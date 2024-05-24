67 Times People Saw A Sign With A Threatening Aura And Just Had To Share It
Whether you are enjoying a leisurely stroll down the street or visiting your doctor, you can’t really avoid sign boards. They promote products, raise safety awareness, give directions, and provide other sorts of information. However, occasionally you'll come across signs that just make you shiver.
And you can find these kinds of signs in the Facebook group called “Signs With Threatening Auras." This online community is known for sharing eerie pictures with negative vibes, ranging from mistakes to outright bizarre remarks. Below, we've collected some of the most terrifying and entertaining examples of signs with strange auras that members of the group have shared.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Eleanor Rigby... Wearing the face that she keeps in A jar by the door who is it for?" For this sign obviously
so where's my fish? I've got the autism and mashed potatos, but when do I get the salmon? I mean I got the first 2 for free though, so can't complain
A slightly shopped already shopped image: https://www.reddit.com/r/AMCTheatres/comments/17i6wzl/amc_promotes_baby_killings_jk/
It ties up its hair else it gets the hose again.
That’s the most adorable Vampire I’ve ever seen 😊
My legs barely even lift anymore. I'm not going to kink shame the plastic furniture.
*hops all the way up, and washes her tail on the top of the wall*
Don't let them cuff you, who knows what might happen.
With 3 MILF's to go, it will take me longer than that.
Have a cheeseburger then put your d**k in this thing!
Stop all that jibber jabba you stupid f*****g hot dog!!
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=monty+python+bright+side+of+life+
WOW, I think they are serious about this one. So, let's see how it takes some idiot to die trying to prove them wrong.