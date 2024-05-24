Well, well, well. It seems like you pandas have a bit of a shopping problem? But we are here for it! From weird prank items to genuinely useful gadgets, your taste is as vast as the Sahara is wide. It might be impossible to exactly pinpoint your taste, we have gathered the receipts and we can tell you which items the pandas are filling their carts with. These are the 100 most bought items by the panda community, a truly thrilling ride if we must say so ourselves!

#1 We Had No Idea You Pandas Were Such Pranksters But This Hidden Meowing Cat Prank Shows Your True Colors Share icon Review: "OMG! I placed the device on the bookshelf behind our Christmas tree. My husband and daughter pulled all the gifts out from under the tree and looked for “the cat” for almost two hours! This is hilarious!" - PRDSNCO

#2 Did You Know?: The Book Of Unusual Knowledge Is A Best Selling Amongst Bored Pandas Everywhere! Share icon Review: "This is such an interesting book—I definitely recommend you buy it for yourself!" - :)

#3 We Aren't Sure If Real Men Smell Like Forests, But The Viking Revolution Solid Cologne Seem To Have Pandas Convinced Share icon Review: "I love this product, I’ve used it everyday since it arrived. I especially enjoy the cedar and pine scent, but the vetiver one is a close second." - Amazon Customer



#4 Bottle Emptying Kit : In This Economy You Need To Make Every Last Drop Count! Share icon Review: "Think of all the product in bottles you waste every year by not using something like this. It certainly covers the cost of this item! I love it!" - Rock360

#5 You Will Have A Roaring Time At Work With This T-Rex Tape Dispenser Share icon Review: "This tape dispenser is the bee's knees. My co-workers love it and we are finding reasons to use tape all day long." - LaurB

#6 What Came First, The Chciken Or The Rubber Chicken Slingshot ? Share icon Review: "Great trainer til you move up to professional quality rubber slingshot chickens - just have fun with them." - Amazon Customer



#7 A Silky On The Go Shaver Keeps The Pandas' Fur In Check Share icon Review: "I love this thing so much! If you are in a rush or if you don’t want to shave your armpits/your hair on your armpits is too short to shave this thing is perfect, I wear tank tops to work every day so I always make sure that my under arms are shaved and this is saved me so much razor burn. You can also use it on your bikini line, legs, and your arms!" - Kasey

#8 We Never Thought We Would Use "Adorable" And "Black Head" In The Same Sentence, But Isn't This Pore Black Head Scrubber Actually Adorable? Share icon Review: "I used this one time and could already tell a huge difference in pores size and how clean my nose looked. It left my skin superrrr smooth and feeling really nice and tight. Definitely can’t wait to see the long term effects." - Davina

#9 I-Loo-Minate Your Bathroom With This Toilet Night Light Share icon Review: "My daughter has one. when I visited I decided I needed one also. It's just enough lite at night I don't have to turn on the overhead lite. I even caught my dog sneaking into the bathroom to check it out. So funny!" - Cewkie

#10 Fool Yourself Into Thinking That Clenaing Is Fun With This Car Cleaning Gel Share icon Review: "This works great to get the leather area clean where the gear shift is that always is difficult to keep clean. Works great on vents and also gets all the small dog hair out of my seats. Super easy to rinse off and re-use. I would buy this again." - Gina Weisbaun

#11 This Bubble Machine Gun Will Have You Feeling Like A Kid Again Share icon Review: "I love this prodcut,its so much fun my kids love it, we love the color, the lights and that it comes with bubbles to refill it! Amazing prodcut for kids." - alondra

#12 This Filing Saucer Paperclip Holder Will Remind You To Get A Mooooooove On With Work Share icon Review: "It’s so cute and it was the perfect gift for my mom! She thinks it’s cute and funny. She plans on putting it on her desk at work for decoration so she doesn’t lose her cows." - Chastity Kilborn

#13 This LEGO Rainbow Bricks Puzzle Will Make A Pretty Cool Art Piece When You Are Done Share icon Review: "I love how challenging this puzzle is, it's time consuming which is perfect as we use this as a family to slow down and work together over days or weeks to put puzzles like this together! I love the happy and bright colors of Lego and would recommend this puzzle to every and anyone!" - Zerifina

#14 cerave Eye Repair Cream Is The New Buzzword In The Beauty Comunity Share icon Review: "I am prone to having bags under my eyes and slightly marked dark circles, since I sleep little, which is why I started using this product and it has given me very good results. My eyes look more rested, my face fresher and more relaxed. My eyes are hydrated and cared for, it protects my skin a lot since it is a little sensitive." - Elaine H.

