Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Some mothers struggle to “let go” of their kids, sons in particular, when they grow up and develop their own lives. Sometimes, the moms in question don’t have the healthiest reactions, to the detriment of their kid’s future partners.
A woman shared her particularly unpleasant experience with a mother-in-law who went from fairly normal to downright toxic after she began to act like she was married to the woman’s fiancé. The internet shared their thoughts and gave her some advice on how to handle boundaries with someone this unhinged.
Some in-laws can get very territorial about their family
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
So one woman needed some help with handling a truly toxic MIL
Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: monsterinlaw666
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