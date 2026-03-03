ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wandered the hilly, tile-covered streets of Lisbon, you know the city itself is basically a living, breathing gallery—but keeping up with its ever-changing walls is a full-time job. Enter Luis Rodrigues, the dedicated curator behind the Instagram powerhouse Street Art Lisbon, where he meticulously documents the city’s vibrant urban soul across a staggering 18,000+ posts.

While Luis is quick to remind his 55,000+ followers that he isn't the artist behind the spray cans, his page has become the definitive digital archive for everything from massive, multi-story murals to those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it stencils hidden in the Alfama district.

More info: Instagram