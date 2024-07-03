50 Random But Totally Radical Products That Will Kick Your Summer Into Gear
Get ready to embark on a whirlwind tour of the weird, wonderful, and downright awesome side of the internet. We've fine combed the virtual shelves to bring you a collection of 50 random products that have captured our attention for some reason or another. Whether it's to play doggy dress-up or to beat the heat in the most effecient way, these products are all doing their absolute best! They are here to save your summer but many of them have the potential of becoming long-time favorites so let's dive right in and see what the internet delivers today!
Seasick? Carsick? Just Sick Of Feeling Sick? Try Motion Sickness Glasses!
Review: "I have very bad motion sickness especially in the car. On the first day I used them I was in the car (as a passenger) on my phone in stop and go traffic for 45min and didn’t feel sick at all. As well as when we drove down the same street that always gets me sick without fail, with these on I was able to be on my phone the whole time and was fine. The material of the glasses might be questionable for such and expensive price but they work. I’m pretty sure a duped version of these would work just fine." - MPMG
Bad Day? No Problem. Just Grab A Dammit Doll And Let It All Out!
Review: "You will be remembered, appreciated, maybe even promoted. In my opinion DD is better than your favorite stuffed animal you had as a kid. My cat loves it, you will too. If you haven't discovered these yet - read my review: Last minute gift for humans and animals, a conversation starter, an ice breaker. This doll won't get you a hot date but it will make an impression, it might even get you some sympathy, worst case - it'll get you a smirk and double take. It's funny and soft plus you can easily hide in in a drawer if sense of humor is not your thing. Pack of 3 comes in surprise colors - which are all great." - llellie
Embrace A Flameless, Fuss-Free Way To Light Your Candles With A Rechargeable Candle Lighter, A Modern Twist On A Classic Tradition
Review: "This lighter right here is super cool, I got tired of using them dumb short lighters that kept burning my nails. Now I can sit back and enjoy a nice candle scent without getting burnt." - Abdalla Bana
Groove Into Retro Vibes With This Eye-Catching Drippy Disco Ball Decor, A Funky And Unique Addition To Any Space
Review: "This is the cutest little addition to my coffee corner. It’s very well crafted , light and so easy to hang! I love how it adds a little pizazz to the room. During the day the sunlight hits it and the room is all lit up with its reflection. It does its job… super cute, waiting for more from the collection." - Juno
Transform Your Man Cave Into The Ultimate Sports Hub With A Customizable LED Sports Ticker
Review: "Visually retro, this product is a good juxtaposition compared to any modern tv, and stands out in a crowd, especially with the adjustable led brightness. Would 100% recommend for any sports fan or stock enthusiast." - Alec Ladonis
Let The Good Vibes Flow With A Relaxing Lava Lamp
Review: "This lava lamp is beautiful and it works great. The problem some people don’t understand is that they do take time to warm up and get working. Don’t worry about it, just be patient, it will be beautiful!" - Patty S
Fill Your Home With The Sweet And Spicy Aroma Of Dr Pepper Candle, A Unique And Nostalgic Scent That Will Transport You Back To Childhood Memories
Review: "The packaging the candle came in was adorable and so is the candle itself. Looks just like the actual soda can with the similar cherry scent like the soda. Smells so good!! Such a cute gift for yourself or to give to someone else." - Marlene M
Review: "I love it so cute…. Anyways made a joke about my bear being on crack" - Isla
Review: "I saw longcat while looking for gifts, and I just had to have him! He looks equal parts adorable and unsettling lol. I like to put him on the back of the couch with his legs dangling. He's very soft and stuffed well, not as big as the photos make him look but still a decent size for the price. I suspect he might be the stuff of children's nightmares, so I'd caution giving it to a kid without prior approval!" - Linda Norland
Finally, A Solution For Those Pesky Bites! The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool Will Quickly Become Your Go-To Remedy For Summer Itching
Review: "Honestly, I never write reviews, but this weird contraption WORKS. Where has it been my whole life while I was suffering from having the sweetest blood in the land, female mosquitos 🦟 after my sweet, sweet sugar. It appears to literally be a plastic suction tool, no drugs, no hidden anything, pretty basic, I’d recommend just trying to pinpoint suction any mosquito bite of yours ay home today in any creative fashion, because that seems to be all it takes?! The ITCHING is GONE! The bite bubble thing= SUCTIONED OUT The next day: like it never happened baby, no bruise or nothin’ and I bruise easy, boys." - Shelby
If Your Desk Is Feeling A Bit Like The Upside Down, Grab This Stranger Things Arcade Desk Caddy To Keep Things In Order
Review: "This was not super easy to put together because the pieces are snug... but this turns out to be ideal once complete. It's eye-catching and cute as hell. I put a couple tissues in the bottom to avoid the loud clack of the pens hitting the wood bottom and now it's quiet too!" - Fetch Dixon
Review: "I got this for our summer vacation and it’s been a hit. We have several versions of Uno, but the plastic cards of this set make shuffling so easy. I wish all cards were made like these. 100% recommend. We’ll probably use these cards instead of the standard ones most of the time." - Ellen Rose
Don't Just Shake It Up, Make It Slushy With The Slush And Shake Maker – Your Summer Refreshment Dreams Just Got Cooler!
