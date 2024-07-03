Review: "I read the reviews for this Aztec death whistle and so many people were raving about it that I began to wonder if they were real reviews! I picked one up and thought "Eh, I can return it if it doesn't hold up to the hype." As it turns out, the hype is more than justified! [...]Second - the sound? It sounds like someone screaming and dying in the most terrifying way. I decided to prank my wife and kids at night with it and it was waaaaaay too effective. If you have friends who've never heard this sound before, they will jump straight out of their shoes if they don't know where it's coming from. Play it late at night outside and you'll have people calling the police. It can be played at a low-ish volume, but it doesn't take much effort for this thing to get LOUD." - Aoxide

