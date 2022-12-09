Nothing is immune to having a threatening aura. And by that I mean not even birds, cats, food, bedrooms, texts, adverts… even toilets. So if you stop for a minute and look around, the chances are you may run into one of these cursed souls hiding in both animate and inanimate things.

There’s even a Facebook group “Objects With Threatening Auras” dedicated to sharing examples of objects that people suspect have threatening auras. That includes day-to-day items like a can of SPAM or a road sign, as well as more elaborate human-made monstrosities like weird dolls and pieces of furniture that look more appalling than comforting.

Below we wrapped up some of the most spine-chilling and entertaining examples of objects with doomed auras shared on the group, so pull your seat closer!