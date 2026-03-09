ADVERTISEMENT

Cat memes are one of the reasons I sometimes keep scrolling on my phone way past my bed time.

Even if you’re not a cat person, there’s a good chance you’ve laughed, cringed, or wholeheartedly related to at least one of those ridiculous little furballs. Because most of the time, these memes aren’t really about cats at all — they’re about us.

Whether it’s the eternally unimpressed glare of Grumpy Cat, or Smudge the Cat giving a side-eye to salads, there’s a cat meme for every imaginable mood and situation on this Instagram page.

Here are some of our favorite ones — guaranteed to make you paws and laugh.