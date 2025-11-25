Simon Cowell Ruthlessly Breaks His Silence On Being Blamed For Liam Payne’s Mental Collapse

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Cowell has broken his silence over the accusations that he played a role in Liam Payne’s passing, pushing back at the tide of blame that resurfaced over a year after the former One Direction star lost his life in Buenos Aires.

As per local police, Payne fell from a hotel balcony in October 2024 while under the influence of illegal substances.

Highlights Cowell rejected claims he pushed One Direction at the expense of their mental health during an interview with Rolling Stone.

Former X Factor contestants came forward, arguing Payne’s were exacerbated by the show’s exploitative nature.

Cowell said that he was on good terms with both Liam and his family prior to the incident.

The tragedy left millions of fans reeling, and in the chaos that followed, people began searching for someone to blame. Within hours, fingers were pointed squarely at Cowell. For many of Payne’s followers, the TV presenter overworked One Direction at the expense of their mental health.

Cowell addressed the backlash on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

Simon Cowell pushed back against claims that he had a hand in Liam Payne’s tragic passing

Simon Cowell wearing tinted glasses and a black shirt, addressing claims about Liam Payne's mental collapse in a close-up selfie.

Image credits: simoncowell

“I don’t read any of this stuff because if I did, you would just torture yourself,” he confessed.

“The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody’s life, 10 years after you’ve signed someone? You can’t do that.”

Man in a beanie and casual clothing sitting on a leather couch, holding a string of beads, related to Simon Cowell and Liam Payne.

Image credits: Liam Payne Official

Cowell added that he never expected to be blamed for the tragedy, and talked about how he and Payne had maintained a close relationship despite what fans wanted to believe. When news of Payne’s passing reached him, he said the shock was immediate.

“When I heard the news, it really hit me. I saw him a year before this happened. He came over to my house. We talked about his son and being a dad.”

Comment criticizing Simon Cowell, referencing blame and mental health issues related to Liam Payne in a social media post.

Simon Cowell with young male singers on red carpet amid media, addressing rumors about Liam Payne's mental health struggles.

Image credits: Tony Woolliscroft/WireImage

Cowell suggested he sensed that Payne was struggling, at least to some extent, and tried to help him. He recalled trying to steer him toward a healthier direction during their last meeting.

“I remember saying, ‘Music is not everything. Don’t let it run your life anymore. Find something else that you are passionate about.’”

Simon Cowell speaking into a microphone while Liam Payne listens during a public event on stage.

Image credits: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Cowell admitted that the conversation stayed with him after the tragedy, and that the sense of helplessness that followed never went away.

“You ask yourself that question: ‘Could I have done anything more?’”

Cowell said he remained on good terms with both Liam and his family, and that the news took him by surprise

Comment from Shannan Page discussing irony related to Simon Cowell and Liam Payne’s music career influence.

Man wearing headphones and white shirt speaking into a microphone, relating to Simon Cowell and Liam Payne mental health.

Image credits: Liam Payne Official

The TV presenter then made it clear that he is on good terms with Payne’s parents, pushing back against claims that he exploited their son during One Direction’s rise.

“Having spoken to his mom and dad recently, all they kept telling me was he was so proud of what he had achieved,” he added.

Payne’s fans and former contestants, however, saw things differently.

Mourners dressed in black at a solemn outdoor gathering, related to Simon Cowell and Liam Payne mental health discussion.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Rebecca Ferguson, who competed on The X Factor in 2010 alongside the members of One Direction, accused the series of exploitation and profiteering, claiming Payne would still be alive had he never auditioned.

Twitter post showing a user commenting on Simon Cowell’s remarks about Liam Payne’s mental health and career impact.

Image credits: kcdasnake

Another contestant, Katie Waissel, accused the show of failing to prioritise the emotional and physical welfare of its contestants.

In the same vein, Sharon Osbourne, who served as a judge on The X Factor before leaving the series in 2007, questioned who had been in Payne’s corner at the beginning of his career. Implying he had no real support system.

Cowell signed One Direction to his company, Syco Entertainment, working with them during their busiest years

Simon Cowell speaking candidly about band creation, addressing blame and Liam Payne's mental health concerns.

Image credits: Netflix

Payne’s connection to Cowell stretched back to 2008, when the 14-year-old auditioned for The X Factor.

Cowell rejected him, telling him it was not his time. Payne returned in 2010. It was then that Cowell and the other judges grouped him with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, forming One Direction.

Simon Cowell leaning forward at judging panel with woman in orange dress taking selfie during show.

Image credits: simoncowell

The show was produced by Cowell’s company, Syco and Fremantle, for ITV. After the band finished in third place, Cowell took them directly under his wing and signed them to Syco Entertainment.

Tweet by Stacy McWilliams condemning exploitation of kids, relating to Simon Cowell and Liam Payne's mental health controversy.

Image credits: stacemcw

Simon Cowell wearing sunglasses, reclining and reflecting on finding a new boy band amid mental health discussions.

Image credits: Netflix

Their debut album arrived in 2011. What followed were six years defined by nonstop tours, constant media scrutiny, and a schedule that left little room for rest.

The machine kept moving until 2016, when the group finally split after reaching a breaking point.

“When you’re doing hundreds and hundreds of concerts and it’s the same 22 songs at the same time every single day, even if you’re not happy, you’ve got to go out there,” Payne told Men’s Health Australia in 2019.

“We had an absolute blast but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic.”

Liam Payne sitting on a couch, smiling and holding a black puppy, unrelated to Simon Cowell mental collapse discussion.

Image credits: liampayne

The hashtag #JusticeForLiam erupted with old accusations about Cowell focusing on profits rather than mental health soon after the tragedy. The producer mourning the loss with a post on social media only made things worse.

“You better not even mention his name,” one comment read.

Cowell’s upcoming Netflix project, The Next Act, is a six-episode series in which the music mogul is leaning heavily on his fame as the producer behind One Direction, Westlife, and Fifth Harmony.

The series, which will debut on December 10, will follow Cowell as he chooses from 16 candidates to create the “perfect boy band.”

“Boycott.” Liam’s fans weren’t too pleased to know Cowell is working on his next boy band project

Comment by Ashley Cook discussing opinions related to Liam Payne's mental collapse and Simon Cowell's role in it.

Comment from Neiye Batista expressing a cautionary message about controlling life after a difficult experience.

Comment by Vendelin Miring blaming Simon Cowell for Liam Payne's mental collapse, expressing anger about the music industry.

Comment from Teodora Antonova calling someone a hypocrite with a winking emoji on a social media platform.

Twitter screenshot showing a user criticizing Simon Cowell for blaming Liam Payne's mental collapse and exploitative contracts.

Image credits: DVerheugd

Tweet criticizing Simon Cowell, blaming him for Liam Payne's mental collapse and calling for Netflix to cancel his content.

Image credits: Giannill28

Twitter reply from DeluriaD advising parents to review contracts to avoid One Direction issues, related to Simon Cowell and Liam Payne.

Image credits: DeluriaD

Simon Cowell addressing accusations related to Liam Payne's mental collapse in a serious social media post.

Image credits: ShortsOnX1

Twitter user izzzy_1d replying to Netflix with a plea to leave Liam Payne and others alone amid mental health concerns.

Image credits: izzzy_1d

Tweet criticizing Simon Cowell’s impact on the industry amid discussions of Liam Payne’s mental health collapse.

Image credits: zaynbeztie

