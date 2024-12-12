“AITAH For Shutting My Sister Out Of My Family’s Lives And Declining Her Wedding Invitation?”
You can’t choose your family, but you have a say in your relationships with them. A few days ago, Reddit user Fokaifemme shared her story on r/AITAH, detailing the fallout with her sister. For a long time, her sons had been bullied and harassed by their cousin and her friends in a deeply hurtful way. Despite the mom’s efforts to address the issue, her sibling met her with dismissal, and there was no resolution. Faced with a lack of accountability, the woman made the difficult decision to set firm boundaries—sparking years of tension that have recently reached a boiling point. So, she asked the internet to help her make sense of the whole ordeal.
Image credits: Daniel Martinez/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Media_photos/Envato(not the actual photo)
As her story went viral, the woman provided more context on her family’s situation
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: fokaifemme
The mom also has addressed some of the questions people have had about the conflict
The majority expressed full support for her
But some have been critical
Any other course of action devalues her son. Without contrition, you just can't go back, if family understands this or not.
I will cut everyone out of my life, without any consideration at all, if they harm my son and don't take accountability for it. It's high time people stopped 'keeping the peace', 'be the bigger person' or 'think of the family' in order to cover up bigotry, hatred, racism, misogyny and all the other evils mankind can come up with.
The people to whom you might be related by blood or marriage does not make them "family". Your true family are those people who love you unconditionally, want only the best for you, defend you always , and support you. As a parent, defending your children against abusers always comes first.
