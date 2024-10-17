Liam Payne Was Trying To Dive Into Hotel’s Pool When He Jumped From Balcony, Fans Speculate

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have been feverishly speculating about the moments that preceded former One Direction star Liam Payne’s fatal 45-foot plunge from his hotel room’s balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

Argentinian authorities have been investigating the incident, with initial findings pointing toward a drug-fueled episode that forced staffers to contact the police over the singer’s alleged “aggressive” behavior before his demise.

A widely shared fan theory suggests that Payne got into an altercation with the hotel’s attendants after being denied entry to the pool due to his state, deciding to leap into the pool from his room in defiance.

“He was freaking out in the lobby because they said he was too intoxicated to be let into the pool,” a user alleged. “If he was as wasted as he allegedly was, then he was in no position to be judging distances or sticking any landings, and way too confident in his abilities.”

Fans are claiming that Liam Payne had jumped from his 45-foot balcony in a misjudged attempt to dive into the pool after staff denied him entry

Image credits: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Pictures of Payne’s hotel room and testimony from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel staff lend credence to the theory, as the photos paint a grim picture of his final moments.

Argentinian police discovered the room in disarray, with drugs scattered throughout. It’s believed that Payne had become violent, as his television was dented, and traces of cocaine were found alongside a half-finished glass of champagne.

Image credits: Bored Panda

In the bathroom, items typically used for heroin administration were also found, including wax and aluminum foil, which lay strewn in the bathtub alongside charred remains of drug paraphernalia.

As the details of the incident spread online, fans began trying to piece together the reasons behind the singer’s actions, pointing to an infamous trend of tourists jumping from hotel balconies.

Users pointed to a phenomenon coined by Spaniards, in which tourists would jump into hotel pools from their balconies, resulting in at least 46 cases in 2019

Image credits: Casa Sur / Tripadvisor

According to users, “balconing” is a term used by Spaniards to describe tourists jumping into hotel pools after becoming intoxicated while partying. Local studies revealed that British tourists sustained a surprising 61% of related injuries and that 95% of them were under the influence of drugs.

“It’s a widespread cause of death by drunk tourists in Spain and Greece,” one user shared. “It’s so prevalent that people in those countries have their own words and jokes about it.”

Image credits: Dayse / Tripadvisor

Authorities believe drugs played a significant role in Payne’s fatal plunge. “His injuries were so severe that there was no chance of reviving him,” stated Alberto Crescenti of Argentina’s Emergency Medical Attention System (SAME).

Investigators have declined to confirm or deny any theories regarding the mental or physical state of the singer leading up to the incident, choosing instead to wait for the autopsy and toxicology reports, which are due to be revealed in the coming days.

These findings are expected to be crucial in identifying Payne’s drug dealer and bringing him to justice.

Fans of the singer have begun piecing together a timeline of events that may have negatively affected Payne’s mental state

Image credits: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty

The celebrity was known to have struggled with mental health and addiction for years. In a 2021 podcast appearance, he opened up about his substance abuse, confessing that he did not know what his “rock bottom” would look like.

Testimony from Payne’s ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, has also provided further evidence of the singer’s erratic behavior, including frequent threats of self-harm, according to her. “People will blame you for this,” he told Henry at one point.

Fans believe a similar situation arose when his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, decided to leave him alone in Argentina and return to London, admitting she was unable to handle being in the Latin American country any longer.

While it’s unclear whether the couple argued before her departure, Payne posted a series of seemingly happy photos of them together on Snapchat just minutes before his fall.

Netizens continued to share their theories about the singer’s passing as they eagerly awaited further details to be revealed by the authorities

Image credits: liampayne

His local fans gathered outside the hotel to hold vigils in Payne’s honor. Online, his followers engaged in heated discussions about his passing.

While some believed the singer had jumped in a misjudged attempt at getting into the pool, others pointed out that his room’s balcony did not align with the water, being to its left and above a lounging area instead.

“His room was on the left side, not in front of the pool but in front of the decking and restaurant,” one wrote.

“He probably misjudged the distance needed to land in the water,” another stated.

“Beyond shocking.” Netizens are scrambling to find an explanation for the singer’s actions, taking to social media to mourn his passing

