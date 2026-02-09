To show you that it’s a completely different universe down there, we gathered a list of crazy stories people have shared about riding the subway. From wild creatures roaming around to passengers performing cursed hygiene rituals, these moments prove that you need to be careful whether you're jumping the turnstile or buying a ticket.

In mythology, the concept of an underworld is found in almost every civilization, and it's usually a place where the "normal" rules we live by stop applying. But real life isn't that far off. Descend below the streets and you might see things you didn't even dream of.

#1 I once saw a guy 'clean' his shoes with a fish. He just rubbed a fish all over his shoes making them shine with goo. I don't know what he was going for but he looked quite satisfied when he put them back on his feet.

#2 I once saw a woman put her foot up on the pole, flip her skirt up to her hips, and shave her legs with an electric razor.



Clouds of hair clippings and tiny skin flakes came off of her. Everyone (except her) left the car quickly.

#3 I was in Korea, a Canadian who was drunk got into an argument with his Korean girlfriend. Long story short they had issues, but he decided he would strip down. This embarrassed her quite a bit. I was watching in completely enjoyment cause this was awesome. At one stop to further reinforce his belief that he's [undressed], he decided to throw ALL OF HIS CLOTHES out of the stop. This was even funnier.



At the next step the Korean police detained him.



He was upset because he felt his Girlfriend was cheating on him with a Korean guy. Not sure how him taking off his clothes made his argument any stronger...nor how throwing his clothes out of the train helped his cause either.



But I thought it was hilarious.



Oh, and he wasn't aggressive to the girl, more like passionate pleas of love...on a subway train. I did record it, but this was like 5 or 6 years ago and several phones ago and my friends advised due to Korean libel laws I should most likely not publish it so I never saved it...

#4 Former Subway rider here. I rode the subway for about a year and a half when I lived in the city about 10 years ago. Here are a few highlights.



-A homeless dude setting up a literal camp inside a car of a subway train. Tent, sleeping bag, hot plate, the whole package.

-Someone smashing bottles into the side of the subway car...from the inside.

-A teenage girl eating an entire watermelon size ziplock bag of boiled eggs in a 20 minute period.

#5 My wife has interesting stories from her time commuting on the trains in Tokyo. One time she fell asleep on the train after a long day at work and was about to miss her stop, but some random stranger tapped her on her shoulder and said “hey miss, wake up it’s your station”. She was half asleep and already off the train when she realized how stalker-ish that was.



Another time some teenage girl started to pluck hair strands from my wife’s hair, and when my wife confronted her about it, the girl simply replied “ok, if you don’t like it then I’ll stop”. No apology or anything.

#6 I've been riding the subway and the commuter rail trains in Massachusetts for 30 years.



Been on about 5 trains that have hit people.



Seen a crazy woman chasing an innocent female passenger and then go on to kick the [hell] out of a male subway inspector who intervened.



One of my favorites was the guy who fell asleep standing up, leaning forward against the doors. The train stopped, doors opened, and he just slowly feel forward like a tree falling in the woods. Never put his hands down.... slap, right onto the platform. Turned over like "hey who woke me up and how did it get down here" expression on his face.

#7 Was on the London underground - the Tube if you will - and saw a guy in full Jesus robes, bare feet, crown of thorns and a large wooden cross that he was balancing on his shoulder and dragging behind him. I'm guessing he was a pilgrim?

#8 I ride the subway sometimes. Once saw an old woman with a bottle of Sprite. Woman gives the bottle its own seat, and then laughs maniacally for the next 5 stops. Then gets up, and screams at the Sprite bottle, telling it to “Stay here, don’t move.” Then turns around and looks back the Sprite bottle until she gets off.

#9 A rat got stuck in the car with us for like 3 stops. Everyone kept running around screaming and it crawled up the outside of a man’s jeans.

#10 Saw a woman clipping her toenails on the train once.

#11 From across the platform, I saw a pigeon get on the F train in Coney Island. It was so casual like it was the usual routine.

#12 Somebody with a giant iguana on a cart and a giant snake on their shoulder. A train Utica Ave. Last summer. I didn’t question it.

#13 Not a nasty one just to break up the thread: a dude with a VERY thick Eastern European accent wearing sunglasses and (iirc) a full matching track suit carried a portable amp onto the middle of the train, set it down while the karaoke track for “Careless Whisper” blasted - he then paced FAST up and down the car with a wireless mic shouting “GEORGE MAYKEL” over and over again. Weird rendition but I really dug it at the time.

