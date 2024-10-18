“Devastated” One Direction Bandmates Share Emotional Tributes To Liam Payne: “I Lost A Brother”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the world of music mourns the loss of Liam Payne, former members of One Direction have posted heart-wrenching tributes in honor of their friend and “brother.”

Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson issued a joint statement to their empire of fans after the British singer-songwriter, 31, fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16.

Three of the ex-boybanders also shared their own personal tributes and emotional throwbacks on social media.

Former members of One Direction shared a joint statement following the tragic death of Liam Payne in Argentina



Image credits: One Direction

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” read their joint statement.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

On his personal Instagram account, Zayn, 31, shared a photo of his much younger self sleeping on Liam’s lap in a vehicle.

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives,” wrote the Dusk Till Dawn singer.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” the grieving singers said

Image credits: One Direction

Image credits: One Direction

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life,” he continued.

The grieving artist also recalled cherished moments of their time together, even mentioning that they “butted heads” a few times.

“When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved,” he said. “Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f—s about telling people when they were wrong.”

“Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it,” wrote Zayn in his personal tribute

Image credits: Zayn Malik

Image credits: Zayn

The “beyond devastated” singer concluded by saying, “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace. And you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Louis, 32, posted a picture of himself and Liam enjoying a moment onstage together.

“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother,” he began.

Louis posted a lengthy tribute and said, “Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul”

Image credits: One Direction

He mentioned he was 18 when he met Liam, then 16.

“I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for,” he continued. “Liam was an incredible songwriter with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.”

The One Direction’s eldest called Liam “the most vital part” of the band.

Louis credit the deceased British pop star for “shaping” up the band and being the most “vital part”

Image credits: One Direction

“His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam,” he said and then went on to share a personal message for the deceased star.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening,” he wrote. “I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.”

“I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life,” he added.

“I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be,” wrote One Direction’s eldest, Louis

Image credits: One Direction

Louis also mentioned that he would gladly be the uncle his son Bear Grey Payne needs.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was,” he wrote. “I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.”

“Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X,” Louis concluded

Image credits: One Direction

Image credits: One Direction

Harry, in his own touching tribute, expressed his deep grief and shared a picture of Liam from behind.

“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” he wrote.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warn, supportive, and incredibly loving,” wrote the Watermelon Sugar singer. “

“The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life,” Harry said. “I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”

Image credits: Harry Styles

One Direction’s journey began in 2010 when Niall, Zayn, Harry, Louis, and Liam appeared on X Factor as solo contestants but were soon banded together.

Following their stint on the show, their charm and infectious harmonies led to their whirlwind rise to fame. The hopeful teens became one of the most recognizable boy bands in history.

