Nothing is immune to having a threatening aura. And by that I mean not even birds, cats, food, bedrooms, texts, adverts… even toilets. So if you stop for a minute and look around, the chances are you may run into one of these cursed souls hiding in both animate and inanimate things.

There’s even a Facebook group “Objects With Threatening Auras” dedicated to sharing examples of objects that people suspect have threatening auras. That includes day-to-day items like a can of SPAM or a road sign, as well as more elaborate human-made monstrosities like weird dolls and pieces of furniture that look more appalling than comforting.

Below we wrapped up some of the most spine-chilling and entertaining examples of objects with doomed auras shared on the group, so pull your seat closer!

#1

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

sturmwesen


What would be worse? taxidermy or alive?

What would be worse? taxidermy or alive?

#2

Strange Objects

Mary Garavalia Report

#3

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

Jesse Setliffe


Wow... this is the most deliciously metal thing ever!

Wow... this is the most deliciously metal thing ever!

#4

Strange Objects

Leanne Salls Report

MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock


54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, I think I will very personally FLIP OUT if my son decides to store my ashes in this rude, disrespectful and generally creepy manner. I shall haunt him forever.

#5

Strange Objects

hello__caitlin Report

Headless Roach


The pie is so sad I want to hug it

The pie is so sad I want to hug it

#6

Strange Objects

Doug Larson Report

Mayra


Do we have to smile in that creepy 'I just walked in on my grandma taking a dump' kind of way?

Do we have to smile in that creepy ‘I just walked in on my grandma taking a dump’ kind of way?

#7

Strange Objects

Gretchen Villella Report

#8

Strange Objects

Kay Morris Report

Headless Roach


The right one seems surprised to be there

The right one seems surprised to be there

#9

Strange Objects

Clara Snow Report

#10

Strange Objects

Henry Chen Report

#11

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

Mayra


This looks like a worm orgy, no thanks

This looks like a worm orgy, no thanks

#12

Strange Objects

alangdon17 Report

#13

Strange Objects

Doug Larson Report

JB


it walks I run

it walks I run

#14

Strange Objects

Clara Snow Report

#15

Strange Objects

Jeremy Anderson Report

Mayra


I hate when I forget what continent I'm on

I hate when I forget what continent I’m on

#16

Strange Objects

Caitlin Rommel Report

Lily Robertson


What the hell IS this?! A CDC funhouse?

What the hell IS this?! A CDC funhouse?

#17

Strange Objects

Cello Arredondo Report

ll think of a username soon


16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Deck the halls with gasoline, fa la la la la la la la la. Light a match a watch it gleaming, fa la la la la la la la la. You take it from here BP!

#18

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

Headless Roach


Side effects: extreme constipation

Side effects: extreme constipation

#19

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

#20

Strange Objects

Envy Valtiel D Kuze Report

Andreas Prince


It's a rare condition called...umm...so yeah, it's a rare condition.

It's a rare condition called...umm...so yeah, it's a rare condition.

#21

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

#22

Strange Objects

Rex Raven Price Report

#23

Strange Objects

Chris Holzer Report

michelle


get out of the building now already

get out of the building now already

#24

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

Sue Lynn Chan


I watch the series and….. I'm going to eat salty food for now on

I watch the series and….. I’m going to eat salty food for now on

#25

Strange Objects

Racquel Toynton Report

#26

Strange Objects

Aryah Cleopatra Inman Report

#27

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

#28

Strange Objects

Clara Snow Report

#29

Strange Objects

Aryah Cleopatra Inman Report

#30

Strange Objects

Sam Steiny Report

#31

Strange Objects

Cello Arredondo Report

Andreas Prince


"Hey dude, wanna buy some crack?"

"Hey dude, wanna buy some crack?"

#32

Strange Objects

Chris Holzer Report

#33

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

Rob Chapman


I'll take this over that repulsive cockroach monster above

I'll take this over that repulsive cockroach monster above

#34

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

Rob Chapman


When regular Pepsi gives you.......♫nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach.....diarhreaaaaaaa ♫

When regular Pepsi gives you.......♫nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach.....diarhreaaaaaaa ♫

#35

Strange Objects

Clara Snow Report

#36

Strange Objects

Emily Bradley Report

Yoel Shapiro


Looks like Ralf Konig's killer condom https://monster-and-slashers.fandom.com/wiki/Killer_Condom

Looks like Ralf Konig's killer condom https://monster-and-slashers.fandom.com/wiki/Killer_Condom

#37

Strange Objects

Doug Larson Report

Mayra


This ATM's been playing too many video games

This ATM’s been playing too many video games

#38

Strange Objects

Ryan Sargent Report

#39

Strange Objects

Onindita Sarker Onadi Report

#40

Strange Objects

Chris Holzer Report

#41

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

JB


filet 'o sole

filet 'o sole

#42

Strange Objects

Emily Hendrix Report

#43

Strange Objects

Lux Aeterna Report

Andreas Prince


Can't wait to see this blockbuster in 3D!

Can't wait to see this blockbuster in 3D!

#44

Strange Objects

Wendy Czarneserce Report

Headless Roach


"Trash and culture", yes it's both.

"Trash and culture", yes it's both.

#45

Strange Objects

Sapphire Sapp Report

#46

Strange Objects

Chris Holzer Report

#47

Strange Objects

Kay Morris Report

Lisa T


My eldest son has a pair of these

My eldest son has a pair of these

#48

Strange Objects

Keisha Sandridge Report

#49

Strange Objects

Clara Snow Report

#50

Strange Objects

Daniel Little Report

Andreas Prince


*internal screams in many languages

*internal screams in many languages

#51

Strange Objects

Hannah Maxwell Report

#52

Strange Objects

Courtney Shields Report

Headless Roach


Hell, I'll be a throat goat today

Hell, I'll be a throat goat today

#53

Strange Objects

Jojo Lynne Report

Damon


The person that made those r-worded their mother. True story.

The person that made those r-worded their mother. True story.

#54

Strange Objects

Ashley Odom Report

#55

Strange Objects

Chris Holzer Report

Jesse Setliffe


I don't like this new origin story for the Hulk.

I don't like this new origin story for the Hulk.

#56

Strange Objects

Christine Martin Report

#57

Strange Objects

Stephani Leonardi Report

#58

Strange Objects <