#15 Let These Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens Say What You Are Too Afraid To Share icon Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith

#16 This Pencil Holder With Flame Note Cards Is The Perfect Accessory For Your Dumster Fire Day Share icon Review: "This is cute and works well to hold pens, pencils, etc. The flame notecards aren’t particularly useful to me, but they add to the overall impression well." - Katy

#17 This Fun Optical Illusion Color Cube Brings Some Playfulness To Your Boring Routine Share icon Review: "I have multiple sizes and colors of CMY cubes, and they never get old to pick up and play with. I like to stack a few onto a sculpture up light, which reflects/refracts throughout the room nicely!" - S. Chanchanian

#18 This Shape Shifting Box Seems To Have Shoppers Hypnotised Share icon Review: "Great for keeping your hands busy when you’re watching TV. Fun to figure out how they link together without looking at the diagrams." - wms



#19 Add A Touch Of Whimsey To Your Home With This Crystal Ball Prism Suncatcher Share icon Review: "Nice decorative item with lots of rainbow effects when the sun shines. Very heavy and large in size. Good quality!" - Laura



#20 This Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Has Reached Legendary Status Online Share icon Review: "This product is AMAZING. Ever since I started using this, my hair has never been softer." - Autumn Schultz

#21 Adjustable Measuring Spoon : One Spoon To Rule Them All Share icon Review: "My wife loves this. It’s an all in one measuring spoon. Easy to use and clean. If your contemplating on buying this or buying all the separate ones, trust us, buy this thing." - Brandon A.

#22 The Original Stand Up Weed Puller Tool With Long Handle Will Help You Save Your Back And Knees The Next Time You Tackle Your Garden Share icon Review: "The designer should get the Nobel Peace Prize!! For 38 years we have had several of the old style weed wedges, not good for your back. Plus they really didn’t do a good job. Grandpa’s Weeder is so easy to use and really digs out the root of the dandelion deep. No bending down to the ground, just step on it and lean!" - Thomas J. Zanghi

#23 Transparent Sticky Notes Are Proof That You Sometimes Need To Reinvent The Wheel Share icon Review: "Love these! Perfect for my Anatomy and Terminology classes!!!" - Kimilou

#24 These Disposable Hair Catcher Mesh Stickers Take Care Of One Of The Grosest Problems In The Bathroom Share icon Review: "Easy to use. I will definitely buy these again. So much cheaper than calling a plumber for a clogged drain." - Amazon customer

If you are a true panda, by now you might have recognized some of these products. You might even admit to owning a couple or more of them already! But with 75 more items to get through, you might want to buckle up, because we aren’t even close to finishing.

#25 If You Have Been A Little Slow To Catch On, Snail Mucin Repairing Essence Is Your New Beauty Must-Have Share icon Review: "Love this product. It’s very hydrating on the skin and truly smooths fine lines." - Jessica Tilt

#26 Spectacled Pandas Everywhere Are Hooked On These Anti-Slip Eyeglass Ear Grips Share icon Review: "These little add-ons are genius. They are completely hidden by your ear, you can't feel them and glasses sliding down your nose is a thing of the past! If you clean your frames daily, one pair of the add-ons should last a long time. It's not like they wear out." - star

#27 We Don't Know What Sorcery This Is, But The Wine Wand Purifier Seems To Do The Trick Share icon Review: "I was gifted these, and they work REALLY WELL! I drank over half a bottle last weekend and didn't wake up hung over or anything! Normally that is not the case. Also, I noticed it makes some red wines taste better!" - Sara

#28 This Pet Hair Remover And Reusable Lint Roller Brings A Much Needed Upgrade To Wasteful Lint Brushes Share icon Review: "This lint roller is practically magic. It’s soooo much better than the traditional sticky rollers. I’m able to comfortably have a light colored couch because I know that I can remove the pet hair that gets on it." - Kenzie J

#29 Traveling Pandas Seem To Love The Safety And Security That This Portable Door Lock For Travel & Home Security Promises Share icon Review: "This is GREAT little gadget to add to your travel bag or car, maybe get one for both. It is really simple and easy to use so it makes securing a door that much effective. It is worth the cost to buy this for travel safety wherever you stay." - markus howell

#30 The Sales On This Wall Outlet Extender With Surge Protector Have Been Shockingly Good Share icon Review: "I think this is a great product. I love how easy it is to place into the wall outlet. It can be put anywhere in the house and is made for a small tablet or phone and other devices at the same time. It is a brilliant win-win. I recommend this product highly." - Donna E.

