If you look at it, there are thousands of ways to ruin such an important day in someone’s life as a wedding (and the most sophisticated of them are described in this selection of ours. All you have to do is not repeat these characters’ mistakes – and the wedding will go flawlessly). Or not…

But revenge, as you perhaps know, is a dish which tastes better served cold, so the user u/parkratgurl, the heroine of the story we’ll tell you today, realized that not everything at her wedding was so flawless only at the moment when she received the photos from her wedding photographer. So let’s read on together.

The author of the post had her wedding recently and a few days ago, the photographer sent her the photos

There was an obnoxious lady among the guests who had the audacity to put on all white, and she irritated the bride heavily

Image credits: u/parkratgurl

Image credits: u/parkratgurl

However, the lady made her way to the very center of the group photo, thus drawing all the attention to herself

Image credits: u/parkratgurl

Image credits: u/parkratgurl

Image credits: u/parkratgurl

Image credits: u/parkratgurl

So the bride decided to Photoshop her outfit to black – and then send the photo to the guest as some petty revenge

The wedding was in full swing when the photographer asked all the guests to gather for a group photo. It turned out very well – you can see for yourself, after all, not a single bored face out of about fifty guests is an outstanding achievement. But, as often happens, one person ruined everything…

This woman, one of the husband’s relatives, probably irritated the bride immediately after her appearance at the reception. Because if there is an expression “more Catholic than the Pope,” then this lady did her best to look like “more of a bride than the bride herself” at this wedding.

Just judge for yourself – if none of the female guests wore a white outfit (we don’t know whether this was a dress code requirement, or the guests took it for granted, considering white to be the bride’s prerogative), then this decent lady’s image was even lighter in color than the Original Poster’s (OP). After all, the bride is dark-haired, and this guest’s hair is pretty light.

But even this could be tolerated if, in the group photo, the guest positioned herself somewhere behind the couple or to the side so as not to attract unnecessary attention to herself. But no! She made her way to the very center, imperiously pushing aside not only the parents of the newlyweds, but also the heroes of the occasion themselves! And now the main photo of the celebration looks like: “this lady in white in the center, and some other random dudes around her.”

This world is not based on many life principles, but one of the most important, of course, should sound like this: “audacity should be punished!” And so, an insidious idea came into the bride’s head – she decided to replace this obnoxious guest’s dress color with black in Photoshop, and then put the resulting photo in a frame and send it to her by mail.

However, the woman apparently did not have enough retouching knowledge and skills, so she posted the intermediate results of her work on Reddit with an appeal to everyone to help her in this noble and, without any doubt, fair retribution.

Image credits: u/parkratgurl

“I’ll say right away that for me personally, such a composition looks a tad bit strange,” says Ivan Strakhov, a photographer from Odessa, Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment on this situation. “And not even from a retouching point of view. It’s just that any more or less professional wedding photographer understands that the bride and groom should by default be in the center of a group photo, so even when arranging the guests, they could politely ask this lady to leave the center of the composition.”

“I myself had to do this several times, and believe me, the photographs only benefited from it. No, of course, if some honored guest had graced the wedding with their presence – let’s say, the First Lady – then such an arrangement of people would have been justified. But this one, as far as I get it, is just a random guest. However, the issue can be resolved easily – literally with a few clicks in Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Lightroom – if you have access to RAW files.”

Well, the results of the work of more sophisticated Photoshop masters were not long in coming. And, as usual, many folks went much further than the bride asked. Someone completely removed the obnoxious guest from the photo, someone sent her to the very last row (so that only her head behind the shoulders of the tall men on the sides was visible), and someone was not lazy and dyed not only the dress black, but also the woman’s tights and shoes.

Well, the real pearl of the collection was the version where this guest occupies a place in the foreground, covering half of the guests, with a red glow in her eyes and satanic horns on her head. By the way, a great option for a gift for the upcoming Halloween, when the original poster will choose the version of the photo that will be sent to the guest… By the way, have you also had similar instances when guests ruined a wedding photo shoot? If yes, please let us know your stories in the comments below.

People in the comments helped the bride with retouching, and some folks went even further, creating funny collages out of this photo

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)