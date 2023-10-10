To learn more about how Squeaky Clean Humor came to be in the first place, we reached out to the creator of the account, Allie, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. “I started my account on a whim when I was 16. It was just a little fun thing to do, and I never expected to keep it for long,” she shared. “It’s been so amazing to see the growth through the years. Even just reaching 1,000 and 10,000 followers was so cool. Now with over a quarter of a million, it’s mind blowing!”

As far as why it’s so important to share clean humor, Allie says, “There are so many pages out there that post a lot of inappropriate/vulgar content. I think it’s important to have some wholesome humor in your life, things both your 10-year-old and your grandma will like. I also make it so I never make jokes about serious issues. I want my page to be a place you can escape and not have to worry about those issues.”