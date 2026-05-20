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If you have pets, then you know what it’s like to be utterly obsessed with them. I have both a dog and a cat, and frankly, I would go to unimaginable lengths to make sure they’re happy, fed, and healthy — and if you have a pet, you probably feel the same.

However, we all know that one friend or family member who always takes things a bit too far, to the point where the joke “yes, I birthed my cat” is no longer really a joke. And the woman in today’s story pretty much walks the very thin line of being a bit too much. But ultimately, there’s a reason behind her actions, and what started off as a crazy request turned out to be a trauma response.

Read more: Reddit

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The choice to be childfree is quite common nowadays, with many millennials and Gen-Zers opting to have pets instead

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A mother of three received a call from her youngest daughter asking why she didn’t have pictures of her dogs on the shelf dedicated to the woman’s grandkids

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Taken aback by this question and the drama that followed suit, the mother decided to expose the situation with her eldest son, Michael, but quickly regretted it

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Despite feeling like she had always treated all children and grandkids equally, the mother knew the youngest and the oldest didn’t exactly have the best relationship

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After trying to talk to Marnie, the dog mom, to no avail, the woman instead called her middle child Anna, to get some insight on what might have happened

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Apparently, Michael and Marnie had been feuding for some time over the dogs, which made the youngest feel as if her childfree choices weren’t respected by their family

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Turns out, she had redirected these feelings towards her own mom, when in reality, it was Marnie’s in-laws that had been pressuring her about having kids

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The woman then decided to set up a family meeting for them to talk things out and solve any resentful feelings they might have

The Original Poster (OP), a concerned 61-year-old mother, was dealing with some unexpected family drama. She begins by explaining that she has three children, whom she calls “Michael,” 35, “Anna,” 31, and “Marnie,” 28. The two oldest have children of their own, while Marnie, the youngest, doesn’t want any children and instead has three large dogs.

As it turns out, the OP explains that she has dedicated shelves for family pictures, with separate spaces for each branch of the family. She also mentions that one of the shelves is solely dedicated to the grandchildren. One day, Marnie calls her and completely loses it because the mother doesn’t have any pictures of her dogs on the grandchildren’s shelf, demanding that they get equal treatment to their human cousins.

The OP was understandably baffled. She had no clue where this reaction was coming from, but while discussing the situation with Michael, he apparently went off on his sister. This left the OP suspicious that the issue ran deeper than the dogs, as Marnie and her oldest brother, Michael, apparently didn’t always see eye to eye. So, she decided to ask her middle child if she had any idea what had happened.

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Apparently, the two had argued in the past about Michael not respecting his sister’s choice to remain childless, and they also disagreed on whether dogs should receive the same level of respect as human children. Moreover, Marnie had also been feeling pressured by her own parents-in-law to have children and had begun to feel as though everyone in her family was disrespecting her decisions.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Now, Marnie’s decision to remain childless aligns with growing concerns among younger people about having children. According to several studies, an estimated 57% of adults under 50 say they’re unlikely to ever have kids, citing a desire for financial and personal freedom, as well as simply not wanting children. This feeling is especially common among women, they say.

Her reaction regarding her pets, however, may seem extreme, but it’s actually a fairly common sentiment among younger generations. Professionals have recently been studying brain chemistry in relation to pets, and research has shown that the hormonal bond (oxytocin) between “pet parents” and their dogs mimics the same chemical bonding process seen between human parents and their children.

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So, what could the mother have done in this situation, with this new information? Well, exactly what she planned to do. Therapists often cite communication as the primary means of resolving conflict, and the OP indicated that she was planning a family gathering so everyone could openly discuss the issues they were facing, especially Michael and Marnie.

Netizens also quickly realized that Marnie wasn’t necessarily in the wrong, but was instead directing her feelings at the wrong people. Many claimed it was clear that the real source of the conflict was Marnie’s in-laws, yet she ended up taking her frustration out on her mother instead. Some even went so far as to defend her view of her dogs as her children. So, what do you think of this situation? Was Marnie in the wrong?

Netizens understood Marnie’s concerns, albeit admitting that she was misdirecting her anger

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