#14 A man dressed as a Centaur running up and down the train playing ( I use that word loosely ) a ukulele. He was seriously trying to perform and I was trying to

Not bust out laughing.

#15 Someone taking a bath at the end of the car.



The person had a huuuge basin with water, and another tupperware (?) to scoop the water on herself while washing. And yes the person was soapy/soaked in the train omg. Bathing in her clothes.

#16 Once a guy got on the train, wrote “DEVIL” on the seats with a squirt bottle of mayonnaise and got off at the next station.

#17 The 1, 181st Street station. Heard a meowing sound, I started looking around for a cat. Realized it was just an old man doing the meowing.

#18 I once sat next to a man holding a [box full of pigeons].

#19 A young guy with his head in his girlfriend's lap and she was lovingly popping his zits.

#20 LA subway/light rail:



SO MANY TALENTED DANCERS/MUSICIANS that just casually hop on, do a show, and hop back off after collecting donations. Had three violinists and an opera singer a couple weeks ago, it was *stunning*.

#21 I have 2 interesting stories from my time riding the rapid in Cleveland, Ohio. One was I was on my way home from school in the middle of the day. I was in the 2nd car when the door from the first car comes flying open while we're moving, which isn't allowed. Well these 2 transgender women start fist fighting each other and arguing over a man who was hitting on one of them on the train. Problem is the man lost [it] when he found out they used to be men and so they started beating up on him until they got off at the next stop and just walked away. It was 12:30 in the afternoon...



Also on my way to school it was another typical dark cold Cleveland morning in February and it was at least 5°F and I was shocked my school didn't call off. But anyway I'm standing in the back since it was the morning rush and this man about in his 40s asks a girl probably 2 years younger than me (I was 17 at the time) with a backpack on why she's going to school and that it's too cold for kids to be out in this. She just replied with an "I don't know" and goes back to texting someone. Well the man follows it up with "you just shouldn't go then. I didn't go to school half the time and I turned out fine." I kinda chuckled and went back to my business. The man starts talking to his reflection and threatens to "beat that punk up" staring at him through the glass.

#22 On my most recent trip to NY I was on the 7 in Queens. A full mariachi band got on at our stop, played a song, passed a sombrero around for tips, then got off at the next stop to hit up another car. It was pretty great. They even had a full sized upright bass. That takes moxie to bring that into the subway.

#23 A guy was playing hip hop super loud and a woman asked him if he'd turn it down and he did.

#24 Maybe not craziest but grossest. Super crowded train. Woman on train with pre-teen who had just been discharged from hospital (she had the bracelet) and looked so ill (green faced)



Sick child is leaning against pole and no one is offering a seat. I was standing a little away from her. Then all of a sudden with no warning she vomits all over the people in bench in front of her-- like massive. This one dude was completely covered. Poor kid but it was so disgusting. Everyone screamed!

#25 Saw a mom doing a lice check on her daughter on a packed 7 train.



A guy once sat next to me and then turned his phone toward me while he scrolled through an album of [explicit] pics. Had to hand it to him for creativity.

#26 A guy with no shoes eating a block of mouldy cheese.

#27 Some dude was sleeping, got up, went up to some random guy who was being a bit loud with his friends, slapped him in the face and accused him of being a CIA agent.

#28 I saw a guy and his son move a full office (desk, lamp, chair, bookshelves) on the C train at 110th last week. That was a first.

#29 A guy running from one end of a line 1 train to the other and removing an item of clothing each time he completed a length. Eventually the conductor became aware of his project and manhandled him off the train but we had to wait a couple of minutes whilst he went from car to car collecting the athlete's discarded clothing.

#30 Homeless woman crying on the floor of the train with a red supermarket plastic bag. Opened up the bag and let loose some half-alive crabs.

#31 A woman vomited into her purse. Still disgusting, but thoughtful for not vomiting on the floor.

#32 Watched a moist looking homeless woman on the platform across from me reach into one of her bags and produce a pepsi bottle that had been filled with a brown gravy like substance. She proceded to unwrap her hair, open the top of her shirt to expose her shoulders and began pouring little puddles of the gravy into her hands and "washing" her hair, head and upper torso with it.



I stopped watching for a while but out of curiosity and boredom I eventually peeked back. She had removed her shoes to expose thick brown curly funyion like toe nails. Noped out for good at that point.

#33 Half a can of cat food with a fork in it.

#34 Saw a goose at a station in Boston.

