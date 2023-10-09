“Mom: Unacceptable”: 50 Examples Of The Most Entitled Parents, As Shared By This Community
Few people are arguably more annoying than entitled ones. Expecting others to drop everything at a second’s notice just to help them out or demanding preferential treatment for reasons only known to them can surely lead to some rather frustrating situations.
Some people develop a sense of entitlement after becoming parents; for some reason they believe that having a child works like a privilege pass in certain circumstances. That’s why their entitlement often becomes a source of inspiration for internet memes, providing something to giggle at—or maybe relate to, to those who’ve ever encountered an entitled parent in the wild—when scrolling away. Continue to move down this list to find memes about the latter, as shared by the ‘Entitled Parents Memes’ subreddit.
Bored Panda discussed the topic of parent entitlement with a developmental psychologist, author Dona Matthews, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down to find her insight in the text below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Vax
And That’s A Fact
YES, I can't say how important this is, NO MATTER HOW YOUR CHILD TURNS OUT, LOVE THEM AS MUCH AS YOU WOULD LOVE ANY 'NEUROTYPICAL/ABLE BODIED/CONFORMING' CHILD, THEY DESERVE IT AS MUCH AS ANY OTHER
Insert Title
There are countless examples of parents’ sense of entitlement—just take this mother demanding that other children share their toys, for example, or this one annoyed at some kids at the playground—which is why people are far from surprised when another similar situation unfolds.
“We’ve all run into that parent, the one who demands to go ahead of us in line at the grocery store or restaurant because their child is getting impatient, or the one who wants to switch seats with us because their child wants to be at the window or on the aisle,” developmental psychologist Dona Matthews told Bored Panda in a recent interview.
“That parent is probably entitled and demanding in other areas of their life, too, but at the very least we can know that in these cases, they’re using their child as a proxy to ask for advantages.”
Biggest Brain Time
This Makes Sense
“My reaction to that kind of entitlement depends on the parent’s tone,” Matthews continued. “If they’re apologetic, and express appreciation for the fact they’re asking for something I don’t have to give them, I’m usually happy to comply if I can.
“But if the tone is demanding, I find I dig in my heels, and will comply only if I feel like it. I’ll be polite, but might say ‘No,’ maybe with an explanation (e.g., ‘Sorry, I’m in a hurry too.’ Or ‘Sorry, I selected this seat and am all set up here.’)”
It’s arguably safe to assume that most people would react differently to a demanding and appreciative tone, especially when it comes to parents with children. If an apologetic dad asks to cut in line by the nearest bathroom, because his little one really needs to go, that’s a completely different story from an aggravated 'Karen' yelling that their child deserved this plane seat they didn’t book or pay for in advance.
Fucking Karen Am I Right
That’s Just Under 1.3 Billion Today, That’s Literal Effort To Be That Entitled
and that mum paved the way for child pageants and family youtube channels…
My First Meme. Im Sorry For Everything
It’s important to pay attention when a parent is simply being an entitled jerk and when there are actually valid reasons for their seemingly rude or aggravating behavior. Dona Matthews shared with Bored Panda that she doesn’t think entitlement is ever excusable, but there are times when parents can have legitimate requests for help with their children.
“If a child or parent has special needs, and the parent is doing their best to manage a tough situation, then I want to be part of the village that supports the family in coping as well as possible with their challenges,” she said.
Your Kids Are Humans Too Karen
My parents give the excuse that since as babies we used to scream it’s okay for them to yell back at us
This Hits A Little Too Close To Home
This Is Accurate
It’s difficult to answer why some people feel entitled to certain things just because they are a parent. “That varies from one parent to another, and from one situation to another,” the developmental psychologist pointed out. “Sometimes it’s temperament—some people are just more demanding than others, regardless of the situation—and sometimes it’s concern about their child’s ability to cope with less-than-ideal circumstances.”
“Sometimes that concern is legitimate—the parent may be dealing with a particularly challenging child—and sometimes it stems from a parent’s need for more effective parenting techniques,” the expert added.
Let’s Be Honest, It’s True
Says It All
*moves To Canada
Some of the posts shared by ‘Entitled Parents Memes’ clearly show that such parents often affect not only their own lives and well-being but those of their children as well. Their actions can have a strong impact on the offspring and can set an example, which might be far from the best one for a developing mind to follow.
“An entitled parent is acting as a model for their child, and is effectively teaching their child to feel entitled, too. As time goes by, that rarely goes well for either one of them,” Matthews said.
Of Course It’s A Karen
And even if it did make them "look like a Muslim," would that be such an issue?
Entitled Mommies Be Like
That Sums It Up
Teaching children that they are entitled to some sort of preferential treatment might not be the best choice for many reasons; and there clearly are better things to fill their heads with.
