ADVERTISEMENT

Since the Universal Monsterverse gave us a partial answer to what might happen if Godzilla clashed with King Kong, there haven’t been many “What if?” epic situations left. However, here’s another legendary clash for you: a bridezilla versus a typical entitled monster-in-law!

Our narrator today falls into neither category – she was merely an observer during this epic clash of titans. And speaking of the outcome, the mother-in-law likely won this battle by a split decision. However, you might have a different opinion after reading this story yourselves.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes the weddings turn out to be a complete disaster – even if everything goes smoothly at first glance

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post has a mother-in-law whose son recently got married, and a real drama came out of it

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: zinkevych / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The mother of the bride got to pick the dress color first, and this infuriated the MIL so much that she threw a massive tantrum

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ROMAN ODINTSOV / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Then the bride reminded her of an old “show up, shut up, and wear beige” rule, but the lady resorted to various tricks anyway

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anon

After the bridesmaid allegedly spilled some wine on her sleeve, she had to change dresses and showed up in the same color as the bride’s mom

So, the original poster’s (OP) husband is the middle son of his mom’s three boys. According to the author, the mom’s absolute favorites are “Tom” and his wife, “Kate,” while the events described unfolded during the recent wedding of another son, “Bill,” to “Mary.” And everything revolved around the choice of color for the bride and groom’s mothers’ dresses.

According to a tradition that Mary recalled, the mother of the bride was supposed to have first dibs, and her mom chose green. The groom’s mother also wanted to pick the same color, but their long, tense argument with the bride ended with her recalling another classic phrase: “show up, shut up, and wear beige.”

Well, the bride apparently forgot that her rival had two more daughters-in-law. The inventive lady spoke to Kate, who then lent her one of her dresses, which looked beige/see-through and was covered in bright white lace. Technically, it did look beige, but the bride-to-be threw another tantrum, even giving Kate numerous verbal low blows.

At the wedding, the mother-in-law resorted to that old wine trick when one of the bridesmaids “spilled” wine on her sleeve, prompting her to immediately change into a green dress, further angering the bride and her mom. Then, when she and her husband were leaving before everyone else, the man played another prank on the bride, saying to his wife, “Babe, what did you do to that dress? Come on, you can’t do that to the bride!”

As a result, Mary spent the rest of the wedding literally trying to figure out what exactly her mother-in-law had done to her dress (spoiler: nothing!). However, according to the author, the relationship between Mary and her mother-in-law is not currently souring, because it’s impossible to ruin something that doesn’t actually exist.

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Wedding experts claim that the rule that the bride’s mother chooses the dress color first does exist, but, according to this article at Private Newport, it’s not a strict recommendation, but rather a “time-honored privilege.” In any case, if the bride insists, you should comply.

This article at The Knot also agrees that the bride’s mother usually chooses the dress first, and the groom’s mom should ideally complement this color scheme. That is, essentially, the bride’s mother’s choice is the one to guide the wedding. Of course, the experts say nothing about various “wine tricks” and re-dressing at the reception…

As for the white lace on the dress that the mother-in-law ultimately wore to the wedding after changing, this post at Bella Bridesmaids, for example, explicitly notes that wearing dresses that look white – assuming, of course, that the bride herself is wearing a white gown – is a clear violation of wedding etiquette. However, what can we talk about when both sides in a fight are so entitled?

Commenters also noted that everyone in this story actually sounds terrible, and “claiming” one particular color for the wedding also seems quite childish. And, of course, the insults the bride hurled at Kate were also, according to responders, totally gross. So what do you, our readers, think about this story? If you have something to say, please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Most people in the comments claimed that literally everyone in this story sounds gross and rather rude