#35 I was coming home with my girlfriend on a late Friday night on a 1/9 train (ancient carriages, even down to old wooden benches.) We were likely the only sober passengers, and one wandered off at the wrong stop. He figured it out as the doors started to close and stretched his arm out to stop the doors closing. But the doors just closed on his wrist and the train started moving, pulling him along.



I’m sure stopping there would have made for a more interesting story than what actually happened. Dude ran along with the train for about fifteen feet, I jumped up and pulled the emergency stop cord. Train stopped, doors opened, guy walked back to his seat. Ten minutes later conductor comes to our car with a cop, resets the emergency stop, and angrily asks who pulled the cord. I stand up (also, all the drunk [jerks], except the now passed out near-victim, pointed at me) and explain what happened. Conductor spends a minute or two berating me for lying to him, because what I describe is physically impossible (and probably would have meant a lot of paperwork.) I stand silently while cop notices I’m actually sober and just pretends not to hear the rest of the conductor’s diatribe. Five minutes later we’re on our way.

#36 I saw a woman eating chicken parm with pasta out of a KFC 20 piece bucket.

#37 In the NYC Subway, I was on an empty train heading home when a shirtless homelessman came into the same train and sat down near me. It was winter. It was until he started eyeing me I decided to change trains.

#38 In Montreal, mentally ill hobo person carrying 4l milk jugs of liquified excrement.



That is something I guess...

#39 When i was waiting for the subway in NYC there was this woman who put all her stuff down and started screaming at her imaginary friend to get all her stuff out her closet and to move out for like 30 minutes. There was a guy taking a nap next to her when she started doing this, Guy looked like he didnt know whether he was awake or still dreaming.

#40 I feel obligated to tell you my Vomit story, as every good subway ride needs a good vomit story.



I take the PATH train in and out of Manhattan from New Jersey. At night, it's full of partyers and like every good vomit story, it has to happen at the worst possible moment.



So, the longest part of the PATH train is when it goes underwater between NYC and NJ. The stops before, in NY, are like 3 minutes apart, and the ones in NJ are the same. The one between NY and, say, Hoboken, is slightly less than 20 minutes.





One evening I was on my merry way home, and two guys who were of Indian descent (Pakistani or Indian, couldn't tell) and both clearly had been drinking. I was near the end of the train, and the two guys in the middle of the train. Well, of course, the moment the train departs Christopher Street, NYC, for Hoboken (the longest stretch) this one guy decides to hurl ALL THE OVER EVERYTHING. Vomit lands right in the center of the train, and it spatters on this little gay fem queen and his tiny boat shoes. The look on his face was priceless. He was so over it. I would be mad as F too if it was me.





First, you hear the grumbling sound.. like.. the morning gargle with mouth wash, but much deeper, like.. maybe there is chunks in there. You hear the gurgle as it echoes through the cabin of the PATH.



Next comes the woosh sound of what only can be described as the air being forced out of the way as vomitus erupts from the mouth like Mount Saint Helens, only to be followed by the glorious sound of the splatter as the chunks of Halal churro, beer, and cheap booze smash and spatter all over the center of the train.





But then.. the smell hits your nostrils like someone punching you in the face.. the rancid aroma, the death like smell permeating your nostrils as you gasp to hold your breath, trying to determine how many minutes to the next stop, and if, passing through trains while moving, really is illegal.



Only 17 more minutes.. feels like an eternity.

#41 Once saw two guys bring a gigantic dresser down the stairs and onto the train, and everyone onboard started talking about it how nice it was. Where did they find it? How much was it? The whole car chatted about it for at least 15 minutes.

#42 Just yesterday, a homeless guy in a wheelchair came onto the car I was in and the first thing he announced was “I apologize for the smell”. I look down and he has a gnarly leg that was way infected. You always hear on documentaries or crime podcast how pungent a decaying dead body smells. This was probably the closest I will get to that smell.

#43 There was one night I was pulling into a station and I see this guy sitting on a bench hunched over with his legs spread a bit.



Nicely dressed, figured he was drunk and was sleeping it off.



He had vomited quite a bit and it was between his shoes on the platform, I take a look and I see rats feeding off the vomit.



Totally gagged !

#44 A woman spitting in my face after I helped her carry a stroller up the steps.

#45 A homeless guy walked onto the train and said, “please help I need money my ear fell off”. He kept repeating it so I casually looked up not wanting to make eye contact and indeed .. half his ear was torn off with dry and new blood all over his face and dripping down to his shoulders.

#46 A homeless person drinking out of a massive bottle of hot sauce, tears streaming down their face. They then sat with me and started a conversation.. this was early 2021 on the J.

