The “Stupid Tax” Online Group Shares 59 Posts That Prove Some People Are Idiots (New Pics)
There are certain things you can’t escape as an adult like waking up early on weekdays, becoming a kitchen gadget expert, paying bills, and yes, the most mundane one - filing taxes. And while paying taxes if you forget to look at details or lack basic math skills you might end up paying the 'stupid tax'.
The 'stupid tax' is that sneaky fee that some companies hide behind bargain offers and saving deals. And the Stupid Tax subreddit is known for shining light on these unreasonably priced products. With nearly 40k members, this community warns people about paying any additional price for day-to-day items. Enjoy this list of pics that might have you reconsidering those tempting offers.
Subway Really Wants You To Buy Two Cookies
What A Deal! The Lady Behind The Counter Said Most People Buy The 3 Pack For $4.99
Clearance Mini Quiche At Aldi!
A “Deal” On Chips
I think I'll go with the original, thank you.
For Only $58/Mo, I Can Cut My Internet Speed By 3/4
Buy More, Save Less!
For $5.69, You Get Your Choice Of 12oz Or 18oz
I tried pointing out a similar issue to a grocery manager. His response was, the store didn't set the prices; the supplier did, and the store couldn't change them even if they were losing money. 🤔
Inflation Hitting All New Highs
In Aus, take a photo, Buy it , show the photo to the cashier and you will get a full refund on the item and the goods gratis
Buy Two For More!
12x Monthly Payments Are Cheaper Than All Annual Memberships
it's just the 90 ones that are off. Adult and disabled are okay. Adult is 8 cents off for the year. It looks like they took total / 12 and rounded. But somebody screwed up on the 90 and then probably used the same number for the second 90. EDIT: Also, it is likely the annual rates are charged all at once and the monthly amount is just to give you an idea compared to if you just paid month to month (whatever those rates are - not shown)
Twice The Nutella For The Same Price
Now This Is Bs
Discounted To 29.99 You Say? 36% Savings You Say?
Maple Sugaring Spiles/Taps: Buy 4 For ~$14 Or Pay $5 More If You Want The Same Number In Only One Bag
Hmm, Sounds Like A Good Deal!
Looking To Buy These Wooden Cd Cases In Bulk?
The only way this makes any sense is if shipping is included.
Nothing Like A Good Bargain When It’s On Sale!
The way these work, is they scan the item with a handheld scanner, which then prints the label. There was probably three packs, they scanned them all at once, and got the labels mixed up
Hmmm, Tough Call
The Maths Just Dont Add Up
This one is photoshopped. There's a "2" behind the top "3"
Buying The Bundle Costs $22.51 More Than Buying Them Separately
Wow, That’s A Nice Deal
By Grapthar’s Hammer… What A Savings
I Guess I’ll Just Get One
Thanks, I Guess I'll ... Just Wait Then?
Pay More For Four
4/$5.00 Or A 4 Pack For $5.38
I think sometimes it depends on what they have in stock that they want to move / get turns and also how it is priced from the supplier. A while back at Winco, two 1 pound bags of frozen peas were less than a 2 pound bag. Later, the reverse. When I used to drink soda, it was not uncommon to find two 12 packs cost less than one 24 pack.
Why Yes, I Would Like To Buy Two Of The Same Game
Walmart - It Used To Be 3 For $9
[follow Up] The Sasuage Biscuit ($1.49) Is Still Cheaper Than The Biscuit ($1.89)
Pizza Hut: 5 For $55 Or 1 For $9.99
1l $43.99 Or 1.75l For $42.99
You Can Buy Each Individual Episode In Hd For Cheaper Then Buying It All In A Bundle
West Elm, 2 For $23 Or 1 For $10. Hmmmm
Steak Extra Tofu Or Tofu Extra Steak?
Getting A Meal + Drink Is Cheaper Than Without The Drink
For about a month last year, McDonald's had a 10 piece nugget meal for $2 on Door Dash. Ten nuggets alone was $6 something.
A Glitch Or Incentive To Buy The Meal, You Decide
Ordering Wings From Dominos
$3.22 For 10.3oz Or $2.43 For 13.7oz
Half The Amount For 19 Cents More
Well..in this case, the larger bottle is on sale, the smaller one isn't.
A Tax In Vegetarians Who Don't Know How To Use The Tacobell App
Pay More With Digital Coupon
Cheaper To Buy Two Piece Than A Set
Two 1 Lb Packs Of Bacon Are Cheaper Than One 1.5 Lb Pack
You have to go to Reddit to see the whole thing. 1 lb is $4.79. 1.5 lb is $11.99
$4.50 For 350g vs. $2.70 For 500g
Not a fair comparison. The smaller amount comes in a plastic sealable jar which some people might prefer to a cardboard box. So you can pay a premium if you want the jar (of course smart people would just find an old jar to use)
The Price Per Box Increases By $0.009 When Purchased In Bulk
Get Two Quarts For The Price Of Four!!
Why Do They Do This
Vanilla Extract At Publix
I Guess I'll Have 2 600 Ml Glasses
For 8 More, They Can Put The Same Amount Of Fries In One Carton Instead Of 2!
Food Truck Edition
Stupid Wine
5.85 For 8 Or 2 Lots Of 4 For 5.30
I’ll Take 2 ,5 Mil Please
I Need 2 Of Them
Only 2 Cents, But Still
An 18 Pack For $13 Or Two 12 Packs For $10
Found My First One In The Wild!
Bww Boneless Wings
I always pay attention to pricing for this exact reason. These things happen all the freaking time where two jars or boxes are same price big one is the bigger version. Or they are the same product and one comes with an additional component. It happens way too frequently to make any sense. This is typically people doing what was asked of them (marking the prices) and not questioning it bc they aren’t giving my thought to what they are doing. Equate it to how you can drive somewhere and not even remember how you go there - autopilot.
