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Most people around me who do have step-parents don’t actually consider them their real parents. They often call them by their first names and maintain a polite, yet somewhat distant, relationship with them.

Of course, this isn’t always the case. Sometimes, blended families become very close, especially when the children are still young when the families come together. Today’s story, however, isn’t exactly one of those cases. It involves a stepmother demanding more from her stepdaughter than the young woman is willing to give, so let’s get into it.

Read more: Reddit

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A pregnant woman shared, on Facebook, her wish that she could have her late mother present during the birth of her first child

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Image credits: teksomolika / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Upon seeing the post, her stepmother messaged her, expressing she’d love to be in the delivery room as her second mom, but the woman said no

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Despite immediately showing she wasn’t interested, the stepmother kept pushing the subject, saying that the woman was already honoring her mom with the baby’s name

Image credits: Spirited-Winter4147

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After realizing she wouldn’t be in the delivery room, the stepmother demanded the woman delete the Facebook post as she felt as if it was humiliating to her

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Everyone has to establish boundaries with someone close to them at some point in their lives. Whether it’s with a friend, a partner, or a family member, it eventually becomes necessary. For today’s Original Poster (OP), that boundary had to be set with her stepmother. As she explains in her story, she was pregnant with her first child, which made the situation especially emotional and sensitive for her.

She goes on to explain that, weeks before sharing the story, she made a Facebook post saying that if her mother were still alive, she would probably have her with her in the delivery room. Her stepmother — who had been with the OP’s father since she was eight years old — then messaged her, saying that she could still have “one of her moms” in the delivery room, obviously referring to herself.

The OP replied, explaining that she obviously hadn’t meant her stepmother when she made the post. In person, the stepmother confronted the pregnant woman and continued bringing up the subject. She eventually admitted that she never felt as though the OP truly saw her as a mother, despite her efforts to raise her as one. The young woman agreed that she didn’t see her stepmother as her mom.

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She explained that while she saw her stepmother as a good person, she never felt that she needed a second mother and had always seen her more as her father’s wife than anything else. However, the stepmother wanted the woman to delete the Facebook post, saying she found it humiliating. The father, however, stayed away from the discourse, perhaps for the best.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Now, the OP’s reaction to her stepmother, while it may seem cold, is actually a fairly common psychological response. Some studies suggest that when a step-parent tries to take on a parental role after a child has lost a biological mother or father, it can sometimes lead to strong emotional resistance, since a “replacement” parent could be a form of betrayal to the memory of their late parent.

Of course, these reactions are usually instinctive and do not necessarily reflect the stepmother’s character or intentions. However, in this case, she is not respecting her stepdaughter’s boundaries. In addition, healthcare professionals point out that obstetric autonomy exists, and it refers to a pregnant person’s right to make independent decisions about their childbirth experience.

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So, what can the OP do in this situation? Psychologists often suggest that when dealing with an emotionally demanding family member, it can help to adopt a “medium chill” approach. This de-escalation strategy involves remaining polite and pleasant while staying emotionally detached, thereby maintaining boundaries without unnecessary conflict or stress.

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Netizens were largely siding with the OP, arguing that the delivery room is not a place for spectators. Many also pointed out that the stepmother may need to accept that feelings aren’t always mutual, and that a closer mother-daughter relationship cannot be forced if the OP is not willing to have one. So, what do you think the OP should do: delete the post to avoid further drama, or keep it up?

Netizens immediately sided with the pregnant woman, pointing out that the stepmother wasn’t respecting her wishes

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