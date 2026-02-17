These nervous skeletons didn't just appear out of nowhere, though. They have been judging humanity for over 2,000 years. Originating in modern-day Turkey and Greece, they were the ultimate accessory for ancient civilizations that wanted a dog that matched their delicate pottery. They became the "It Girl" of the Renaissance, strictly reserved for aristocrats who had servants to carry them over puddles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout history, if you were a royal with a wig and a gout problem, you owned an Italian greyhound. Catherine the Great, Queen Victoria, and Frederick the Great all had them. Frederick loved his so much he actually took them to war (completely useless) and built a crypt for them (appropriately dramatic).

Despite being the preferred lap-warmers of Europe, the breed almost went extinct after the World Wars because delicate luxury items don't do well in a crisis. Thankfully, American breeders stepped in to save them, ensuring that future generations could experience the specific joy of a dog that shivers violently when the temperature drops below 72 degrees.