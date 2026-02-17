ADVERTISEMENT

You might call yourself a dog lover, but when it comes to the Italian greyhound, we all have questions. If you’ve ever wondered what it would look like if a deer and a Victorian ghost had a baby that was allergic to its own shadow, this is it. These dogs are 90% elbows, 10% trembling, and 0% body fat.

Instead of “sit,” they fold themselves into origami shapes that should not be achieved by mammals. They are the only animal on earth that looks simultaneously high-fashion and like they owe money to the mob. Grab a blanket (because they are definitely cold right now), and prepare to witness the most dramatic, judgmental, and hilariously fragile noodles to ever walk the earth.

#1

Caught!

Italian Greyhound lying on a cozy blanket with a grey and white cat cuddling on top in a home setting.

kermitlovestitos Report

    #2

    My Husband Thinks Celebrating A Puppy’s Half Birthday Isn’t Normal. My Response: Happy 6 Months, Sweet Daphne! 🩷

    Italian Greyhound wearing a pink party hat sitting on a soft pink blanket, looking adorably silly and charming.

    suckercharms Report

    #3

    Good Morning Everyone!

    Three Italian Greyhounds resting together in a cozy bed with a red and black blanket, showing their playful bond.

    iwannaseethatmuff Report

    These nervous skeletons didn't just appear out of nowhere, though. They have been judging humanity for over 2,000 years. Originating in modern-day Turkey and Greece, they were the ultimate accessory for ancient civilizations that wanted a dog that matched their delicate pottery. They became the "It Girl" of the Renaissance, strictly reserved for aristocrats who had servants to carry them over puddles.

    Throughout history, if you were a royal with a wig and a gout problem, you owned an Italian greyhound. Catherine the Great, Queen Victoria, and Frederick the Great all had them. Frederick loved his so much he actually took them to war (completely useless) and built a crypt for them (appropriately dramatic).

    Despite being the preferred lap-warmers of Europe, the breed almost went extinct after the World Wars because delicate luxury items don't do well in a crisis. Thankfully, American breeders stepped in to save them, ensuring that future generations could experience the specific joy of a dog that shivers violently when the temperature drops below 72 degrees.
    #4

    She's Never Been Sadder In Her Life (Stepped In Poop)

    Italian Greyhound puppy being gently bathed in a tub, showcasing the adorably silly charm of the breed.

    Hatchetwlw Report

    #5

    Someone Is Ready To Be A Ring Bearer!

    Italian Greyhound dressed in a navy vest with a pink bow tie sitting on a rug in front of wooden cabinets.

    CityNightsCityLights Report

    #6

    Hi! Have Had Mushu For Four Weeks And My Heart Is Full. Hope You Don’t Mind Photos!

    Italian Greyhound puppy sitting on a white blanket, looking up with its large eyes and slender body.

    Low-Leave2390 Report

    If you value personal space, do not get an Italian greyhound. These dogs are emotional support parasites. They are "Velcro dogs" to an extreme degree, meaning if you sit down, they will be touching you. If you stand up, they will follow you. If you leave the room, they will assume you have expired and begin the mourning process immediately.

    Despite looking like they might break if a breeze hits them, they have two distinct energy settings: "Coma" and "Possessed." For 23 hours a day, they are pro-nappers who demand to be buried under three layers of blankets. Then, without warning, the "Zoomies" hit. They will sprint across the back of your couch at 25 mph, do parkour, and then immediately collapse back into a pile of limbs. 

    House training is also optional. If it is raining, snowing, or even slightly damp outside, an Italian greyhound will look at you like you just asked them to storm the beaches of Normandy. They would rather explode than touch wet grass. Good luck!

    #7

    Lost This Beautiful Boy This Morning, Fly High My Sweet Boy

    Italian Greyhound wearing a cozy gray hoodie, resting on soft blankets and a couch cushion in a relaxed pose.

    monkeyvibez Report

    #8

    Luigi's 6th Birthday

    Italian Greyhound sitting at a table with six small birthday cakes topped with lit candles in a cozy indoor setting.

    _daigo Report

    #9

    Help? I Think?

    Italian Greyhound wearing a white hoodie sitting on a person's lap outdoors on a hammock on a sunny day.

    invader-wyn Report

    Every silly dog needs a silly nickname. Enter the “Iggy.” Saying their full name takes too long, and these dogs have the attention span of a goldfish on espresso. If you hear someone screaming, "The Iggy is stuck in the sweater sleeve again!" you know exactly what kind of chaos is unfolding. It captures the essence of a creature that is, at its core, an improbability.

