Controlling Family Tries To Split A Woman From Her Partner Because Of His Ethnicity

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Most folks want their parents to like their partner, particularly if it’s a serious relationship. It makes things a lot more pleasant in the long run. But an unhappy and unlucky few are stuck with families who are prejudiced enough to actively try and stop relationships they don’t approve of.
A woman shared her harrowing story of a family “intervention” where they made her break up with her partner of four years just because he was of a different ethnicity. She shared what happened after the internet gave her some advice. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
RELATED:
A strict family not liking one’s partner can be annoying
Couple showing affection, highlighting emotional bond amid controlling family issues and challenges related to partner's ethnicity.
Some parents try to control who their children date based on race, and it’s toxic for everyone involved. This is not “love,” its control, superficiality, and prejudice disguising itself as tradition. Parents may tell themselves that they’re doing it because they want to protect culture or family honor, but what they’re really doing is hindering the autonomy of their children and making people feel less than about something they can’t change.
When parents dismiss a partner because of ethnicity, they provide their child with an unmistakable message, that your happiness is less significant than our fear. That is not love, that is control. It promotes resentment, secrecy, and broken trust. Instead of children who are proud of their heritage, they create children who see their culture as shameful and restrictive. Most end up faking relationships or simply cutting people out, which is the exact opposite of the “family unity” that these parents profess to value. Sometimes the end result is that one has to choose between their family and their partner. While it might feel “easier” to stick with one’s family, creating this sort of ultimatum suggests that they are more controlling than loving.
It’s also humiliating to the rejected partners. To be rejected based on ethnicity alone is demeaning and continues the most loathsome stereotypes. It makes human beings out of skin tone, accent, or background instead of the human being they are. Such a family doesn’t just chase away their adopted children, offends and repels people who might have otherwise become loving, caring family members. It can feel deeply unfair, as the family often won’t even wait to get to know the person before passing judgment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
This behavior creates resentment in the long term
Young woman wearing patterned hijab and coat, appearing contemplative in a quiet corridor, highlighting ethnicity challenges.
And let’s get real here: the parents lose too. They may think that they’re doing things traditionally or saving face for the sake of the community, but all they’re really doing is alienating themselves from their children. They trade in long-term relationships for short-term authority. Eventually, they’re often left lonely and bitter, asking themselves why kids no longer come over. It wouldn’t be the first time people have to deal with family members who take their own preferences and rules way too far.
The truth is love isn’t always family matter. It’s not checking a box of ethnicity, background, or social desirability. When families dictate who may date, they’re not protecting anyone, they’re merely passing on fear and prejudice. Interethnic couples can enrich families, blending traditions and adding new perspectives. Shutting that down with control issues doesn’t “protect” culture, it infects it.
ADVERTISEMENT
If parents really wish for their children to love their heritage, they need to make it something worth loving, not something that’s hung with chains. Controlling love never pays. It just repels children, hurts innocent people, and disbands families. The ugly truth is this: if you hold someone’s ethnicity more dear than whether or not they are respectful to your child, you are not keeping your family together, you’re tearing it apart. The woman did share a sizable update months later, which can be found after the comments below.
She answered some reader comments
Reddit comments showing a woman’s struggle with a controlling family trying to split her from her partner due to ethnicity.
ADVERTISEMENT
Online forum conversation about controlling family trying to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of online discussion highlighting controlling family dynamics trying to split a woman from her partner due to ethnicity.
Controlling family pressures woman to split from partner due to his ethnicity in a tense relationship conflict.
Screenshot of a forum discussion about controlling family trying to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment section discussing controlling family trying to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity.
Others gave their suggestions
Comment urging a woman to stay with her partner despite controlling family trying to split them over ethnicity.
Comment advising a woman to resist controlling family trying to split her from partner due to ethnicity, urging her to run.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing challenges when a controlling family tries to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing controlling family issues and partner ethnicity affecting a woman’s relationship decisions.
Advice on handling a controlling family trying to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity and bigotry issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing controlling family trying to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity and cultural conflict.
Comment about controlling family trying to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity and urging independence.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a social media comment calling a controlling family gaslighters and manipulators in an ethnic relationship conflict.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment advising a woman to stand up against controlling family trying to split her from partner due to ethnicity issues.
Commenter criticizes controlling family trying to split woman from partner due to his ethnicity, urging independence and love.
Reddit post discussing controlling family dynamics and ethnic tension trying to split a woman from her partner.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment highlighting a conflict between a loving family and controlling family members over ethnicity-based relationship issues.
Comment expressing frustration about controlling family trying to split a woman from her partner due to ethnicity issues.
Comment discussing a controlling family trying to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing controlling family trying to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity and cultural pressures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing emotional struggle as controlling family tries to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity.
Comment discussing controlling family trying to split a woman from partner due to ethnicity and relationship struggles.
ADVERTISEMENT
Online comment highlighting a clash of cultures related to controlling family splitting a woman from her partner due to ethnicity.
Text discussing controlling family dynamics trying to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity and boundary setting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on Reddit forum discussing controlling family trying to split a woman from her partner due to his ethnicity.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment urging a 25-year-old to get a job and move out of the house amid controlling family conflicts.
Woman wearing a scarf looking at her phone with concern, depicting controlling family issues over partner's ethnicity.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
0