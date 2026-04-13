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If there’s one thing animal lovers never get tired of, it’s adoption stories, and Gotcha Day captures those special moments when pets officially become part of a family. Created by award-winning photographer Greg Murray, the project celebrates rescue animals and the day they found their forever homes, highlighting the joy, personality, and second chances behind every “gotcha” moment.

Through a heartfelt collection of images and stories, Murray showcases adopted dogs in their new lives, full of comfort, love, and personality. Each photo not only documents the moment they were welcomed home, but also the unique bond that forms between pets and their humans from day one.

In this post, we’d like to feature some of the beautiful photographs captured by Greg. For more facts and stories behind these pawsome models and their portraits, we strongly encourage you to check out the photographer’s website and grab a copy of the Gotcha Day book!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | gmurrayphoto.com