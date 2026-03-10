ADVERTISEMENT

Street art often turns ordinary walls into something surprising, and the artist known as IN THE WOUP does exactly that with his playful mosaic creations. Based in Lyon, France, he has spent years transforming public spaces with colorful pixel-style artworks inspired by classic video games, pop culture, and childhood nostalgia.

Through his ongoing Mario Worldz Project, the artist imagines what would happen if iconic characters from different universes crossed paths with Mario, creating fun crossovers that blend gaming, movies, comics, and pop culture references.

Over the years, IN THE WOUP has installed hundreds of mosaics in cities across multiple countries, bringing these nostalgic pixel characters into the real world where passersby can unexpectedly stumble upon them.

Scroll down to check out some of his creative works – you might even recognize a few familiar faces hidden in pixel form.

More info: inthewoup.com | Instagram | youtube.com

