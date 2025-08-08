“I Packed Up My Stuff And Left That Night”: 18YO Can’t Stand Sharing Roof With Toxic Parents Anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember the beginning of the classic Cinderella story? How the evil stepmom mistreated her badly, forcing her to do literally everything around the house instead of her and her own daughters? Well, as it turns out, something similar happens today as well – and the place of the evil stepmother can be taken by toxic parents.

The author of our story today, the user u/Pleasant-Object4875, didn’t wait for any magical help and took matters into her own hands, simply moving out of her parents’ home after coming of age. I don’t know how happy the continuation of this story will be, but so far it seems to be moving in the right direction. However, let’s read on together.

The author of the post says that she had been mistreated by her parents for years

The mom and dad used to dub her “useless” and “lazy” and accuse her of doing nothing around the house

The author, however, was really hardworking, and all these false accusations gradually began to distress and annoy her

So one fine day, after coming of age, our heroine just packed up her belongings and moved in with her grandparents

It turned out that the whole house gradually turned into a pigsty without the girl, and the parents demanded she come back to them, but to no avail

So, the Original Poster (OP) recently turned 18, and she now lives with her grandparents. Why and how it happened – the whole thing is that the teen’s own parents had been reproaching her for being a completely stupid and useless person for years, almost her entire life.

As you probably already guessed, it was all a blatant lie – our heroine always, literally from her teens, tried to help the parents around the house, did as many chores as possible, cooked food, went shopping… and when she came of age, then, at the insistence of her parents, she also began to pay rent.

All this continued to be accompanied by sarcastic comments and remarks from mom and dad, so one fine day, the girl just packed her stuff and left, first to a close friend, and then she completely moved in with her grandparents. They were very happy that the hardworking and diligent granddaughter had settled under the same roof with them.

Those who were definitely not happy were our heroine’s parents. Suddenly, it turned out that without the “lazy” and “useless” girl, the house began to grow in disarray, and they started hinting to her that it was time to come back. She, however, responded that everything in this world is known by comparison, and that, being an adult, she decides for herself where and with whom she will actually live.

“Unfortunately, such behavior is typical of many parents who are completely unwilling to notice what contribution their teen and adult children actually make to running the household,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch over this situation. “So it’s not at all surprising that another similar story has appeared.”

“Here, the parents, apparently, initially tried to motivate their daughter to do chores, well, ‘by contradiction’ – hoping that the flow of negativity addressed to her would make her more efficient. Previously, such tactics were quite common and sometimes really worked, but today it’s rightfully perceived as pure toxicity.”

“Alas, the process of separation from parents can be very painful – and this, by the way, is actually far from the saddest case. One can only hope that this girl’s parents will sooner or later realize how gross their behavior really was, and will try to mend fences with her,” Irina concludes.

Most commenters, of course, harshly condemned the behavior of the author’s parents and simply urged her not to give in to any of their coaxing. “Stay with your grandparents and help them with chores and dinner,” someone reasonably wrote in the comments. “I am sure they would appreciate it.” By the way, what advice would you, our dear readers, give to the author?

People in the comments just praised the author for being so determined and begged her not to go back under any circumstances