#31 We Have No Idea Why You Would Need 200 Mini Resin Ducks But We Are Also Not Asking Questions Share icon Review: "I love the simplicity of the ducks. I am going to hide them around my friend's house!" - David Eden

#32 These Resin Computer Decor Frogs Will Keep Both Eyes On You While You Work Share icon Review: "Bought these for my boyfriend's pc system, he put them on his monitor right away and they look super cute." - Cecilia Castillo

#33 You Will Instantly Light Up The Party With This Flame Color Changer Share icon Review: "Love these, have purchased a few times and will now buy the 50 pack because they really add a ton of fun to my bonfires. Depending on how much your fire is raging they will last 30-60 minutes. I use 2-3 packets at a time. Highly recommend." - JAO

#34 This Pore Control Cleansing Oil Will Be The Last Makeup Remover You Will Ever Need Share icon Review: "This product works better than any I've used to remove makeup...like, really well! Lots of cleansers leave my skin super dried out and stripped of natural oils, but this one keeps my skin plump and super soft." - Moe Blue



#35 There Will Be No More Shower Scrubbing In Your Future Thanks To This Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Share icon Review: "I’ve had this gunk on my tub for awhile that I’ve tried everything to get it off. Nothing has ever worked. My friend told me about this product and it’s a serious miracle worker. It worked like magic. My tub looks almost brand new. Highly recommend! Will definitely be buying again." - AshleyChapwell

#36 This Water Dental Flosser Is Recommended By 9 Out Of 10 Dentists, Probably. Share icon Review: "This was the first water pick I've ever owned and purchased. For the cost and the length of time I've had it, wow, that alone was worth it. I've used it twice a day, once in the morning and once at night. Somedays I run just straight water, and other times, diluted mouthwash. It hasn't shown any signs of degrading or breaking down.." - Garrett

#37 Cord Bundlers Is The One Organizational Tool You'd Wish You Had Sooner Share icon Review: "Game changer. I hate when cords are hanging all over the place or wrapped around the appliance themselves especially something pretty like a KitchenAid appliance. So glad I found these they seem to work well haven’t use them for long so I can’t talk about how they are to remove or the length of adhesion but right now I recommend them." - Joanne Rosier

#38 This Pet Hair Remover Is The Perfect Tool To Keep In Your Glove Box Share icon Review: "I have a husky mix, she sheds, profusely. I’ve never been able to get all the fur out of vehicle carpet, and it drove me nuts. Until now, this product works fantastically at getting all the dog hair out of my vehicles interior. I just work it along the carpet toward the vacuum nozzle and all the hair comes out so easily." - N. Frustaglio

#39 By Now, The Pink Stuff All Purpose Cleaning Paste Doesn't Even Need An Introduction Share icon Review: "This product is awesome for pans that have built up oil stains. It makes pans look brand new (but require quite a bit of work and elbow grease)." - CG-05

#40 This Travel Pill Organizer Ensures That There Is One Less Headache To Worry About Share icon Review: "This is perfect for year round use, not just for travel! I have this on me at all times now and it hold a surprising amount of medicine!" - VF

#41 Airpod Cleaner Kit : Wax On, Wax Off Share icon Review: "Fine sharp tip on one end and soft buffer on other end. Both retract for storage. My AirPods get ear wax in them and it was perfect to clean them up." - Daniel

#42 This In-Flight Phone Mount Will Ensure That You Can Binge-Watch Your Favorite Show On Your Next Trans-Atlantic Share icon Review: "We purchased two of these cell phone holders in March 2024 for our trip to another country. We love these! They worked just perfect on different airplanes." - C.D.

