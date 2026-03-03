ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wandered the hilly, tile-covered streets of Lisbon, you know the city itself is basically a living, breathing gallery—but keeping up with its ever-changing walls is a full-time job. Enter Luis Rodrigues, the dedicated curator behind the Instagram powerhouse Street Art Lisbon, where he meticulously documents the city’s vibrant urban soul across a staggering 18,000+ posts.

While Luis is quick to remind his 55,000+ followers that he isn't the artist behind the spray cans, his page has become the definitive digital archive for everything from massive, multi-story murals to those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it stencils hidden in the Alfama district.

#1

Urban art mural in Lisbon featuring a cat with glowing eyes integrated into colorful cityscape graffiti background.





    #2

    Colorful Lisbon urban art mural of a woman's face with a cat sitting in a 3D window on her eye, blending cityscape creativity.

    

    
    
    #3

    Colorful urban art mural in Lisbon depicting a distorted face, showcasing the city's creative street art scene.

    

    
    
    #4

    Large urban art mural in Lisbon featuring surreal three-eyed cats, showcasing the city's vibrant street art scene and creativity.

    

    
    
    #5

    Person walking past urban art on a wall in Lisbon showing figures pulled by a large red heart-shaped balloon.

    

    
    
    #6

    Detailed urban art mural of a whimsical creature with large green eyes and oversized ears in Lisbon's cityscape.

    

    
    
    #7

    Vibrant urban art mural of a woman's face with bright colors and detailed features in Lisbon cityscape.

    

    
    
    #8

    3D shark mural in Lisbon's urban art style, showcasing vibrant colors that transform the cityscape with striking visuals.

    

    
    
    #9

    Realistic mural of a bear on an urban wall showcasing Lisbon's urban art that transformed the cityscape.

    

    
    
    #10

    Colorful urban art mural of a wild boar and a smiling animal in Lisbon's street, showcasing vibrant cityscape transformation.

    

    
    
    #11

    Colorful urban art mural of a woman's face on a brick wall showcasing Lisbon's vibrant street art scene.

    

    
    
    #12

    Vibrant Lisbon urban art mural showing a woman's face and large colorful fish on a concrete wall.

    

    
    
    #13

    Realistic urban art mural of a woman's face on a brick wall, showcasing Lisbon's vibrant urban art scene.

    

    
    
    #14

    Street art mural of a green-skinned woman with black hair, showcasing Lisbon's urban art transforming the cityscape.

    

    
    
    #15

    Colorful urban art mural of a large red hummingbird surrounded by flowers on a Lisbon city building wall.

    

    
    
    #16

    Colorful Lisbon urban art mural featuring a green face, flowers, and a hummingbird on an outdoor city wall.

    

    
    
    #17

    Colorful urban art mural in Lisbon featuring a woman with bright blue feathered mask and green leaves surrounding it.

    

    
    
    #18

    Vibrant urban art mural in Lisbon featuring a woman with striking face paint and bright orange flowers in her hair.

    

    
    
    #19

    Urban art mural in Lisbon featuring a large, detailed green hand painted with glowing highlights on a dark wall.

    

    
    
    #20

    Realistic mural of a woman in traditional dress with flowers, showcasing Lisbon's urban art transforming cityscapes.

    

    
    
    #21

    Vibrant Lisbon urban art mural featuring a colorful, surreal portrait transforming the cityscape with creative street art.

    

    
    
    #22

    Street art mural of a tattooed woman with gold jewelry, part of Lisbon's urban art transforming the cityscape.

    

    
    
    #23

    Realistic urban art mural of a man wearing rings and a cap, showcasing Lisbon's vibrant urban art transforming the cityscape.

    

    
    
    #24

    Large urban art mural of a face with glasses on a city wall in Lisbon, showcasing vibrant street art colors.

    

    
    
    #25

    Vibrant urban art mural of a resting panda, showcasing Lisbon's street art transforming the cityscape with bold colors.

    

    
    
    #26

    Large, detailed urban art mural of a cat on a colorful wall in Lisbon transforming the cityscape with street art.

    

    
    
    #27

    Black and white urban art mural in Lisbon depicting a man smoking, reimagining the cityscape with street art.

    

    
    
    #28

    Colorful urban art mural featuring a detailed face portrait on a street wall in Lisbon's cityscape.

    

    
    
    #29

    Vibrant urban art mural in Lisbon depicting a person wearing virtual reality goggles in neon colors.

    

    
    
    #30

    Street art mural of a fierce lion with yellow eyes, showcasing Lisbon's urban art that reimagined the cityscape.

    

    
    
    #31

    Large yellow snake mural bursting through a wall, showcasing Lisbon's urban art transforming the cityscape outdoors.

    

    
    
    #32

    Urban art mural in Lisbon depicting a striking female face with red and black color accents in a cityscape setting.

    

    
    
    #33

    Vibrant urban art mural of an elderly woman with colorful glasses and flowers, showcasing Lisbon's street art scene.

    

    
    
    #34

    Black and white urban art mural of a woman's face with a hood, part of Lisbon's street art transforming the cityscape.

    

    
    
    #35

    Mural of a woman with a bird and golden halo, showcasing Lisbon's urban art transforming the cityscape.

    

    
    
    #36

    Colorful urban art mural of a cartoonish blue crocodile with a trumpet on a Lisbon city wall.

    

    
    
    #37

    Mural of a crowned woman surrounded by pink roses, part of Lisbon's urban art reimagining the cityscape.

    

    
    
    #38

    Graffiti mural of a man hugging a dog inside an abandoned industrial building showcasing Lisbon urban art creativity.

    

    
    
    #39

    Realistic mural of a green eye painted on a weathered wall showcasing Lisbon's urban art transforming cityscapes.

    

    
    
    #40

    Mural of a woman with white hair and blue face paint in Lisbon's urban art transforming the cityscape.

    

    
    
    #41

    Urban art mural in Lisbon depicting a man with glasses and a horned demon figure on a city wall.

    

    
    
    #42

    Black and white urban art mural in Lisbon featuring a woman's face, vintage car, and cartoon characters in a cityscape setting.

    

    
    
    #43

    Colorful urban art mural in Lisbon depicting a serious child holding a golden waffle against a vibrant cityscape background.

    

    
    
    #44

    Urban art mural of Batman with vibrant graffiti background in Lisbon cityscape transforming public space.

    

    
    
    #45

    Large urban art mural of a woman with blonde hair painted on a pink building wall in Lisbon's cityscape.

    

    
    
    #46

    Large urban art mural of a mother and child on Lisbon building, showcasing vibrant urban art transforming the cityscape.

    street_art_lisbon Report

    0points
    POST
    #47

    Mural of a man with fangs and a cap, vibrant urban art transforming Lisbon’s cityscape with bold street creativity.

    street_art_lisbon Report

    0points
    POST
    #48

    Vibrant urban art mural of a roaring tiger in Lisbon, showcasing colorful street art that transforms the cityscape.

    street_art_lisbon Report

    0points
    POST
    #49

    Large vibrant urban art mural of a fierce gorilla with electric lightning effects in Lisbon’s cityscape.

    street_art_lisbon Report

    0points
    POST
    #50

    Photorealistic urban art mural of a woman's face with cartoon characters, showcasing Lisbon’s vibrant street art culture.

    street_art_lisbon Report

    0points
    POST
