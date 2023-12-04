Looking for the perfect gift for that friend who revels in the weird, wacky, yet wonderful? Allow us to guide you through a treasure trove of unconventional Amazon finds! From strange flavor drinks to pique their curiosity, to taxidermy books for an oddball twist on reading, we've got you covered. We even unearthed the Homunculus Loxodontus. And who knows, these unique finds may just be the perfect gifts to celebrate your friend's unique spirit?

#1

Turn Your Sip Into A Safari With Outrageous Wild Flavor Soda - Bursting With Taste Wilder Than Your Imagination

Review: "These were every bit as gross as I'd expected. Highly recommend." - Pyat

#2

Seal The Deal With Wine Condoms - Your Vino's Protection Shouldn't Be A Pour Decision

Review: "Bought as a gift for my friend who really likes wine but keeps throwing away her reusable wine stoppers. Plus this is too funny. She sent me this pic to show me her wine was "safe". Great gift and they work great." - L. S.

#3

Smarten Up Your Shelf With The Homunculus Loxodontus Bank- Sometimes Sophistication Comes In Unexpected Packages

Review: "I don't use him as a piggy bank. I just have him patiently waiting, waiting, and waiting, sitting on my night table. He's as lovable in person as he is in the photo..." - Mel

#4

Kooky Collections With The Crap Taxidermy Book - 'Cuz Some Hobbies Just Refuse To Die

Review: "I have this book on my coffee table to remind my cats what could happen if they don’t behave. This book does not work for that purpose. Absolutely worthless. My friends, however, enjoy it very much." - Jon

#5

Add A Twist To Your Taste Tests With Miracle Berry Tablets – 'Berry' Good For Those Ready To Flip Their Flavor Palette

Review: "My boyfriend and I both just tried this for fun for the first time and IT WORKS!!! Everything tasted so so sweet. Lemons tasted like Lemonade. Limes tasted like candy. Peppers turned sweet. Pineapple was the STAR of the show. 10/10 would recommend. I can't wait to bring these to the next family gathering and try some weirder foods." - Jenn Harmon

#6

Get Ready For A Pillow Rodeo With The Cat Cowboy On A Horse Throw Pillow Cover - It's 'Meow' Or Never For A Cozy, Western-Themed Adventure

Review: "It is a cat, with a hat, on a horse. No further information required. 5 star pillow." - Aaron Alfrey

#7

Turn Your View Upside Down With 90 Degree Prism Glasses - Now That's A Fresh Perspective To Lying Around

Review: "I got these half as a joke and half curious to see if they work. I LOVE them. They look a little goofy (I call them my snail eyes) but honestly these have saved me from so much neck pain while reading. I love being able to use them to watch tv from bed too. I ordered a second pair for my friend who reads as much as I do and can’t wait to give them to her." - REBECCA B.

#8

Unique Style With A Pigeon Mask – Spread Your Wings And Become The Pigeon Of Peace, You Know, For Those Days When Being Human Just Isn't Enough

Review: "This masks are the most realistic ones we can get. We were a bunch of pidgeons walking around. Everybody were looking at us and asking where did we get them. We also won best group costume at the disco. I definetly recommend it and all their masks" - Sirdaget

#9

Embark On A Tasty Journey With Foodheim: A Culinary Adventure - For Those Who Think Eating Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg-Lettuce

Review: "What’s it called when you’re like thirsty? But for food? That’s what this book makes me. Chapter on small horses? Check. Pizza recipes? Check. Butt plug picture? Check. It has everything. My wife caught me reading it naked. Uh oh?" - John

#10

Venture Into The Unknown With Mythical Meats Exotic Flavor Sampler Pack - No Myth-Takes Here, Only Delicacies

Review: "So, i got these as a joke for "rations" while playing D&D. I'm odd and like props from time to time. Anyways, they just add that fun twist that makes the game WAAAAAAY more fun. I will be buying more in the future and getting some as gifts." - Dasbrunner

#11

Egg-Ceed Your Fashion Goals With The Hen Bag Handbag - No Need To Chicken Out On Bold Styles