“There’s considerable research showing that an attitude of gratitude has many benefits, whereas an attitude of entitlement brings with it negativity and unnecessary problems,” Dona Matthews emphasized in a recent interview with Bored Panda.
In a piece for Psychology Today, she pointed out that an attitude of gratitude leads to more energy, a greater sense of optimism, greater resilience and better capacity to overcome setbacks, a deeper sense of contentment, and deeper empathy, which can be essential for trying to tame a sense of entitlement.
I Don’t Think That I Have To Say Anything
just because they’re your rainbow child doesn’t mean they can be a-holes to everyone else
Ah S**t. Here We Go Again
"Thiomersal is a preservative which contains small amounts of mercury. It’s used to prevent the growth of bacteria or fungi in the vaccine. High doses of mercury can be toxic to the brain and other organs. However, no harmful effects have been linked with the level of thiomersal used in such small amounts in vaccines. Although there have been concerns in the past that thiomersal-containing vaccines can cause autism, there is no scientific evidence that this is the case. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that there is no risk from thiomersal in vaccines. Read the full WHO statement. Thiomersal is no longer used in any of the vaccines routinely given to babies and young children in the NHS childhood immunisation programme." https://111.wales.nhs.uk/livewell/vaccinations/ingredients/
Thought This Would Fit Here
In her piece, the author also shared ways of incorporating gratitude into your own and your child’s life. She suggested focusing on the beauty in the moment; “Actively celebrate being alive. Notice what’s good or beautiful about the people and the world around you.”
She also emphasized the importance of establishing and maintaining healthy routines, transforming entitlement and negativity into gratitude, and teaching your child to express it, among other things.
Hehehe
Halloween Decorations
Idk Where Else To Post This
The reason it’s so important to teach gratitude over entitlement is because children will reflect what they see, hear, or are taught. That’s likely why quite a few millennials nowadays are considered entitled; and, according to Inc.com, the parents are partially to blame.
It pointed out that over 70% of American adults think of the aforementioned generation as "selfish," and 65% believe they are "entitled." It continued to emphasize that entitlement is typically a learned behavior, which emerges when parents believe their precious children are entitled to everything.
Its Funny Cause Its True
Imagine ... Uggh
20 year later and the mum is wondering why her kid hasnt talked to her in 5 years
True Story
These memes shared by the subreddit might work as a mirror to a) parents who tend to show off their sense of entitlement, b) kids who are affected by it in any way. But if viewing such images didn’t evoke any negative feelings for you yourself, feel free to continue to this list of insane parents who felt more entitled to things than anyone else.
When You Tell Karen Her Child Isn't An Angel
Its So Damn Annoying
Sometimes, you really just gotta punch them in the face
Anti Vaxx Mom Be Like
We All Need Therapy Once In A While... Some More Than Others. Thanks Mom For That
I Think I Need To Go See A Therapist :’)
Oh, mom was NOT happy when I threw this one at her. 2/10 satisfying but I don't recommend it.
I Now Have A Fear Of Leaving The House Even Though I'm Not Hiding Anything
The Classic Facebook Marketplace Karen
I’m Protecting My Phone Against Em’s
Please Don’t
Oh She Will Love To Help You Guys Out
I hate when my mum does this, I have a borderline panic attack every time she makes me talk to someone and yet she still does this consistently
They Dont. Come On!
I mean, sure, if you pile enough of them on top of yourself, you will no longer suffer from cancer.
Please Stop Doing This Its Not Punishment...it Feels Like Abuse
My brother has some issue which I think makes him neurodivergent and my father thinks that by beating him and shouting he will “get over it”
Getting Really Sick Of Your Shit Karen
I Made A Meme About My Parents
I swear my mother could have written a book on How to Make Your 11 Year Old Attempt Suȋcide.
I See This Line In Every "Em Tries To Steal Something" Story
Lol
Lol I did not expect this humour among a bunch of serious posts.
Oh No Karen
Wait, What The Hell Just Occured!
I'll never understand parents like that. I have 2 young kids and I could be on death's door and I would tell my kid that it isn't theirs and they have to respect the owner's answer
Mommy Knows The Best
Mom..... Lets Just Go
Another Ep Meme Cause I Have Years Of Repressed Emotions Against My Mother And Comedy Is One Of My Few Coping Mechanisms
Omg check! Early intervention is an insurance policy against a lifetime of misery. I have PTSD, MDD and GAD, the latter since about aged four. I was straight onto it when I suspected my seven year old might be anxious. Again, I am extremely privileged to be able to afford to get her help. Not everyone can.
She Calls Her Lawyer Everytime
Americans don't have universal healthcare but they all have a lawyer. :)
Karen
sometimes i like someone standing up for me when that happens :) my social anxiety would suffer
How It Be Like
Note: this post originally had 100 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.