#47 I saw a guy pick his nose, examine what he found, put it in his mouth. Then he reached into his mouth, took it back out, and shoved it back up his nose.



I was speechless.

#48 Dude openly threatening his babymama with a knife while his child was screaming and crying.

#49 There was a guy in a hospital gown who kept spitting on the floor and yelling about how the hospital didn’t help him, etc. After a few stops some random dude went up to him and started talking to him about Jesus/religion. Another guy joined, and eventually they were both praying over the hospital gown guy.

#50 A shirtless man fully covered in (what i want to assume) was white paint, playing religious sermons on his JBL speaker, but fully minding his business talking to himself.

#51 I had some drunk college girl moon me and giggled before running away.

#52 Some doofus brought in a full size motorcycle into a subway car.

#53 In Busan this man was watching explicit Japanese anime videos(?) on his phone on full volume and it was the same video over and over and the anime character kept moaning and making weird noises and I saw a flash of it as I walked by this went on for 15 mins till I got off so maybe even longer lol 😭.

#54 2 older men shoving and trying to fight on a packed train. One got off at the next transfer spot and they continued to argue between the doors until they shut in his face lol.

#55 Saw a guy start lighting a fire on the train with some tissues. Right before the transfer or else I’d just walk home from there. Caused me to get home an hour later due to the position.

#56 In 2003 in Sanbon there was a guy that we saw on the train all the time with a big gas mask and little dog and every time he saw a foreigner he would start yelling and cursing and that would excite the dog too so. Just a massive cacophony of gas mask guy and dog barks if you happened to get on the train whem he was in it.

#57 Let's see...a younger woman who sat across the way...I was on my phone and didn't notice she had gotten on. I looked up and noticed she's holding a plastic bag, nothing in it. And then two seconds later she takes the bag to her face and bam!-pukes right into it, not hiding it from anyone and giving no real warning it was coming. Not what I wanted to see on my commute🤣.

#58 The silent ride. Wednesday Nov 9th, 2016.

#59 F train @ 4th Ave and 9th St. Got on an "empty car" and only realized as the doors closed behind me. This sleeping homeless dude had a bloated chest that wasn't moving up or down. Moved in for a closer look. First thought was panic, second was to tell someone right away, third thought was I only had 3 more stops. Got off a few stops later and told the conductor(?) 'hey man you got a [deceased] guy in that car'. He just looked at me for a minute deciding to himself if he should pretend to not hear me and finally said "awww mannnn!" and took the train out of service.

#60 This is definitely not the weirdest, but it does pop up in my head the most:



A man walked onto the A, screamed at the top of his lungs, “BOOTY DOC IS IN THE HOUSE TONIGHT, YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS,” and then sat down and refused to elaborate.



I just want to know!

#61 I was coming home once after a night out and shared the train car with 3 people. Two of them were sleeping and looked like they were coming home from work. The other guy was a homeless man with a shopping car. Out of nowhere I see the homeless man get up, walk up to each of the guys and kneel in front of them as if he was praying for them.



Very bizarre. Especially since the two guys have no idea they were once blessed/cursed by this homeless man.

#62 Drunkenly taking the F home from Manhattan (Iived off the West End then...). Halfway to Coney Island, amidst my drunken sleeping stupor, a Mexican guy awakens me, I ask him what is up (fully expecting him to rob me), and he tells me how he just came off a shift working, and is really hungry and would like the family size sour cream and onion chips bag I fell asleep with.



Taking a minute to realize that I am really not getting robbed, I give the the guy the chips and he is very thankful and I go back to sleep.

#63 This was about 7:30 in the morning, on the commute to work. One of those standard "repent for your sins" homeless guys came into the car, and started his preaching, by which I mean shaming people who didn't give him money with vague religious admonishments. A young Jewish man objected to him equating God with Jesus, and they had a fairly thorough theological argument before the homeless guy moved on.

#64 I walked on the 3 train in the morning and there was a large, muscular, shirtless man boxing a pole right in front of me.



He would switch from concentrating on hitting the pole to seemingly complaining about people on the train. He got more and more aggitated as we went. Seeing as how I was the closest person to him I decided to get off at the next stop and wait for the next train.

#65 1) I got on the F train at around 11 PM, pulled up to Delancey. Guy gets on dressed up with exactly half of his body shaved and styled/dressed like a woman, and the other half with an afro (or half of one) and dressed like a businessman. He also had Palestine drawn sloppily on his forehead. Just sat down and started knitting.



