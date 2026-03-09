ADVERTISEMENT

Cat memes are one of the reasons I sometimes keep scrolling on my phone way past my bed time.

Even if you’re not a cat person, there’s a good chance you’ve laughed, cringed, or wholeheartedly related to at least one of those ridiculous little furballs. Because most of the time, these memes aren’t really about cats at all — they’re about us.

Whether it’s the eternally unimpressed glare of Grumpy Cat, or Smudge the Cat giving a side-eye to salads, there’s a cat meme for every imaginable mood and situation on this Instagram page.

Here are some of our favorite ones — guaranteed to make you paws and laugh.

#1

Man gently cuddling a kitten with the caption about cat memes and the internet's love for cats and humor.

Catmemes Report

12points
POST
    #2

    Five black cats sit outside a glass door with a humorous caption about being single and over 40 in a chucklesome cat meme.

    Catmemes Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Woman with red hair kneeling by bed, resting her face on a very soft black cat, showcasing cat memes and self care.

    Catmemes Report

    10points
    POST

    There were, at the time of writing this article, more than 4.5 million posts on Instagram and 240.4K posts on TikTok with the hashtag #catmemes.

    It’s kind of wild, but cat pictures and memes aren’t just a thing of the internet age — they’ve been around for ages.

    Cat postcards from the early 1900s can actually tell us a lot about social media today, experts say. Back then, postcards were everywhere, and cats basically owned the medium.
    #4

    Cat meme showing a cat perfectly matching a drawing of a cat hugged by two children, combining humor and cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    9points
    POST
    laugh avatar
    Laugh or not
    Laugh or not
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cats ALWAYS appear at the right moment. Not their fault sometimes that moment is inconvenient for humans.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Orange cat wearing a bow tie surrounded by cat vomit caution signs in a humorous cat meme scene.

    Catmemes Report

    9points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who's a proud boy (no, not the evil kind)?

    3
    3points
    reply
    #6

    Stone cat statue with a curled tail appears to knock over a can, funny cat memes combining humor and cats from the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    9points
    POST

    Cats were popular with royalty and the elite, even Queen Victoria was a cat fan. And these animals were also associated with Halloween.

    Some postcards showed cats drinking milk or playing with yarn. Others were totally silly, dressing cats up like humans, making them do jobs, or acting out little home scenes.

    “Postcards are similar to memes, and much like today, early 20th-Century visual culture was all about animals, especially cats,” says Heidi Herr, a librarian at Johns Hopkins University.
    #7

    Group of people taking photos of a cat inside a famous building, showcasing popular chucklesome cat memes on the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    Close-up images of cats gently holding human fingers with paws, charming cat memes combining cuteness and humor.

    Catmemes Report

    9points
    POST
    #9

    Dog fight with a cat watching from behind a fence in a chucklesome cat memes moment on the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    9points
    POST
    Ever since the internet really took off in the ’90s, people have been sharing pictures of cats with funny captions over email.

    In 2007, a website went viral for sharing funny pictures of cats. Users were able to upload pictures of their cats, and turn them into LOLcat memes — pictures with writing over the top.

    The internet also created some legit cat celebrities, like Grumpy Cat, Lil’ Bub, and Maru. These felines became minor celebs, appearing on TV shows, ads, even film festivals. Some of them got their own merchandise too.

    Lil’ Bub’s owner started a charity in her name, and helped raise more than $700,000 for animal charities during her lifetime.

    As social media grew, cats found their place in there too. Viral videos like Keyboard Cat and memes like Grumpy Cat spread everywhere.

    Websites like ICanHasCheezburger popped up just to collect the best cat content — funny pics, viral videos, and memes — basically acting as a one-stop shop for everything e-cat.
    #10

    Cat memes featuring a math textbook author including chucklesome cat pictures for internet cat lovers.

    Catmemes Report

    9points
    POST
    #11

    Cat sitting on a couch looking thoughtful, illustrating chucklesome cat memes about food cravings shortly after eating.

    Catmemes Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Funny cat meme showing a curious orange kitten with a playful expression, perfect for chucklesome cat memes audiences.

    Catmemes Report

    8points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I have to say is "be cute for me" and I get all the squirmies from Henri and Loverboy. I love it!

    3
    3points
    reply
    A 2025 UK report found that 78% of people who enjoy cat online content say they watch cute or funny cat‑related stuff at least once a month, including cat videos and memes.

    In another survey, 68% of cat owners said they have shared a cat photo or video online, and 44% follow at least one cat‑centric social media account.
    #13

    Black cat sitting on a seat between two people, humorously representing social distancing in a public setting.