    There is the undisputed Supreme Leader of the movement: Tika the Iggy. If you don't know her, you are likely living under a rock with terrible Wi-Fi. Tika was a Montreal-based fashion icon who owned more couture outfits than the entire cast of SATC combined. She went viral for her "Love it, couldn't wear it" videos, racking up a net worth of close to $85k.

    She was a diva, a gay icon, and the only creature on earth who could pull off a neon yellow romper without looking like a traffic cone. While you are sitting there in three-day-old sweatpants, Tika is refusing to step outside because the weather is "rude." It was Tika’s world; we were just living in it. R.I.P.
    #10

    Who Has Big Dogs Who Are Best Friends With Their Italian Greyhound?

    Italian Greyhound puppy comfortably curled up on a larger dog, showcasing the charm of Italian Greyhounds indoors.

    petstyle_rams Report

    #11

    Stella Is Sleeping

    Italian Greyhound puppy sleeping peacefully in a person's arms, showcasing the breed's adorable and silly charm.

    Flaming-Palms Report

    #12

    We Got This Mug🥹

    Italian Greyhound with ears rolled back looking at a cup featuring a small Italian Greyhound figure inside.

    dongbaek_ondo Report

    These dogs were the ultimate status symbol of the Renaissance, the 16th-century equivalent of walking around with a Birkin bag. They appear in countless paintings by masters like Veronese and Giotto, usually sitting next to a velvet-clad nobleman and looking significantly more dignified than their owner.

    The most hilarious example is Veronese’s Boy with a Greyhound (at the Met Museum). The boy is trying so hard to look tough with his sword and codpiece, but the Italian greyhound next to him is stealing the show by looking bored, elegant, and completely over it. The artist captured the true essence of the breed: a creature that is physically present but mentally unavailable.

    In almost every historical painting, while the humans are busy looking pious or heroic, the Iggy is in the corner, looking like it would trade its soul for a heated blanket. This is the kind of art we can get behind!

    #13

    Crocheted My Pup A Jacket

    Italian Greyhound wearing a colorful crocheted sweater sitting on a floral blanket indoors.

    shadylemontree Report

    #14

    Celebrating This Little Girls 18th Birthday!

    Italian Greyhound sitting at a table with a birthday cake celebrating an 18th birthday in a cozy indoor setting.

    MashliePie Report

    #15

    It’s Been 1 Year Since I Lost My Best Buddy “Bud” . . . I Miss Him

    Close-up of an Italian Greyhound with a curious expression wearing a studded collar on a carpeted floor.

    Brdmkr- Report

    So, should you get an Italian greyhound? Only if you are prepared for a 15-year emotional hostage situation. Despite looking like they are held together by pipe cleaners and prayers, these dogs have the lifespan of a tortoise. While other dogs start slowing down at age 10, an Iggy will be 14 years old, toothless, and still sprinting across your furniture at 3 AM because a ghost touched its tail.

    If you are ready for a roommate who will steal your blankets, is fueled by spite, and will vibrate at the slightest inconvenience, then congratulations! You have found your soulmate. They are high-maintenance, dramatic, and require a wardrobe budget larger than yours, but it is worth every cent. Embrace the chaos, buy a tiny sweater, and accept that you will never visit the toilet alone again.

    Are you the proud pet-parent of one of these skeletal spirits? Share some aww-worthy moments with us in the comments!
    #16

    First Handmade Pyjama By My Mama!!!

    Italian Greyhound wearing a cozy purple sweater, sitting on a patterned dog bed in a modern home setting.

    Scary_Anxiety_5263 Report

    #17

    🥹

    Italian Greyhound wearing a cozy gray sweater, winter hat with tassels, and black booties standing on wooden floor indoors

    New-Detective8801 Report

    #18

    My Little Angel Looking Lovely In Her Jumper

    Italian Greyhound puppy wearing a pink knitted sweater standing on a fluffy white blanket near a couch indoors

    senmre Report

    #19

    My Sweet 17-Yo Girl

    Italian Greyhound wearing a cozy plaid sweater curled up on a black dog bed illustrating their adorably silly charm.

    Nikkolai_the_Kol Report

    #20

    My Giovanni Turns 3 Today 🥰

    Italian Greyhound wearing a sparkling tiara, with large expressive eyes, resting on a soft colorful blanket.

    gisell-e Report

    #21

    Zero Got To Meet His Giant Doppelganger, Mako The Greyhound

    Two Italian Greyhounds standing side by side at an indoor dog show with people seated in the background.

    NotKay Report

    #22

    My Dog Is Turning 4 Soon, I Think He's Going Thru His Hipster Phase 🙄

    Italian Greyhound sitting in a car wearing a green knit hat, looking relaxed and adorably silly.

    wetcannolinoodle Report

    #23

    My Old Man, Wendell

    Italian Greyhound with a silly expression sitting indoors near a cat and colorful blanket in soft natural light.

