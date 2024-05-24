ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you are enjoying a leisurely stroll down the street or visiting your doctor, you can’t really avoid sign boards. They promote products, raise safety awareness, give directions, and provide other sorts of information. However, occasionally you'll come across signs that just make you shiver.







And you can find these kinds of signs in the Facebook group called “Signs With Threatening Auras." This online community is known for sharing eerie pictures with negative vibes, ranging from mistakes to outright bizarre remarks. Below, we've collected some of the most terrifying and entertaining examples of signs with strange auras that members of the group have shared.