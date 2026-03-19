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Dad Kicks Daughter Out After She Turns 18, Mom Sheds Crocodile Tears When She Refuses To Mend Fences
Father and daughter in conflict, having a serious conversation in a home setting showing tension and frustration.
Family, Relationships

Dad Kicks Daughter Out After She Turns 18, Mom Sheds Crocodile Tears When She Refuses To Mend Fences

Interview With Expert
tarasenko_odessa
Oleg Tarasenko BoredPanda staff
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Do you know what the Mohs scale is? It’s a scale that measures how hard different materials are – like gypsum is a 2, and a diamond is a perfect 10. If we used the Mohs scale for human relationships, trust would probably be around a 1.

Trust between people is actually super fragile like a priceless antique porcelain piece. One careless word or move can totally shatter it, and it might take years to fix. This is roughly what happened to the author of our story today and her adult daughter.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Human trust is incredibly fragile, like a piece of porcelain just one careless touch, and it’s shattered

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post has a 21-year-old daughter whose father literally kicked her out of the house when she came of age

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    Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    The daughter went across the country for college, but the dad refused to cover her tuition, breaking his earlier promise

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    Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Then, three years later, the daughter reached out to them and asked if she could come back, for personal reasons

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    Image credits: Throwaway_yzv

    The author did her best to get her daughter involved in various mom-daughter activities, but she just kept dodging her

    The original poster (OP) remembers that when her husband’s daughter turned 18, he basically kicked her out after a fight. She could’ve stepped in and talked to her husband, but she just went along with him instead.

    The daughter moved across the country for college, but her dad didn’t help pay the tuition as he had promised. So, she worked different jobs for a year to save up and also took out some student loans.

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    Then, three years later, the daughter had to move back home. She said she couldn’t pay rent, and the original poster pretty much begged her husband to let her stay for a bit. Then they found out the daughter had lied to them. Turns out, her boyfriend – who was twice her age had actually kicked her out.

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    Since then, our heroine hasn’t stopped trying to patch things up with her daughter. But the 21-year-old kept dodging her, always saying she was too busy or not feeling well. The mother tried to involve her in various activities she loved so many years ago, but to no avail.

    Eventually, the daughter snapped and yelled that her mom wasn’t picking up on the hints she didn’t want to hang out. She said living at her parents’ was just something she had to do, and that her mom was invading her space. Feeling totally crushed, the author turned to the internet for advice.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    “On the one hand, this is a question of family separation, and on the other, a question of lost trust on the part of the daughter,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “We certainly don’t know what exactly happened between this woman’s daughter and her husband, but the fact remains she was kicked out of her family home, and her trust was betrayed.”

    The mom could’ve taken her daughter’s side and helped fix things, but she backed her husband instead, the expert believes. As a result, she likely irrevocably lost her daughter’s trust. And, apparently, in the three years since the conflict, nothing has actually changed in the relationship between the parents and their adult child.

    “If this woman so wanted to mend her relationship with her daughter, if she felt guilty towards her, then she should’ve started with an apology, rather than trying to trick her into ‘mother/daughter time.’ Trying to pretend nothing happened isn’t the best way to make peace after a long-standing conflict,” Maria Kryvosheeva summarizes.

    Well, if the original poster was hoping for some support online, she didn’t get much. A bunch of commenters also said she lost her daughter’s trust, and she probably can’t really call her family anymore. They also said pretending everything’s fine won’t get her anywhere.

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    And you know what? Looks like our heroine finally gets the mistake she made and the hurt she caused her daughter. In an update, she said she’s going to apologize, talk things over with her spouse, and help their daughter with those student loans. So, do you, our dear readers, think this will help them make peace one day?

    Most commenters backed the author’s daughter, claiming that the mom had lost her trust and needed to mend it first

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    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom needs to own her part in this mess. That whole "I had no say" is total nonsense.

    2
    2points
    reply
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who kick their kids out as soon as they legally can shouldn't have had kids. And OP claiming her daughter isn't "missing out" on the opportunity to go to school because she was forced to take out loans is hilarious. OP clearly doesn't understand that student loans take YEARS to pay off, c*****e your credit and mean can't afford your own place until long after school ends. But she expects her daughter to spend time with her because they're offering the bare minimum? What a joke.

    0
    0points
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    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now we're censoring c r I p p l e? Ridiculous.

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    User avatar
    POST
    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom needs to own her part in this mess. That whole "I had no say" is total nonsense.

    2
    2points
    reply
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who kick their kids out as soon as they legally can shouldn't have had kids. And OP claiming her daughter isn't "missing out" on the opportunity to go to school because she was forced to take out loans is hilarious. OP clearly doesn't understand that student loans take YEARS to pay off, c*****e your credit and mean can't afford your own place until long after school ends. But she expects her daughter to spend time with her because they're offering the bare minimum? What a joke.

    0
    0points
    reply
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now we're censoring c r I p p l e? Ridiculous.

    0
    0points
    reply
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