Review: "This is the best smoothie maker we have tried. It is easy to use and is easy to clean. It is exactly as advertised" - Charles Abell
Review: "Incredibly easy to inflate. Super comfortable for even multiple people to sit on. Incredibly sturdy. Dogs have climbed all over it and even drug it around and not even a scratch. 10/10" - Hailey
Quench Your Thirst For The Extraordinary With Drink Weird - Weird Water, The Crisp And Delicious Purified Water That's As Unique As You Are
Review: "A little pricey, but god they are aesthetic and definitely taste like spring water. Biggest positive is that I can drink in peace knowing they are aluminum cans." - EngineeringPanda
For The Astronomer With A Sense Of Humor: The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Ptolemaic Universe Model Astronomy Watch
Review: "Everyone loves this watch. It makes for a fun conversation starter. The box and guide booklet are also laugh out loud clever and worth keeping. I am a woman with small wrists and have to wear it on the smallest setting, but it looks great on me." - thetiger
Unleash Your Inner Mischief-Maker With A Marauder's Map Tapestry, The Perfect Way To Bring A Touch Of Hogwarts Magic To Your Home
Review: "If you're a potter head, you will be very very pleased!!" - Amy
We are well on our way down this rabbit hole of innovative gadgets, quirky home decor, and must-have accessories that will make your life easier, more fun, and a whole lot more interesting. From pet pampering essentials to stress-relieving gizmos, these finds are anything but ordinary. They are doing their absolute most to make life just a little more enjoyable.
Review: "I read the reviews for this Aztec death whistle and so many people were raving about it that I began to wonder if they were real reviews! I picked one up and thought "Eh, I can return it if it doesn't hold up to the hype." As it turns out, the hype is more than justified! [...]Second - the sound? It sounds like someone screaming and dying in the most terrifying way. I decided to prank my wife and kids at night with it and it was waaaaaay too effective. If you have friends who've never heard this sound before, they will jump straight out of their shoes if they don't know where it's coming from. Play it late at night outside and you'll have people calling the police. It can be played at a low-ish volume, but it doesn't take much effort for this thing to get LOUD." - Aoxide
Review: "I was hesitant to get this. I have no idea why. Especially now! I'm so happy with it. Came in a nice little plastic case, all wrapped up nice and secure. Im so happy with it!!! This is amazing! Great addition to help me remember my cat. perfect quality. Nothing broken. Im just really happy!!! Thank you!" - Bennett Densmore
Review: "My husband loved this. Totally worth the money. It's heavy as well. But there were a few marks I the metal. But great value for the price. And there's a stand!" - Sasha
Find Your Zen With The Soothing Sounds Of The Kalimba Thumb Piano, The Perfect Instrument For Relaxation And Mindfulness
Review: "I gave this to my 25 year old daughter for her birthday. Her two brothers each wanted to try it and wouldn't give it back. Then her mother got a hold of it and wouldn't give it back! When they finally did, she started learning some songs and they all love it. I compare it to a fidget box. It produces very calming sounds and my family seems to go into a Zen mode very fast when they play it. I think I'll have to get 3 more for Christmas..." - K. Meyer
Bring Back The Good Ol' Days With The Video Store Scented Candle
Review: "They nailed this candle. I love the combination of smells that take you back to paying for late fees. Even came with a nice note and small business sticker. If you ever make a Pizzeria + Arcade (the one with the mouse ;) scented candle I'd totally buy that one too. Great candle!" - RetroCat969
Channel Your Inner Punk Princess With These Statement-Making Safety Pin Earrings, Perfect For Adding A Touch Of Rebellion To Any Outfit
Review: "They go in a little scary but they def are in there to stay from the day. No one around me noticed they were safety pins which was disappointing- so the earrings still get a 5 star— the people I was in contact that day get 0 :)" - penny
Clip It On, Power It Up, And Enjoy A Cool Breeze With The Versatile Portable Clip On Fan