#43 Apparently P Is For Pterodactyl ? This Must Be The Worst Alphabet Book Because We Know That P Is For Panda Share icon Review: "I like the images, the book is both clever & funny, and it will amuse everybody in the room, not just the little peeps." - Mary Rehberg

#44 The Secret Lives Of Color Is The Coffee Table Book You Never Knew You Needed Share icon Review: "This is a wonderful book that allows the reader to learn whole new dimensions of color, the history, the naming and the unique properties of color. And the book stimulates me to try more color experiments in my digital painting." - Doug Wittnebel

#45 This Compact Utensil Organizer Is The Space Saving Sollution We Have All Been Holding Out For Share icon Review: "This organizer fits very well in my kitchen drawer. Its nice and super useful. I love it." - Cute

#46 Finally Achieve The Wings Of Your Dreams With This Makeup Remover Eraser Stick That Lets You Correct Little Mistakes Share icon Review: "I love this stick. It allows you to correct makeup mistakes without having to start over. It is moisturizing and not sticky. It seems to last a long time." - Niece T

#47 This Black Cat Mouse Pad Proves That Some Office Humour Is Always Valued Share icon Review: "I’ve been using the mousepad for awhile now, and I truly love it. It’s nice and smooth making the use of my mouse so much easier and accurate. It’s also very cute!" - Judy Knight

#48 This Electric Lighter Is Sparking A Lot Of Curiosity Among Shoppers Share icon Review: "EXACTLY what I was looking for. lights great, super simple to use, and easy charging. no problems from my end. I also appreciate the light feature while it’s on, that was a great touch! I love it!" - Faith



#49 With A Pawprint Keepsake Kit , You Can Cherish Something From Your Fur-Baby Forever Share icon Review: "Used it for an older dog. It was easy to work with, cleaner than most clay, created a resilient cast, and had excellent instructions." - Daniel J. Schweitzer



#50 Shoppers Say That This 30 Days Miracle Toner Is Keeping Them Feeling Fresh And Looking Bright Share icon Review: "I never used toners before and this one was my first! i can say that my skin's complexion has become a bit brighter after using it for about 3 months. I also feel that it has made my pores more clean in a way!" - wizzle lim

Congratulations! You have made it halfway through this mega marathon of popular products. What has surprised you the most thus far? We quickly realized that pandas are pranksters and neat freaks, not that we ever doubted that to begin with…



#51 This Maze Marble Run Is Great At Helping Kids Develop Logical And Strategic Thinking While Having Fun Too Share icon Review: "Bought this for my twin grandsons. They love it. They create different paths and keep playing for hours on this. Most happy with the quality of the toy and the ingenious thought that went to create it." - Nezihe Hussain

#52 Arthritis Compression Gloves For Women & Men Are Said To Bring Much-Needed Relief To Inflamed Panda Paws Share icon Review: "These gloves have helped to lessen by pain and allowed more movement in my hands and wrists. They are very comfortable. Love the gripper hands... safe to drive with as a result. So far, they appear well made." - Opticat

#53 Show Your Sheets Who's Boss With These Super Effective Bed Sheet Holder Share icon Review: "Used it for my bedsheets that always pop up along the corner (especially with my dogs who sleep on the bed with me), but these keep them snug and concealed. Just be sure to put the sheets in between the plastic teeth & then clasp the metal clasp down." - RachelMV

#54 Pandas Are Using This Webcam Cover Slide Because They'd Rather Be Safe Than Sorry! Share icon Review: "I am in video meetings a lot for my job, and I have accidentally turned on my camera a couple of times when I didn't want to. It wasn't a big deal, but it made me paranoid that I would accidentally turn it on when I would be embarrassed to do so. I invested in a three pack of these covers, and they're great!" - Kim

#55 This Electric Spin Scrubber Does All The Heavy Lifting When It Is Deep-Cleaning Day Share icon Review: "The cordless electric spin cleaner does a great job cleaning tile and grout. I like that it shows the remaining battery life. I don’t know what we would do without it. It does a really professional job." - Cherie Korer

#56 This Pickle Catnip Toy Lets Your Furry Friend Enjoy Your Favorite Snack Along With You Share icon Review: "My cat really enjoys his new toy! It’s adorable and well made. Bought another one!" - Cheryl

#57 Pop A Neck Reading Light In Your Cart Because You Are An Adult And You Don't Need To Read Secretly Under The Covers With A Flashlight Anymore Share icon Review: "I don’t have to light up the whole room for hubby to read his book. My new Xmas gift for the grand." - Billie Renée

