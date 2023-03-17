Moms On TikTok Are Exposing Their Messy Homes To Show That It’s OK For Your House To Not Always Be Clean

The past year has definitely been the year we got used to the chaos in our lives. To the chaos, both in a negative and positive sense, in everything that surrounds us – including our homes. And if influencers used to proudly show their followers spotlessly clean houses, now this is no longer a trend.

Indeed, houses cleaned to a shine look aesthetically pleasing, but if we are talking about honesty and facts of life, then showing the whole pigsty that is your house is much more correct. Like many people are doing nowadays on TikTok. As user @emilyjeanne333 did at the end of last year.

This mom of 2 was not afraid to show her messy kitchen to everyone on TikTok and gave a lead to other housewives

Image credits: emilyjeanne333

Image credits: emilyjeanne333

“That’s the only thing that we’re doing, we don’t have time for anything else”

“So I grew up in a very messy household, my mother could not keep things clean for the life of her, she would manic clean, she would get really dirty and really messy. And then all of a sudden it was ‘no one do anything, we are cleaning today, that’s the only thing that we’re doing, we don’t have time for anything else,’ and then the cycle would repeat.”

Image credits: emilyjeanne333

Image credits: demandaconda333

“I am a clean freak, to the point where it kind of like, inhibits my day to day life”

“With that, I naturally have a very toxic relationship with cleaning. And for me, instead of being the same way as her, I was complete opposite, I am complete opposite, I am a clean freak, to the point where it kind of like, inhibits my day to day life.”

Image credits: demandaconda333

Image credits: demandaconda333

Image credits: demandaconda333

“I can’t relax unless my space is completely clean”

“On occasion, I can’t do anything unless my space is clean, I can’t relax unless my space is completely clean. And it takes away from time with my kids, it takes away from home with my husband. And it wasn’t until the last, like, I don’t know, six months, maybe, that I really recognized that and wanted to change it.”

Image credits: demandaconda333

Image credits: chronicallyanania

Image credits: chronicallyanania

“It takes away from time with my family. And I did not want to do that anymore”

“As a mother, the mental load is insane for me, so I’ll be like, I’m gonna go do the dishes, it should take me 10 minutes but on the way to do the dishes, I notice 600 other things that need to be done and then what was a 10-minute task becomes, like, a two-hour task. And it takes away from time with my family. And I did not want to do that anymore.”

Image credits: shannonlynnboyce

Image credits: shannonlynnboyce

Image credits: shannonlynnboyce

“I’ll just show you what it looks like”

“So I created a system that works for me. I’ve got daily tasks, I’ve got weekly tasks, and I’ve got monthly tasks and today is my monthly deep clean. I normally do it on the last Sunday of the month, but we’ve got family coming into town. So I’m going to do it today. And I’m just gonna show you my list. This is what I stick to. It helps me keep on track. So I’m not getting distracted. I focus one room at a time. And yeah, I’ll just show you what it looks like.”

Image credits: thescallywagfam

Image credits: jenniedimatteo

Image credits: jenniedimatteo

“I split it up room by room and by the tasks that I want to complete”

“Okay, so this is it. It is my monthly deep clean and I added some stuff on there today. I split it up room by room and by the tasks that I want to complete so that when I go to do those tasks, I just check it off the list. I have one for my weekly tasks and I have one for my, well, not so much for my daily tasks anymore because I know them by heart now, but yeah, feel free to screenshot this if you’d like to utilize it. It has helped me so much to stay on track and not get distracted while cleaning.”

Image credits: jenniedimatteo

Image credits: jenniedimatteo

Image credits: alexisssnovoa

The author of the video finally got tired of pretending everything is always clean in her house, so she opened up about it online

Emily Feret from Illinois has two children and spends a lot of time caring for them. This is quite understandable, just like the fact that there are not always enough resources to clean the house. And, of course, there is not enough time either. Emily makes lots of videos on her TikTok, and one day she considered it right and honest to simply share with her followers how she cleans her kitchen.

If earlier, in such videos, people often showed the result “after”, then the original poster was not ashamed to show people the state of “before”. And this kind of honesty pleased everyone. Indeed, if earlier people only saw the impeccable cleanliness of the house of popular (and not only) bloggers, they still understood that this was to be flaunted exclusively. Why not admit it, then, how things really are?

The culture of impeccable cleaning has actually been popularized in our society for years and decades – just watch any household TV series from the sixties or seventies. It is enough to watch any TV show that imitates a home environment. And if it was shown on TV, then it was trendy. Therefore, people spent hours, days and years in sometimes futile attempts to maintain homes absolutely clean. They spent their precious resources, which could be directed to something way more useful and interesting.

Honesty is the hallmark of our time, and when even “goddess of cleanliness” Marie Kondo admits to allowing herself a mess in her own house lately (not surprisingly, having three children), the courage to show what’s going on in your house is really becoming a new trend. And netizens are happy to open up about it, following Emily Feret’s example.

We must say that people in the comments liked this openness, and if the original poster was initially a bit afraid that someone would criticize her ‘non aesthetic kitchen’, then after the very first video, it became pretty clear that people’s reaction is exactly the opposite. “Me watching TikTok so I don’t have to look at my kitchen,” some of the commenters wittily admitted.

By the way, here’s another example of a similar story for you – this post of ours about a mother of two who once unveiled how her house looks before and after deep cleaning. And if you also have something to say about this trend, then please feel free to share your own interesting and instructive tales in the comments below this post.

People in the comments massively praised the author of the video, agreeing it’s way more honest than pretending