Review: "This is the best mini fan I've ever bought. Compared to this fan , the others are a waste of money! I WORK OUTSIDE AND THIS FAN HELPS ME TO GET PAST THE HEAT. IM BUYING 5 MORE." - Larry McFarland
Review: "I have wanted a fire pit for a long time to roast marshmallows but never have gotten one. This is such a great indoor alternative. Plus I don't worry about my kids and an open flame. Took a little bit of time but the marshmallows roated perfectly." - Jen W
Pour Like A Sith Lord With A Darth Vader Whiskey Decanter
Review: "I got this because me and my fiancé are HUGE Star Wars fans and I thought it'd make a great addition to our bar. I wasn't wrong! This thing is super cool, it's almost like two cups in one lol. The bottom part is open around the edges and the top part is open in the middle. I love the history around the design as well and it came very well protected in its box. Couldn't be happier!!" - Mars
Rescue Your Relaxation With A Lifeguard Floatie
Review: "Perfect gift for your friend's wife. If he's traveling or playing golf, no need to worry! Chad will make sure his wife stays entertained and isn't lonely in the pool. He will be there when you can't be to keep your significant other happy. Pretty soon she won't even notice you are gone!" - Slippery
Keep Your Phone Cool And Your Screen Visible With A UV Protection Phone Umbrella For Sun
Review: "The reason I got this little umbrella is because for work im always outside and the sun shines bright. I always have to put information in my phone for work and sometimes I can’t step to the shade to do so. The sun protection is good, and the performance and size it perfect for my phone. I find it funny that I need to use it but I’ve had ppl ask where I got it bc they also need one." - Garza Jboss
Add Some Paw-Sitivity To Your Glass With Dachshund Dog Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Molds
Review: "I bought this as a little gift to my sister who loves dachshunds and she absolutely fell in love with it. Makes the cutest ice dogs for drinks!" - Amazon Customer
Embrace Your Inner Rebel With Temporary Tattoo Markers For Skin, A Safe And Fun Way To Show Off Your Personality
Review: "These were really fun for our kids that love to doodle! The ink took a good scrubbing in the bath to wash off but definitely worth the fun. Didn’t cause any kind of skin irritation which was a huge plus! Just good fun! We loved making cute little tattoo art with them." - Chris Gogue
Make A Splash This Summer With The Tripple Slip Splash And Slide With Bodyboards, The Ultimate Backyard Water Park Experience!
Review: "It entertained a bunch of 16 year olds for hours. Great length and durable. We added dish soap to make it more fun but it wasn't needed. The water that flows in the middle is enough. We'll get many more uses out of it. Best pool party ever!" - Maacje
Don't Sweat It, Just Wear It: The Portable Neck Fan For Ultimate Cooling Comfort
Review: "I love, love, love this neck fan! It’s the first one I’ve owned, and it was perfect for my WDW trip last September! I don’t think my nothern self would have survived the southern heat and humidity without this item! It’s light weight, very durable, and it lasts hours before needing to be charged. The air from it is nice and cool on the back of your neck, as well as on the front of your face to keep you cool and sane in the heat!" - Brianna B.
Embark On A Journey Through America's Strangest Attractions With Weird U.S.
Review: "This has been such an interesting book to read. It is fascinating and great to read all the way through or in pieces. I love to read little tid-bits to my husband just to see his reaction. I bought the book before we took a trip and it proved to be most useful in finding some unique places to visit. It makes me want to travel the U.S. just to see all the places mentioned by Mark Moran. He did a super, super job with this one." - E. Ervin
Chase Away The Dark With A Squishy Squeezable Gummy Bear Night Light
Review: "Super cute! I was originally browsing Etsy at the resin gummy bears but those are so pricey for the same size. This is perfect for what I needed." - jessica
If you're looking for a way to escape the mundane and inject a little excitement into your day, look no further. These last few items bring even more efficiency and fun in places and spaces that you least expect. We can't promise they'll all be practical, but we can guarantee they'll all be unforgettable. Happy browsing!