#58 Get A Grip On Cleaning With This Silicone Faucet Drip Tray Share icon Review: "I bought this product to help keep the base of the faucet dry. It is very flexible and fits my faucet. So far, it is doing the job." - Borboleta

#59 You Can Have A Crack At Making The Perfect Eggs With This Egg Timer That Changes Color Share icon Review: "My wife and I like our eggs boiled to different hardnesses and this 'timer' got our preferences just right." - B. Healy

#60 Your Cat Might Not Be Into Playing Fetch But This Interactive Feather Toy Will Grab Their Attention For Sure Share icon Review: "This thing is incredible. Keeps the cat going, managed carpet and all types of floorings, gets itself unstuck inevitably. It has some of the most unique movements I've seen and can handle surfaces a Cherble can not." - EnigmaFactory

#61 Stock Up On Your Prank Gift Boxes Now Before They Sell Out When Then Festive Season Arrives Share icon Review: "Buddy, our elf, shipped himself in these boxes for the start of the season. Couldn’t use the smallest few boxes, but as you can see from my picture, still was able to use most of them. Kids absolutely loved it!" - Laura

#62 This LED Night Light Will Turn Any Space Into A Magical Forest Share icon Review: "Just as pictured. Three mushrooms change color and the leaves are decorative. Light sensored, so comes on when it's dark. Soft night light, not overly bright. Shipping was quick. Perfect!" - Minh Porter

#63 It Seems Like Not Even The Most Aloof Cat Can Resist This Mouse Kicker Toy Share icon Review: "My normally unassuming cat LOVES this toy...especially at 1:00am 😁." - Texas Marshall

#64 Keep Any Stubbourn Rug In Place With These Super Handy Washable Grippers For Rug Share icon Review: "When I moved into a home with hard floors I quickly discovered how dangerous it was to walk on my jute throw rugs. They slipped every step I took. I bought these rug grippers not expecting much, but I was pleasantly surprised. My loose area rugs stay in place. Even when my dog does a happy dance on them. I would certainly buy these again." - Deb C.

#65 We Know Practice Makes Perfect, But This Black Felt Pen Makes It Much Easier Too Share icon Review: "I’m new to hand lettering/calligraphy but this pen makes practicing so much easier! I usually get very frustrated with pens because I struggle to use them correctly but this pen was made for beginners! Highly recommend." - Emily G.

#66 This Cat Lamp Gives The Purrfect Glow For A Nightlight Share icon Review: "It’s cute, durable and useful! The soft light makes a great night light, it has a full spectrum of rainbow light, or white light. It’s very relaxing to watch the colors change." - IgM

#67 Do You Hate Somone Enough To Pun-Nish Them With This Book Of Dad Jokes ? Share icon Review: "My dad is the king of bad dad jokes and he loves this book 🤣." - Liberty Faye



#68 Your Elbow Grease Days Are Behind You Thanks To This Effective Hard Water Stain Remover Share icon Review: "If you’re fighting against scum and hard water on your glass shower door, YOU NEED TO BUY THIS! I’ve tried multiple other products with no luck. All I used was a microfiber cloth, cleaned in circle motion, barely applying any strength, and rinse. SO EASY! and it has a minty scent, much better than any other chemichally products." - Mariana Riggio



#69 Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Is The Perfect Game If You Are One Of Those People That Just Don't Understand Card Games, No Matter How Hard You Try Share icon Review: "This is a fun, family game that will have you all laughing! It’s easy to learn as fast to play. My 8 year old son loves it and especially loved watching his Dad try to play it! Would recommend." - A P.



#70 From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen : Pandas Are Giving This Snoop Dog Cookbook A High-5 Share icon Review: "Definitely well worth it money and actually has really good recipes in there. I’ve had it for over a year. The book is not falling apart or anything like that. It’s still in great condition no feeding and again it actually has really great recipes. Good for you Snoop Dogg, we really love!" - hannah

#71 Let Your Pupper Get In On That Self-Care Routine With This Oatmeal Paw Butter Share icon Review: "This stuff smells amazing and works so fast! My dog likes it so much, sometimes he licks it off his paws lol but even then it still leaves his paws soft!" - Ansley

#72 Wreck This Journal Embraces The Chaos And Encourages Intruisive Thoughts Share icon Review: "I think this is a great book and also something that kids would like if you are wanting to keep them busy. I really love mine. For me coloring and things similar to this book relax me from severe anxiety that i have." - RayneWar

#73 People Are Using These Bottle Bright Tablets For Bottles And Flasks That Are Working Overtime Share icon Review: "Had a couple yeti cups that I use for tea and coffee daily. Tried this and left the tablet for 24 hours. Poured out the liquid and washed the cups. No scrubbing required, looks brand new." - Alex E.

