As we start getting deeper into autumn, you may notice the days growing shorter and the wind growing colder. So during this time, many of us need to be intentional about getting our daily doses of sunshine, whether that means taking a walk during lunch time or finding a virtual bright light online.

In an attempt to bring some warmth and sunshine to all of your days, pandas, we took a trip to the Squeaky Clean Humor Instagram account, which is dedicated to sharing wholesome, family-friendly memes that everyone can enjoy. So keep reading to find a conversation with the page's creator, Allie, and be sure to upvote the pics that bring a smile to your face!

#1

squeaky.clean.humor Report

To learn more about how Squeaky Clean Humor came to be in the first place, we reached out to the creator of the account, Allie, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. “I started my account on a whim when I was 16. It was just a little fun thing to do, and I never expected to keep it for long,” she shared. “It’s been so amazing to see the growth through the years. Even just reaching 1,000 and 10,000 followers was so cool. Now with over a quarter of a million, it’s mind blowing!”

As far as why it’s so important to share clean humor, Allie says, “There are so many pages out there that post a lot of inappropriate/vulgar content. I think it’s important to have some wholesome humor in your life, things both your 10-year-old and your grandma will like. I also make it so I never make jokes about serious issues. I want my page to be a place you can escape and not have to worry about those issues.”
#2

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

#3

weaselle , embed.tumblr.com Report

c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, when I first wore glasses, the optician told me to clean them with dish soap, so I did. The problem was, I also used the sponge, the one with rough green side, to clean them, as in my mind, dish soap went with sponge. As a result, my new glasses got scratched pretty much the first day I got them. In my defense, I was only 10 at the time.

We were also curious how Allie decides which memes to share on the page. “I mainly find my pictures online, as well as occasionally making my own, or having friends send me ones they’ve seen,” the creator explained. “I rarely take submissions, but if someone sends me something really funny, I’ll post it!”

Allie also shared that it’s difficult to narrow down any favorites since she’s posted nearly 7,000 times, but a few stand out to her. “One that my brother came up with I saw posted by a few other accounts, so that was really cool to see! I’ve found that people really like posts that have to do with movies they love,” she added. “The Princess Bride is always a good choice!”
#4

squeaky.clean.humor Report

millennialkid avatar
Chicken Nugget
Chicken Nugget
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

imagine if this happened and some random 4 year old was selected for swimming

#5

squeaky.clean.humor Report

jeannemiller avatar
JM
JM
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL to this one - well done, OP and I most sincerely hope you find the answer!

Allie also shared how passionate she is about running Squeaky Clean Humor. “I absolutely love running this account and interacting with everyone. It’s become a huge part of my life, and it’s honestly changed my life and the person I am. I love sharing things that go on in my life, and answering questions from my followers. It’s a super fun thing to do!”  
#6

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

og avatar
O G
O G
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hippos absolutely do eat meat, when it presents itself on their doorstep."

Clean humor is great because it can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone. And as we all know, laughter really is the best medicine. According to HelpGuide, getting in a good laugh is great because it can strengthen our immune systems, boost our moods, alleviate pain and prevent us from becoming too stressed.

When we’re kids, most of us laugh all the time, without even being aware of it. But as adults, we sometimes need to make a conscious effort to get in a chuckle. Our lives can become much more serious, and it’s easy to go an entire day without laughing until your abs hurt. But we shouldn’t let this happen, as laughter is a great way to release tension! 

#7

squeaky.clean.humor , spooncryptid.tumblr.com Report

#8

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

#9

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

HelpGuide notes that laughter can even benefit heart health, as it improves the function of blood vessels and increases blood flow. Enjoying a good laugh every day can also be great to keep us from holding grudges or getting too angry. All emotions are meant to be felt, but being able to find humor in any situation can help us cope with the struggles of being human. Having a laugh can prevent you from becoming resentful and be a healthy reminder not to take life too seriously.

#10

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#11

squeaky.clean.humor , thenightling.tumblr.com Report

#12

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

manusha_kanis avatar
Manusha Kanis
Manusha Kanis
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dad once tried to buy 1 cucumber with his order, but ordered 1 box of cucumbers. Was fun to go around the neighbourhood giving away cucumbers 😁

Because there are so many benefits to having a long, healthy laugh every day, it’s important to have comedy that’s accessible and enjoyable for everyone. That’s why clean comedy has been growing in popularity in recent years! Far too often, comics feel the need to rely on low blows and discriminatory or derogatory jokes that leave someone feeling offended. But this is completely unnecessary! Making jokes at no one’s expense may take a bit of creativity, but it’s certainly worth it. And apparently, it can even get you 267k Instagram followers!      
#13

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#14

spermiara , www.tumblr.com Report

#15

squeaky.clean.humor Report

emmiepsykc avatar
Em
Em
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've actually seen this advised as an outline for writing a cover letter.

