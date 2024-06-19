Woman Refuses To Plan Sister’s Wedding After She Wasn’t Invited As A Bridesmaid Due To Her ‘Look’

ADVERTISEMENT

Why do some weddings inevitably come with a side of sibling drama? It’s like trying to avoid cake at a birthday party – it’s almost impossible. In the wild world of weddings, where love and chaos often meet, nothing spices things up quite like a sibling showdown.

Just imagine a bride-to-be dreaming of her fairy-tale day, while her sister is cast aside, not even making the cut for the ten-person bridal party. Yep, you heard right – TEN bridesmaids, yet no sister. If you’re rolling your eyes right now, you’re not the only one.

Our story kicks off with one woman, who we’ll randomly name Hannah, sharing her story of wedding heartache. Hannah and her sister have always had a decent relationship—not besties, but definitely close enough to expect an invite to the bridal party. So, when Hannah’s sis got engaged, she naturally assumed she’d be front and center as either the Maid of Honor (MOH) or at least a bridesmaid. But, to her surprise, Hannah was left out of the bridal party of 10.

Hannah was understandably hurt but decided to let it go. It was her sister’s big day, after all. Instead, she threw herself into the role of MOH for her best friend’s wedding, who got engaged shortly after. Hannah planned the bridal shower, bachelorette party, and more, all while having fun and enjoying doing something nice for her bestie. But then, disaster struck in her sister’s camp.

Apparently, Hannah’s sister’s MOH was a total flake. She didn’t plan anything, didn’t respond to messages, and just wasn’t interested whatsoever. The other bridesmaids weren’t stepping up either, each finding their own excuses for not pitching in. This left the sister in a bit of a pickle, so she turned to Hannah for help.

Now, here’s where things get spicy. Hannah’s sister asked her to step in and plan everything, and we mean everything: the bridal shower, bachelorette party, and even the wedding itself. Hannah, feeling a bit like a backup dancer, agreed but on one condition – she was going to be made a bridesmaid. Seems fair, right? Wrong. Hannah’s sister flat-out refused, saying it would mess up the numbers and that Hannah didn’t have “the look” she wanted for her bridal party. Ouch. That really offended Hannah and she was very hurt by her sister’s words.

Wedding planners believe that a bride’s wedding squad should be chosen based on her genuine connections, not just their title or family status. Choosing a sister as the maid of honor should be because they are a bride’s best friend and not out of obligation.

“Out of respect, if you choose not to make your sister your MOH, let her hear it from you before anyone else. In these instances, I would recommend talking to the sister and expressing that although you love them, you think it would be best for them to enjoy the day as a guest without the demands of being in the wedding party or acting as a maid or matron of honor,” experts explain.

However, there has been a rising trend where couples are ditching traditional labels like maid of honor or best man, which would be a great option for people who are having a hard time deciding on who should be in their bridal party and who should be excluded. This could have spared Hanna’s feelings, and she would have probably been more willing to help her sister, if she had decided she didn’t need any labels for her wedding.

Feeling more like a wedding planner and less like a sister, Hannah put her foot down and told her sis that if she wasn’t going to be in the bridal party, then she wanted to be paid for her time and effort. “I don’t have to be part of the wedding, but then she needs to hire me as a wedding planner because I’m not doing this for free. It takes a huge time commitment to do all of this work!” Hannah recalls.

Well, that didn’t go down too well with the family, starting a real drama after Hannah’s sister ran to their parents to complain. They then accused Hannah of being selfish and ruining her sister’s special day and Hannah was left wondering if she was the jerk in this situation.

Weddings are stressful enough without adding family drama into the mix, and dealing with planning a wedding is no easy task. Experts suggest “all couples should have some sort of coordinator for their special day if their wedding budget allows.” If you decide not to book one for your big day, you will miss out on having someone there to help you every step of the way, someone with experience, who gives all their time to weddings.

“Until someone plans a wedding, they don’t have any idea how much work and time it takes,” experts explain. Hiring a wedding planner can help give you some peace of mind so that you can fully enjoy your wedding day stress-free. They handle everything, from logistics to unexpected things that might come up, allowing you to simply show up and enjoy every moment. After all, you’re a bride or groom, not a hostess.

What do you think of this wedding drama? Is Hannah the jerk, or is she right to stand her ground? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