#74 The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler Is A Must For People With Butter Fingers Share icon Review: "Works perfectly at keeping the crumbs and other unwanted things out of the hard to clean area between the console and the seat. Fits well on both sides and you can tell it will expand or contract based upon gap size." - OST

#75 Stop Your Garbage Disposal From Smelling Like, Well, Garbage With These Cleaner And Freshener Tablets Share icon Review: "Foaming action cleans both sides of the drain. Easy to use. Takes away the bad smell from garbage disposal." - Savannah Ekanem

Are you still with us? Of course, you are! Because we know you can’t resist seeing what other people are popping into their carts. Thus far we have seen some sensational beauty products and novelty items that will make you laugh, but are you ready for the last sprint to see the full roundup of the panda community’s favorite finds?

#76 These Bed Sheet Fasteners Will Help You Achieve That Crisp-Hotel-Bed Look Share icon Review: "This product is easy to clip to your sheets. I made sure to open all the fasteners first. I put on my sheets like normal and then lifted each corner up and snapped them shut. This product has helped keep our set of sheets on, which everyday would pop off the corners, so these have been so nice. I’m glad I ordered these." - Stefanie

#77 Ignore The Wacky Hacks You See Online, This Brown Sugar Saver And Softener Is The Only Trick You Need Share icon Review: "I keep this in my jar of brown sugar to keep it soft. Love it. I like that it blends into the color well. So far it is working." - DaNa LeWis GUy

#78 We All Could Do With A Little More Positivity In Our Lives And This Potato Toy Is Here To Serve Share icon Review: "Had to have this when I saw it. For some reason is the best motivation and SO CUTE. So cute to the point where I emailed this picture of positive potato out to my team at work, and then they went on to print the photo, name it, hang it up, and buy their own positive potato for their desk. So great. Perfect little reminder!!!" - Brooke Crump

#79 Cat Toy Balls With Launchers Set : Because OF COURSE Your Cat Needs A Nerf Gun Share icon Review: "My cat absolutely loves this. We have been playing all day yesterday. He was so entertained and happy. If i let him have all 100 balls he will leave them all around the house. He knows where we keep this and he meows in front of the storage door to open it and play with it. So cool!" - Simona7

#80 No One Loves A Good Laser More Than A Cat So Spoil Your Feline With This Cat Teaser Toy Share icon Review: "Love the different laser beams and flashlight features. Kitty loves and so do I. Happy that it is rechargeable." - Mz Kitty

#81 Don't Feel Sheepish That You Didn't Buy Some Of These Wool Cat Balls Sooner Share icon Review: "Very durable toys and the cats go absolutely bonkers for these. The cats that are even hit and miss about playing love to take these and chase them. My littlest one who loves to play fetch can grab these easily to bring them back." - andrea harper

#82 This Stainless Steel Toothbrush Holder Is A Step Up From The Plastic Cup Most Of Us Use Share icon Review: "We just renovated our bathroom and I wanted to get rid of the toothbrush cups we were using that were constantly dirty and a pain to clean. Looking on Amazon, I found this little caddy and it's absolutely perfect. I put it on one of those quick dry stones to absorb any water that drips down. It's perfect!" - Stephanie

#83 Invest In A Sturdy USB Wall Charger , Because It Is The 21st Century After All Share icon Review: "6 electrical plugs and 2 usb-a ports. Very handy for all our things we have plugged in around our chairs. I really like the charger ports. Also includes a night light." - E. S.

