown)

#11

Twice The Nutella For The Same Price

Twice The Nutella For The Same Price

Bnb53 Report

#12

Now This Is Bs

Now This Is Bs

imwackinout Report

#13

Discounted To 29.99 You Say? 36% Savings You Say?

Discounted To 29.99 You Say? 36% Savings You Say?

thegamesthief Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was an anchor store at our local mall - think it was JC Pennys, might have been Bon - that would routinely mark up prices prior to sale. My friend and I noticed this on our own and then one time someone my friend knew who worked there confirmed it.

#14

Maple Sugaring Spiles/Taps: Buy 4 For ~$14 Or Pay $5 More If You Want The Same Number In Only One Bag

Maple Sugaring Spiles/Taps: Buy 4 For ~$14 Or Pay $5 More If You Want The Same Number In Only One Bag

atridir Report

#15

Hmm, Sounds Like A Good Deal!

Hmm, Sounds Like A Good Deal!

blarron Report

#16

Looking To Buy These Wooden Cd Cases In Bulk?

Looking To Buy These Wooden Cd Cases In Bulk?

fungusmungus1 Report

tropicaltarot avatar
Tropical Tarot
Tropical Tarot
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only way this makes any sense is if shipping is included.

#17

Nothing Like A Good Bargain When It's On Sale!

Nothing Like A Good Bargain When It’s On Sale!

Argodruid Report

general0ne avatar
Lester the Space Duck
Lester the Space Duck
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The way these work, is they scan the item with a handheld scanner, which then prints the label. There was probably three packs, they scanned them all at once, and got the labels mixed up

#18

Hmmm, Tough Call

Hmmm, Tough Call

averagepenisman Report

#19

The Maths Just Dont Add Up

The Maths Just Dont Add Up

Backsight_my_buthole Report

#20

Buying The Bundle Costs $22.51 More Than Buying Them Separately

Buying The Bundle Costs $22.51 More Than Buying Them Separately

YangWenli1 Report

#21

Wow, That's A Nice Deal

Wow, That’s A Nice Deal

lia421 Report

#22

By Grapthar's Hammer… What A Savings

By Grapthar’s Hammer… What A Savings

BuddLightbeer Report

#23

I Guess I'll Just Get One

I Guess I’ll Just Get One

0OOOOOOOOO0 Report

#24

Thanks, I Guess I'll ... Just Wait Then?

Thanks, I Guess I'll ... Just Wait Then?

whyistoastsogood Report

#25

Pay More For Four

Pay More For Four

rocketship92 Report

#26

4/$5.00 Or A 4 Pack For $5.38

4/$5.00 Or A 4 Pack For $5.38

colonels1020 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think sometimes it depends on what they have in stock that they want to move / get turns and also how it is priced from the supplier. A while back at Winco, two 1 pound bags of frozen peas were less than a 2 pound bag. Later, the reverse. When I used to drink soda, it was not uncommon to find two 12 packs cost less than one 24 pack.

#27

Why Yes, I Would Like To Buy Two Of The Same Game

Why Yes, I Would Like To Buy Two Of The Same Game

averagepenisman Report

#28

Walmart - It Used To Be 3 For $9

Walmart - It Used To Be 3 For $9

peiguy23 Report

#29

[follow Up] The Sasuage Biscuit ($1.49) Is Still Cheaper Than The Biscuit ($1.89)

[follow Up] The Sasuage Biscuit ($1.49) Is Still Cheaper Than The Biscuit ($1.89)

751assets Report

#30

Pizza Hut: 5 For $55 Or 1 For $9.99

Pizza Hut: 5 For $55 Or 1 For $9.99

BUCNDrummer Report

#31

1l $43.99 Or 1.75l For $42.99

1l $43.99 Or 1.75l For $42.99

WVPrepper Report

#32

You Can Buy Each Individual Episode In Hd For Cheaper Then Buying It All In A Bundle

You Can Buy Each Individual Episode In Hd For Cheaper Then Buying It All In A Bundle

publicbigguns Report

#33

West Elm, 2 For $23 Or 1 For $10. Hmmmm

West Elm, 2 For $23 Or 1 For $10. Hmmmm

slaywacher Report

#34

Steak Extra Tofu Or Tofu Extra Steak?