According to The Grable Group, clean comedy should be many people’s go-to because it’s appropriate for a wide variety of events. If there will be kids in attendance at your birthday party, you need entertainment for a company event, or you’re looking for a comedy show to take the whole family to on Saturday night, clean comedy can be a godsend. The Grable Group also notes that clean comedy usually takes a bit more effort than dark humor or offensive comedy, so it should be extremely well done. You can trust that the comedians put a lot of thought into their sets.
#16

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#17

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#18

squeaky.clean.humor Report

You can also attend a clean comedy show, or follow a clean comedy account on Instagram, without having to worry at all about getting offended. What is considered a “sensitive topic” can vary person to person, but clean comedy should always be safe. 

On the same note, as a comedian, it can be wise to write clean jokes, as this can help you grow your following. You can share clips of your routines online without worrying about getting any backlash, and viewers can happily share your content with all of their own followers.   

#19

squeaky.clean.humor Report

elizabethbrown_3 avatar
Elizabeth Brown
Elizabeth Brown
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I one time panicked because I got a notification that my email password changed, immediately reset it. I remembered like 3 days later that I was the one that changed it...

#20

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

#21

squeaky.clean.humor Report

hbreach4 avatar
Birdy
Birdy
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lighter and a deodorant can, could alleviate this situation.

Engaging in laughter with a friend or loved one can help strengthen our relationships, so don’t hesitate to send your friends a hilarious meme that you spotted on Instagram or tell them a silly joke you read online last night. You two will feel closer after releasing some tension by laughing together, and you might even have an easier time solving conflicts after strengthening your bond through humor. Humor can lower both of your stress levels and remind you not to sweat the small stuff.        
#22

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#23

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
16 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why do i understand exactly what he means? it feels wrong that Q is not next to X or Y ... Edit: who made the alphabet anyways? why is it in that order and not in a different one?

#24

squeaky.clean.humor , silvermoon424.tumblr.com Report

abigor avatar
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THAT'S MY SISTER! She may not be the best looking but stop calling her names!

Research shows that people who use more humor in their relationships report higher levels of relationship satisfaction, and many of us seek out partners who have a great sense of humor. So whether you’re looking for love or just trying to expand your circle of friends, sharing clean humor with everyone you encounter can bring some sunshine to both of your days! A silly little wholesome meme never hurt anyone, right?   
#25

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#26

AgreeableGreg Report

#27

squeaky.clean.humor Report

We hope you’re enjoying these squeaky clean memes, pandas. Feel free to share all of your favorites with your grandmother, your kids, your neighbor and your pastor, as they’re appropriate for everyone! Keep upvoting the pics that bring some sunshine to your day, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more wholesome memes from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this article next!
#28

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

og avatar
O G
O G
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"If you say “beer can” in an English accent it sounds like “bacon” in a Jamaican accent."

#29

gelledegg , twitter.com Report

mikedelancey avatar
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is good science. Eliminating wrong answers helps you find the right one.

#30

chainsawb0y Report

mikedelancey avatar
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since I was a kid, I thought the leap day should be between the last day and first day of the year. Dec 31, LEAP DAY!, Jan 1. Why randomly attach it to the middle of the calendar?

#31

wyntermitchell Report

jeannemiller avatar
JM
JM
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love it, love it, love it. “How YOU dune?”

#32

squeaky.clean.humor Report

mireetta avatar
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I want to see an Illiad version done with toy story characters

#33

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#34

squeaky.clean.humor Report

ezekielrhymes1 avatar
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
15 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me too, but I want all the dogs to be Shih Tzu's, so I can go out in a Tzunami

#35

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#36

squeaky.clean.humor Report

elizabethbrown_3 avatar
Elizabeth Brown
Elizabeth Brown
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My favourite fun fact is that over 3 percent of the earths surface is covered by water :D

#37

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#38

squeaky.clean.humor Report

dork avatar
Temporary Dork
Temporary Dork
Community Member
15 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently orphan beavers who never saw another beaver in their life will eventually start blocking your hallway with a dam made of stuffed animals. [EDIT: Look! Tim posted a video in reaction to this comment.]

#39

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#40

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#41

MattDoogue Report

professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had bio homework where they were asking us to prove why a cuttlefish doesn’t belong to class Pisces

Vote comment up
#42

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

misscakeninja avatar
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then, the cab driver said “have a nice flight” and you said “you too”.

#43

ArfMeasures Report

#44

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

#45

ShwrThght Report

#46

squeaky.clean.humor Report

#47

peteyprker Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I admit I once broke off and stole a tiny piece of a succulent plant in Home Depot. I jammed it in my pocket and took it home, I planted it and it grew roots and propagated, and now it fills an entire planter pot in my backyard XD

#48

squeaky.clean.humor Report

ingosauer avatar
Reemerger
Reemerger
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dan the man, the legend, the friendly neighborhood wizard

#49

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

#50

squeaky.clean.humor , x.com Report

Note: this post originally had 96 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