#84 Your Cat Might Not Have A Concience, But At Least You Will Feel Good About Buying A Set Of Ethical Cat Toys Share icon Review: "I saw these in a cat video and though I’d give them a try... I’ll be buying more as the tiny one loves to lose them under furniture but they bounce, roll and are light for her to pick them up and carry them around! Love love love them!" - Jackie

#85 Peach Fuzz Will Be A Thing Of The Past With This Dermaplaning Tool With A Precision Cover Share icon Review: "I’ve always used these to shape my eyebrows & take off my peach fuzz in problem areas on my face & they’ve always worked really well. Also they’re really light and easy to use." - Bianca Arias

#86 This Simple Book With 642 Tiny Things To Draw Is Fun For Young And Old Share icon Review: "My 11 year old artist really loves this. It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!" - Annie

#87 The Forsce Is Strong With This Baby Yoda Night Light Share icon Review: "Needed a soft light for the bathroom and this does the trick. Not very expensive and comes with bulb. Bonus is the insane cuteness level. Plus, who doesn't want Grogu watching you go to the loo?" - Adrienne H.



#88 Avoid Any Nasty Accidents With This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Share icon Review: "This is a great little gadget. There was so much lint at the bottom of our front loader dryer that the machine was losing its power. After using that little gadget, which is very easy to use, the dryer, is back and full force. I even used it to clean under our stove since it’s flat and access that spot easily; it worked great." - david farber



#89 Bob Ross By The Numbers : Because Not Even Bob Can Make Artists Out Of Us All Share icon Review: "If you have a Bob Ross fan this is the gift! Is tiny little canvases are super detailed to the point that you feel like you were being guided by Bob himself once your masterpiece is complete! Our family had tons of fun doing these together. Highly recommend." - Suthrnbru



#90 You Know About Swedish Fish, But Do You Know About Swedish Dishcloths For You Kitchen ? Share icon Review: "I was so impressed with these I got more packages for family to try. I used 1 for a year actually so they are durable, soft, absorbent and a great value for the money. Machine washable. Or put them in the dish washer." - Amazon customer

#91 Get A Nice Even Coating With This Nifty Olive Oil Sprayer Share icon Review: "Works fine. It will save me money,I don't need to buy spray oil anymore." - lawrence pugh

#92 This Magic Potato Chip Can Is Cute, Untill You Are Craving Pringles And Get A Punch In The Face Instead Share icon Review: "The snake was much larger than expected. It worked very well and my nephew loved it! Easy to put back in jar and has been fun all day. Worth the price." - Sara

#93 We Kid You Not, The Screaming Goat Is A Regular On Amazon's Top Sellers List! Share icon Review: "These little screaming goats are positively hilarious. I handed them out to many of my friends and coworkers who have jobs where sometimes during the day you need to just have a little scream and this is just what is needed. It sounds funny and it makes you laugh out loud." - C. Hulse



#94 A Scratch Paper Art Set Is Just The Mind-Numbing Outlet We Have Been Craving Share icon Review: "My grandkids love these! They are an affordable gift and are loved fo easy crafts. I will be buying frequently!" - Debra Trent



#95 Pandas Are Using This Migraine Stick For Instant Relief Share icon Review: "This came in with no issues! Has a very pleasant mint smell and helps with headaches." - Deborah Taylor

#96 Never Be Left In The Dark With This Solar Charger (Except If You Live In Alaska In December) Share icon Review: "Best thing to take when I go fishing. A day trip, or a night trip, I'm covered. It charges my phone and lights my way to get what I need done. Best part is the self solar charger so I can keep going with out having to be disconnected. Definitely worth the buy." - James X Garcia

#97 Look, We Love That You Guys Are Into Googly Eyes With Self-Adhesive , But Can You Please Send Us Some Pictures Of Your Creations? Share icon Review: "These are awesome, a great amount and variety of sizes for the price. Good adhesion. Great for adding a little personality to the world. 👀" - Anna

#98 Please Tell Us That The Deez Nutz Candle Isn't Scented The Way It Is Named? Share icon Review: "For starters, it really does smell good. I originally bought these for our home, I then purchased another as a small gag gift for our friend who got a little snip snip and he loved it as well. These candles are funny and smell good. Deff worth a purchase." - Megan



#99 Keep Your Fingers Nimble And Your Mind Active With This Origami Kit Share icon Review: "This comprehensive origami kit is perfect for beginners! Great instructions. Every high-quality sheet of pre-printed paper is numbered to match the instruction booklet. Every project includes a QR code to watch a quick short video in case you get stuck! My nine-year-old granddaughter loves this. Highly recommend for any child that shows an interest in origami." - Susanne M. Dugan