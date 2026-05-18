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Blended or split families tend to come with enough baggage to make air travel particularly expensive. So interactions, family plans and really everything else has to be handled with care, but, sadly, some people struggle to share.

A woman turned to the internet for advice after her mother began to get defensive about their families holiday plans. She had children from three different men and wasn’t handling the fact that not all of them wanted to just visit her. Netizens did their best to suggest some ideas and methods to deal with this mom.

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Having multi step-siblings can be complicated

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

But one woman needed help with a mom who took her kid’s wishes to see their fathers too personally

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Image credits: Beachbumledford / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowRAbookletoli

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Readers gave their suggestions and she answered some questions

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Some folks thought the mother needed a reality pill

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