Steak Extra Tofu Or Tofu Extra Steak?

b7d Report

#35

Getting A Meal + Drink Is Cheaper Than Without The Drink

Getting A Meal + Drink Is Cheaper Than Without The Drink

matthewmspace Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For about a month last year, McDonald's had a 10 piece nugget meal for $2 on Door Dash. Ten nuggets alone was $6 something.

#36

A Glitch Or Incentive To Buy The Meal, You Decide

A Glitch Or Incentive To Buy The Meal, You Decide

ajwest927 Report

#37

Ordering Wings From Dominos

Ordering Wings From Dominos

ramavalos90 Report

#38

$3.22 For 10.3oz Or $2.43 For 13.7oz

$3.22 For 10.3oz Or $2.43 For 13.7oz

mossy_93 Report

#39

Half The Amount For 19 Cents More

Half The Amount For 19 Cents More

Enroberman Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well..in this case, the larger bottle is on sale, the smaller one isn't.

#40

A Tax In Vegetarians Who Don't Know How To Use The Tacobell App

A Tax In Vegetarians Who Don't Know How To Use The Tacobell App

hskrpwr Report

#41

Pay More With Digital Coupon

Pay More With Digital Coupon

Melodic_Turnover_877 Report

#42

Cheaper To Buy Two Piece Than A Set

Cheaper To Buy Two Piece Than A Set

PECONAUT Report

#43

Two 1 Lb Packs Of Bacon Are Cheaper Than One 1.5 Lb Pack

Two 1 Lb Packs Of Bacon Are Cheaper Than One 1.5 Lb Pack

CmdrWinters Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to go to Reddit to see the whole thing. 1 lb is $4.79. 1.5 lb is $11.99

#44

$4.50 For 350g vs. $2.70 For 500g

$4.50 For 350g vs. $2.70 For 500g

OwnerofNeuroticDogs Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a fair comparison. The smaller amount comes in a plastic sealable jar which some people might prefer to a cardboard box. So you can pay a premium if you want the jar (of course smart people would just find an old jar to use)

#45

The Price Per Box Increases By $0.009 When Purchased In Bulk

The Price Per Box Increases By $0.009 When Purchased In Bulk

hvilaichez Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is likely price coding. Some stores (Costco for example) have most of their prices ending in 9. A price ending in a different number means other things like discontinued. So 10 X 3.49 would be 34.90 but they made it 34.99 to match their system. (my guess)

Vote comment up
#46

Get Two Quarts For The Price Of Four!!

Get Two Quarts For The Price Of Four!!

calvarez Report

#47

Why Do They Do This

Why Do They Do This

Marioc12345 Report

#48

Vanilla Extract At Publix

Vanilla Extract At Publix

ilovenerdwins87 Report

#49

I Guess I'll Have 2 600 Ml Glasses

I Guess I'll Have 2 600 Ml Glasses

chiraggsam Report

#50

For 8 More, They Can Put The Same Amount Of Fries In One Carton Instead Of 2!

For 8 More, They Can Put The Same Amount Of Fries In One Carton Instead Of 2!

PuddingSalad Report

#51

Food Truck Edition

Food Truck Edition

iamtuerk Report

#52

Stupid Wine

Stupid Wine

derpy_mcderpderp Report

#53

5.85 For 8 Or 2 Lots Of 4 For 5.30

5.85 For 8 Or 2 Lots Of 4 For 5.30

DannyHallam Report

#54

I'll Take 2 ,5 Mil Please

I’ll Take 2 ,5 Mil Please

jpmelnitsky Report

#55

I Need 2 Of Them

I Need 2 Of Them

kokodjiss Report

#56

Only 2 Cents, But Still

Only 2 Cents, But Still

DBProxy Report

#57

An 18 Pack For $13 Or Two 12 Packs For $10

An 18 Pack For $13 Or Two 12 Packs For $10

Bondedknight Report

#58

Found My First One In The Wild!

Found My First One In The Wild!

MegaEmailman Report

#59

Bww Boneless Wings

Bww Boneless Wings

0OOOOOOOOO0 Report