    Mantiseyeballs Report

    #24

    Puppy's First Outing

    Italian Greyhound puppy sitting on a soft gray bed inside a red shopping cart with colorful cat toys nearby.

    praying_like_hell Report

    #25

    Update On My Iggy That Had Head Trauma!! Fully Recovered🫶

    Italian Greyhound lying on a couch with tongue slightly out, showing adorable and silly facial expression.

    moonlightprincess07 Report

    #26

    Cosmo In His New Scarf My Wife Knit Him

    Italian Greyhound wearing a red knitted scarf sitting inside a car on a cozy blanket on a rainy day.

    pinetreee Report

    #27

    💗 Never Posted Here Before

    Young Italian Greyhound standing on a table indoors, showing its slender body and large expressive eyes.

    OriginalAd8763 Report

    #28

    Iggies Love IKEA Toys

    Italian Greyhound holding a large plush hedgehog toy in its mouth, standing on a bed in a bedroom.

    Das_Bunker Report

    #29

    Found A Old Pic Of Bud. I Miss Him So Much

    Italian Greyhound with wide eyes eating a large red strawberry held by a person indoors on a wooden floor.

    Brdmkr- Report

    #30

    I Mean As Long As He’s Comfortable

    Italian Greyhound curled up and sleeping peacefully on a soft gray blanket inside a car seat.

    Deep-Mirror3539 Report

    #31

    Luca Had An Out Of Body Experience After Finding Out That He’s Getting A Baby Iggy Sister This Weekend

    Italian Greyhound making a silly face indoors with a black leather ottoman and patterned rug in background.

    Bugbot3000 Report

    #32

    Happy Valentine’s Day

    Italian Greyhound standing among red roses with a soft pink background, showcasing its slender and elegant build.

    Low-Leave2390 Report

    #33

    Happy 2nd Birthday Judy!

    Italian Greyhound wearing a party hat surrounded by dogs and scattered tennis balls on grass outdoors.

    Capable-Management-1 Report

    #34

    Everybody Say Happy Birthday Cermet 🥹

    Italian Greyhound wearing a silly party hat being held by a person in a casual indoor setting with artwork in the background

    haley010223 Report

    #35

    My Boy’s First Festival. He Wasn’t Too Happy With The Cool Weather

    Italian Greyhound wrapped in a cozy beige blanket sitting inside a black bag outdoors at a market setting.

    drey0022 Report

    #36

    Hi

    Italian Greyhound playfully jumping up with tongue out on indoor tile floor near shoes and rug.

    Morpesm Report

    #37

    My Boss Is Here To Micromanage Me And Demand Treats

    Italian Greyhound resting on a cozy bed with a blue blanket, showcasing the breed's slender and graceful features.

    FinnFlaco Report

    #38

    Sid Had His Teeth Cleaned Today

    Close-up of an Italian Greyhound with large eyes and tongue slightly out wrapped in a blue blanket indoors.

    Skinnypetedood Report

    #39

    Larry

    Italian Greyhound wearing a snug orange hoodie, sitting indoors with an endearing and silly expression.

    prancso Report

    #40

    6 Month Old Rascal Iggy

    Italian Greyhound wearing a red plaid outfit holding a shredded roll of toilet paper in its mouth indoors on a wooden floor.

    rookiepilots Report

    #41

    I Wrote A Lullabye For My Boy

    Close-up of an Italian Greyhound wearing a sweater with a curious and silly expression on a green background.

    iguru42 Report

    #42

    Our Noodle Getting Ready For The Plane

    Italian Greyhound wearing pink protective earmuffs with eyes closed, resting comfortably on a black bag.

    oubliette59 Report

    #43

    My Sunshine On A Rainy Day!

    Italian Greyhound wearing a gray sweater sitting among bright yellow sunflowers on a cloudy day.

    BlackCrowEyes Report

    #44

    Cheese😬

    Italian Greyhound sitting on a beige couch with a silly expression, Christmas tree decorated in the background.

    Mally0996 Report

    #45

    Ready For Her Shift

    Italian Greyhound wearing a small orange apron sitting on a kitchen floor looking up with wide eyes.

    filligre Report

    #46

    Vacations

    Italian Greyhound wearing studded collar looking out airplane window at clouds during flight.

    GeneMule Report

    #47

    Knitting My Iggy Her First Sweater!

    Italian Greyhound sitting on a couch wearing a partially knitted yellow sweater with knitting needles attached.

    shadylemontree Report

    #48

    Does Anyone Else’s Iggy Sit Like A Lil Weirdo?

    Italian Greyhound puppy sitting on a patterned rug with a small white speck on its nose looking up adorably.

    Embarrassed_Fox_8375 Report

