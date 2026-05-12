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Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
A distressed woman with her eyes closed, hand to her forehead, feeling the impact of an invasive MIL.
Family, Relationships

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

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Some mothers struggle to “let go” of their kids, sons in particular, when they grow up and develop their own lives. Sometimes, the moms in question don’t have the healthiest reactions, to the detriment of their kid’s future partners.

A woman shared her particularly unpleasant experience with a mother-in-law who went from fairly normal to downright toxic after she began to act like she was married to the woman’s fiancé. The internet shared their thoughts and gave her some advice on how to handle boundaries with someone this unhinged.

RELATED:

    Some in-laws can get very territorial about their family

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So one woman needed some help with handling a truly toxic MIL

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    Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:

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    A few people asked for more details

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    Others thought the MIL was way out of line

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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