    Catmemes Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Orange and white cat with a lipstick kiss mark on its forehead, a popular chucklesome cat meme on the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Gray cat standing on hind legs with wide eyes in a kitchen, a funny cat meme combining humor and cat internet trends.

    Catmemes Report

    7points
    POST

    So why are cat memes so popular?

    The reason lies in their perfect blend of humor, relatability, and the quirky behavior that cat owners witness daily.

    Making judgy and weird faces, stretching like tiny humans when they’re tired, knocking things off tables just because… cats are basically little comedians in fur coats.

    They are super expressive as well — wide eyes, twitchy whiskers, flattened ears — all perfect for funny captions.

    And because cats are naturally independent, their indifference adds that perfect deadpan vibe that makes memes even funnier.
    #16

    Four cats with funny and grumpy expressions representing chucklesome cat memes combining humor and internet culture.

    Catmemes Report

    7points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They all need to be holding up a fish.

    8
    8points
    reply
    #17

    Cat meme showing a cat looking at a phone with a caption about being obsessed, highlighting chucklesome cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Man in suit gently holding someone's wrist with caption about cats being pet too long in chucklesome cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    6points
    POST

    A 2025 study looking at cat memes on TikTok found that these little furballs can trigger something called “cute aggression,” that weird urge to squeeze or squeal at something adorable.

    They help us release emotions humorously, which deepens the meme’s appeal.

    Their big eyes and round faces also make our brains treat them a bit like babies, which makes us pay more attention and feel more affection, even in memes.
    #19

    Cat wearing round glasses typing on a keyboard late at night, captured in a chucklesome cat meme about internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Gray tabby cat lying on a red patterned blanket featured in chucklesome cat memes popular on the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    6points
    POST
    pam_falcioni avatar
    2WheelTravlr
    2WheelTravlr
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Naturally it would be on the PsPsPs.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #21

    Cute cartoon character with big eyes smiling in bed representing the joy of cat memes and internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    6points
    POST
    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More like elephants tap dancing while wearing clogs.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Watching cat pics and memes boosts our energy and positive emotions. It also decreases negative feelings like anxiety, annoyance and sadness, according to a study.

    The effect was so strong that researchers even compared it to digital pet therapy — suggesting that cat media can help people feel better emotionally.

    Experts also have an answer as to why exactly we get hooked to these memes.

    Cat and animal pics and videos are cute and watching them triggers dopamine in our brains. This neural response makes us feel good, which reinforces our desire to watch more.
    #22

    Cat meme showing a cat inside a sewing machine with a joke about cats altering clothes at night, chucklesome cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Cat meme showing a serious cat inside a car with a cartoon character waving, depicting funny cat humor.

    Catmemes Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Two orange cats hugging, showing surprised expressions, perfect for chucklesome cat memes about internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    6points
    POST
    It’s no wonder this kind of content is so popular because cat stats show that there are 10.2 million domestic cats across the UK, and about 46.5 million US households own at least one cat.

    And now, because of meme culture, cats enjoy the same kind of adoration and fame online that they once commanded in ancient Egypt.
    #25

    Tabby cat with wide eyes looking unsure while being petted, a funny cat meme combining chucklesome internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Two cats in a humorous meme, one hugging the other aggressively, fitting chucklesome cat memes internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Boy sitting on park bench covered with multiple cats, a humorous cat meme combining chucklesome internet cat moments.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Vintage black and white illustration showing how to negotiate with your cat in a humorous cat meme style.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    White cat wearing a blue cloak looking serious in a humorous cat meme combining chucklesome cat memes and internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Text post humor about cats getting their claws stuck and then getting offended when helped, a chucklesome cat meme.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Dad holding a cat with captions showing a humorous dad and cat moment in chucklesome cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Three fluffy black and white kittens with wet fur resembling stressed friends meeting up after a tough week cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Grumpy tabby cat meme showing frustration, capturing chucklesome cat memes that combine internet humor and relatable moments.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Black and white cat sitting by a handmade sign that humorously bans dogs from entering the store in a cat meme.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Several cats are humorously sprawled and sleeping on a store shelf beneath colorful candy boxes in a cat memes image.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But I needed an orange one. Can you look in the back?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #36

    Three cats with skeptical and unimpressed expressions, perfect for chucklesome cat memes on the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Black and white cats in a funny meme about texting a friend in a room full of people, chucklesome cat memes theme.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Tabby cat looking concerned beside a scale, capturing a chucklesome cat meme about bath time and water aversion.

    Catmemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Tabby cat lounging in a sunny window sill, enjoying warmth in a charming chucklesome cat meme moment.

    Catmemes , feederofcats Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Person cuddling a cat wrapped in a blanket with eyes wide open in a chucklesome cat meme about internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Grumpy cat face meme showing a cat holding back toxic thoughts, part of chucklesome cat memes on the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Cat meme showing a grumpy cat sitting on a lap near a laptop, capturing funny cat humor and internet meme culture.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Orange cat sitting in a flower pot at night with caption about needing constant attention in chucklesome cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Smiling orange and white cat meme expressing frustration with older people, a chucklesome cat meme from the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Black cat with wide eyes touching a purple cat tree, illustrating a humorous work-related meme from chucklesome cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Cat meme showing a cat holding a human hand and a cat paw under running water as a funny hygiene reminder

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Four funny cat meme photos showing a white cat yawning, being squeezed, sitting awkwardly, and lying flat on a table.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Cat sitting awkwardly with sleepy expression, a classic chucklesome cat meme reflecting internet humor about cats and sleep.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Two men dancing joyfully on outdoor stairs, illustrating chucklesome cat memes combining humor and internet culture.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Orange cat looking disappointed on a table with text about waiter bringing food that is not yours in cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Several cats with glowing eyes stacked inside kitchen cabinets and on the countertop, featured in funny cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Blurry cat held outside at night with text about sending a funny message, combining chucklesome cat memes and internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    SpongeBob lying in bed with two chubby cats, illustrating a funny chucklesome cat meme about waking up tired.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Tabby cat wearing a bow tie, standing on hind legs and playing a saxophone in a humorous cat meme.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Cat meme showing a cat looking busy at work with a humorous caption about online shopping and job hunting.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Person lying in bed looking annoyed as a cat is seen destroying things nearby in a chucklesome cat memes style.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Relaxed white cat stretching on a blanket, illustrating chucklesome cat memes about cats enjoying life managed by their humans.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Humorous cat meme featuring a fluffy cat lounging with a sassy comeback, perfect chucklesome cat memes content.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Cat memes showing a fluffy cat's funny expressions sitting in a highchair before and after being told it's not for her.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    White cat standing with raised paws facing a dog on a couch, a chucklesome cat meme combining internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Sleeping cat resting its head on an arm, illustrating a funny moment from popular chucklesome cat memes on the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Cat meme showing a cat ignoring calls and riding a motorbike, combining chucklesome cat memes and internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Cat meme showing a grumpy cat being petted with caption about someone being too chatty in the morning.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Fluffy white and gray cat sitting in a black box with a humorous caption, featured in chucklesome cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Two cats sitting side by side, illustrating a protective moment in a chucklesome cat meme combining internet favorites.

    Catmemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Tabby cat with wide eyes on patterned blanket, capturing a funny moment for chucklesome cat memes.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Kitten on a dark blanket pretending to hunt, a cute cat meme combining humor and internet cat love.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uuuuh… Yeah I…. No.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #68

    Close-up of a cat’s nose, paw, and mouth with cheeky captions in a chucklesome cat memes style.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Fluffy black and white cat with wide eyes in a humorous meme, perfect for chucklesome cat memes from the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Meme comparing muscular street cats who fight snakes with weak house cats that can’t move and have paw pain.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Close-up of a chucklesome cat meme featuring an orange cat with a serious face, highlighting cat humor on the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Fluffy white cat with angry expression, illustrating chucklesome cat memes about human feeding struggles.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Kitten lying down with paw under chin, looking attentive in a funny cat meme about listening to rants.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Orange cat sitting among baskets of watermelons, illustrating a chucklesome cat meme combining internet humor and cats.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Woman with fake scratches on her skin holding an orange cat, illustrating chucklesome cat memes about cat owner love.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Fluffy cat secured in an open suitcase with packing straps, humorously capturing chucklesome cat memes vibe.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Kitten lying in bed under blanket with text about overthinking and doubting at 3AM in funny cat meme style.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Cat wrapped in a plastic bag with mouth open appearing to laugh, a popular cat meme for internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Cat meme showing a black and white cat covering its face humorously, illustrating funny cat internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    A chubby cat inside a plastic bag with a funny caption, one of many chucklesome cat memes popular on the internet.

    Catmemes Report

    1point
    POST
    #81

    Tabby cat on desk with paw on cash, humorous cat meme combining chucklesome cat memes and internet humor.

    Catmemes Report

    1point
    POST