2)Was on the A, and some guy gets on yelling about "racist white crackers" and the like. Walks over to me still yelling, pauses, and politely asks if the seat next to me is free. Proceeds to sit quietly for the next 10 stops, and immediately resumes his tirade upon getting up.

#66 Lady who looked somewhat normal but just sitting on the floor of a train shredding newspaper with her hands for the entirety of a ride.

#67 It was Saturday and I was taking the commutor train home from Stockholm central. It was a 20 min ride, and I notice this lady sitting down in the next section facing me. She stood out because she wore a fancy hat with big feathers and an expensive looking fur coat. There were a lot of free seats at this point so she had a small white paper bag on the seat beside her.



As the train passed a few stops it was starting to fill up with people and a huge blue color guy from some east european country sees the free seat next to the feather lady and sits down on her paper bag with a tired sigh.



Feather lady looses it and loudly accuse the man of destroying her cake, although the small bag couldn’t possibly contain more than a medium sized cookie.



The man calmly responds that he just sat down at a free seat. He doesn’t [care], by the looks of it he has had a long day and just wants to go home.



Feather lady is a fish out of water on the train, and she’s getting more and more upset. She starts berating the man, and he doesn’t really respond with more than the occasional annoyed look. This triggers her, she shouts and starts taking pictures of the man with her phone, exclaiming she will report the man to the police and that they will come take him away. By now she has the attention of most of the passengers that follow the unfolding drama in a true Swedish manner by pretending not to look while doing exactly that.



The train passes a few stations and more seats are avaliable. As feather lady doesn’t get a response beyond a tired ”stop photographing me” she moves to the seat facing the man and tells him she will call the police. And she does.



She calls 112 (911) and explains that a man has been threatening her and destroying her cake, and demands that they send a car to arrest him at the next station.



The man goes from calm to worried. He is clearly not of high social standing and she is, so he probably think the cops will believe feather ladys story.



Feather lady is told to call train security instead and she does, telling the same story, only a more exaggerated version.



By this point the remaining passengers are passing around a piece of paper writing their names and phone numbers, and someone gives it to the man and tells him that if this becomes a legal matter he has a lot of witnesses on his side.



Feather lady realizes she’s outnumbered and decides she needs to win the crowd so she stands up and start pleading her case for unsympathetic ears.



This is my stop, but I decide to keep going to see what happens.



A man looks up from his shark-fin phone and tells feather lady it’s illegal to take someones photo without their consent, but she ignores him and keep preaching.



At the next station two security guards come onboard. After a brief discussion they escort feather lady off the train. Applauds.

#68 This happened years ago on the orange line from Boston to Medford . I was in a crowded car heading home from work and kept feeling something on my upper right leg . It was crowded to the point that it was standing room only so I didn’t think much of it just figured it was someone’s briefcase or something.

Well it happened again and I looked down to see this middle aged woman in a brown trench coat arching her hips forward and purposefully bumping her box off my leg. I turned into water and found the path of least resistance the hell away from her.

#69 This happened in Berlin on a weekday at maybe 2am while coming home from work.



I saw a 40 year old punk with his wife

He was sitting on his bicycle in the train (one of those with bigger wheels and it had decorations on it like skulls), drinking beer and listening to German rap on his phone while singing along. They had three kids with them. One them was black.

#70 Crowded L train during evening rush hour and a guy squeezes in with his bike but it’s in the way of the doors. He refuses to move and get off and we’re held for like 2 mins. A different guy near the next closed door gets onto platform and walks to door the bike guy is blocking, grabs the man from the back with his bike and flings him off the train and into the platform wall. Guy literally crumples to the floor. Other guy calmly steps back onto the train and we leave.

#71 Instead of giving up his seat, some guy insisted on cleaning up an empty subway seat an elderly woman was going to sit in.



I don’t know what this guy was thinking, he made her stand for over a stop as he methodically wiped invisible something off of the seat. Made a whole production out of it too.

#72 Guy on the downtown B train throwing a glass bottle of maple syrup against the wall and it smashing and maple syrup going absolutely everywhere. At least it smelled nice.

#73 One of the first times I was allowed to take the subway alone back to manhattan from a friend’s in brooklyn, the car emptied out and I noticed a man in an open coat facing the end corner handicap seats gyrating his hips. Then I saw a second pair of legs between his. It took me too long to realize what was going on.

#74 Saw a mentally handicapped homeless guy touching his equally mentally handicaped girlfriend on the metro under a blanket.



Saw a drunk college student urinate on an empty seat on the last train of the evening.