Review: "Where to even start with this??? Yes, it is a puzzle, and a maze, and you need a supreme amount of patience and tactical skills. And yes, if you leave it out, your cat will be very entertained." - gail
Light Up Your Game Night With The Pusheen Gamer Lamp
Review: "I like it, it's so cute. I love cats and I'm a gamer so it was a must have as soon as I saw it. It's really cute on my setup. The light isn't obnoxiously bright, it illuminates just enough for a cute night light. Also I appreciate it's a white light instead of yellow. Although, if it has a few scratches, stains or painting issues around the body, it's more noticeable when the light is on." - Keisy Maria Fallas
Magnetic Balls Fidget Toys: Unleash Your Creativity And Relieve Stress With 600 Mini Magnets And Two Big Magnetic Putties
Review: "These little magnetic beans are awesome. Playing with these feels like you are playing with putty that acts like a liquid. They come in a very convenient steel book looking case that they will stick to so there is no worry about them spilling or falling out." - aldrea3
Review: "My vet recommended these for my dog during really hot summer months (live in SC) and also trips to the beach, when the sand is scorching. My dog doesn’t mind them at all (granted, she is basically perfect in every way, and very tolerable in general). Every time she wears them we get 3+ comments about how smart it is to have these. I’m so thankful for them because otherwise I don’t think she could come with us!" - Tovey Forbes
Upgrade Your Water Fight With Reusable Water Balloons
Review: "These are a fantastic way to save a rubbery mess in your yard from regular water balloons you’d have to fill. Especially great for birthday parties. Filling these are extremely easy. Our youngest had no issues refilling them at all with these neat magnetic strips that secure the ends together with ease. Simple to use and tons of fun for the entire family. The durability is good as well." - Scott O
Sun, Surf, And No Sand In Your Shorts: Sandproof Beach Blanket
Review: "I bought this for our trip to hawaii, and its been the best beach purchase ever! It’s light, durable, sand & water resistant, huge, and affordable! The metal hooks also helped kept it from blowing away as it did get windy by the beach. We were able to fit 4 people laying down." - Denz Evangelista
Travel Light And Worry-Free With The Sun Bum Travel Sun Care Pack, Your Ultimate Sun Protection Companion
Review: "Sun Bum Sunscreen is a must-have for beach days and outdoor activities. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant, ensuring you stay protected even while swimming. The formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and has a pleasant tropical scent. A reliable choice for effective sun protection." - Augiand89
Express Your Love For The Islands With These Charming And Colorful Hawaiian Flower Hair Clips, A Reminder Of Sun-Drenched Beaches And Carefree Days
Review: "Just buy them! These are beautiful. I have long, ultra fine, dense hair that slips out of every clip. These hold all my hair, look great, & are surprisingly great quality at such a low price." - Raechel Canipe
Don't Get Spooked When Your Files Disappear, Rather Back Them Up On This Skeleton Shaped Memory Stick
Review: "The drive looks hilariously suggestive in certain scenarios" - Amazon Customer
Learn To Play The Songs Of Time With The Ohuhu Zelda Ocarina With Song Book
Review: "Zelda fan here! I love this Ocarina. In order to play the c major scale in key, you have to follow the booklet it comes with. don't play in order with your fingers, you have to go out of order for it to be in key." - Amazon Customer
Experience Personalized Comfort With The Chilipad Cube, A Cooling And Heating Mattress Topper That Lets You Control Your Sleep Temperature
Review: "Since then, I've consitently slept much better. I should've bought this years ago, when I first heard about it from Tim Ferriss. A few critiques:
* I'd love if it could go cooler, or if the unit was more powerful. Setting it to the lowest setting of 55°F is a super comfy temperature, but it needs a solid hour of cooling off on its own with a blanket over it to reach that temperature, and it hovers around 65° when I'm laying on it.
* The 10 hour timer is annoying. I have to remember to shut it off and back on again right before I go to bed (because I start it about an hour before to cool off). I'd love an easy way to schedule it to go on and off automatically, or just adjust the timer. " - Christian
Be The Life Of The Party With A Depointer Life LED Mask - Gesture Activated And Customizable
Review: "It has many picture options to choose from you just hit the button on the back to change them, or there is a sensor in the front that does work ( it didn't on my video and I don't know why, maybe because the battery was almost dead or It wasn't held up right) but it does show the battery life as soon as you turn it on. And the battery life I just found out it awesome because we had a party yesterday and someone left it on and in the morning I found it still working. Great product can't wait for Halloween night!" - kim
Review: "A great addition to beach essentials is a great beach bag! This bag is awesome! Light weight, cute, large enough to pack towels, speakers, drinks etc in. Plus airy, the sand falls right off/out. Good material and holds up well." - Roselily
Dive Into Fun, Fearlessly: Waterproof Phone Pouch For Underwater Memories
Review: "This product is amazing! It was my best friend during my cruise to the Bahamas. I was in the water constantly and this kept my phone completely dry and safe from sand. My phone worked just fine within the pouch, and my pictures came out clear! I loved being able to take pictures above water and underwater. 10/10!" - Cara
Roar With Laughter As Your Dog Struts Their Stuff In A Hilarious Lion Mane
Review: "Wasn't sure this was going to fit my Mastiff's head but it did!!! My husband dressed our guy up as a Lion for my neice's 3rd birthday party. This costume was a hit! Loved it! The color matched and it stayed pretty good, would be better if there were slits for his ears. We didn't try the lion's tail that comes with it but it looked good, looks like it's held on by elastic. Overall, very satisfied with this lion mane! Glad I bought this rather than other more expensive ones." - Kay
Unleash Your Inner Scientist And Witness The Magic Of Crystal Growth With A Crystal Growing Kit With Display Cases
Review: "This was so much more fun than I'd anticipated! I got it for my kids, ages 3-11, for Christmas. It was a bit fussy to do- make sure you read through the directions carefully, use an instant-read thermometer if you have one, and set the timer. I used regular tap water and it worked great. The kids (and I) had so much fun checking on then each morning and night!" - meisum