Review: "I bought this purse because it’s hilarious and I wanted to embarrass my fiancé. Worked as expected. All my friends want to borrow my chicken purse. It’s super cute in a poultry kind of way. Farmhouse chic for sure." - glamazon26

#12

Courage For Your Outrageous Party With Urinal Shot Glasses - When Piss-Taking Figuratively Becomes Literal Fun

Review: "Got this for a white elephant last year and it was a hoot! The friend who was gifted them uses it for "punishment shots", and apparently punishes his houseguests fairly regularly. Yellow drinks look absolutely foul in the funniest way. Would recommend as a humorous stocking stuffer." - Cos

#13

Stir Up Passion In The Kitchen With Fifty Shades Of Chicken: A Parody In A Cookbook - Spicing Up Your Meals Shouldn't Be A Poultry Attempt

Review: "This has got to be the best damn cookbook there is. Not only is the recipes great, but it's absolutely hilarious and hot! You wouldn't know it's about chicken! It was a gag gift for Christmas this year but I'm really hoping it comes back to me in the white elephant! My husband thinks I'm strange for loving it so much but my damn it's absolutely amazing! I recommend it to any one because your dinners won't be the only thing steaming! 😉" - Anthony7a

#14

Who Let The Dogs Out (*in Style*)? With Walter Dog T-Shirt - Making Walkies More Fashion-Forward

Review: "best thing i ever bought, if it was food or Walter dog T-Shirt Meme Gift T-Shirt im going with Walter dog T-Shirt Meme Gift T-Shirt" - Walt

#15

Safeguard Your Sanctuary With Bug-A-Salt Yellow 3.0 - Turning Nuisance Into Entertainment, One Grain Of Salt At A Time

Review: "1. Thrill of the hunt
2. Dead flies
3. Satisfaction therefrom
4. Justice

What consumer product gives this life-affirming love for a plastic gun?
It's so well thought out and designed the inventor deserves nothing less than a Nobel and an honorary PhD from MIT" - JMB Mailbox

#16

Rest In The Crusty Embrace Of A Baguette With The Soft Bread Shape Pillow - Your Loaf Will Truly Change

Review: "Caution before buying as this is guaranteed to make you fall asleep not just anywhere but especially when your not expecting it or even tired in the 1st place I frickan love this pillow I plan to buy more probably 3 more as 2 of the 40inch pillows would fit the wide length of my queen size bed my son has the same size bed as well and he wants a set too. My puppy is very interested in it so if you don’t want it to be a dog toy keep it away from them. I wrap mine under my heated blanket so my puppy doesn’t notice. Over all this is an awesome pillow I wish it came in pairs that would be cool!" - Heather Aubuchon

#17

Rest Assured With 'Does This Pillow Smell Like Chloroform To You' Pillow Cover - A Witty Addition That Can Truly Leave You 'Pillow-Talked'

Review: "No cap. Just blissful silence." - S.L. Garber

#18

Step Into Quirkiness With Lobster Slippers - Where Comfort Meets 'Shellfish' Ambition

Review: "How silly can one pair of flip flops get? Pretty silly, it turns out. And in a really good way. I bought these for my shy and retiring Lady Love because she needed something to wear at the pool. They were an instant hit. She gets comments and offers of marriage every time she struts down the pool ramp. It's wonderful! Even the grumpy old folks at the pool have to smile when she walks by. And they're well-made, sturdy footwear to boot. My girl's biggest concern is making sure some fan doesn't walk off with them while she's under water. She's considering a bike lock... Seriously. These shoes are a bundle of laughs wrapped up in a decent pair of flip flops. They're keepers... until somebody can't resist and slips away with them." - Ron

#19

Start Your Day With A Coffee Concoction Of Fun And Surprise With You're My National Treasure Morphing Coffee Mug - Cage Your Caffeine Craving In Style

Review: "If you are a fan of one of the greatest actors of all times who has starred in such cinema classics like Con Air and Face-Off, this is a must have to show your loved one that they are a national treasure to you. This gift is perfect for everyone in your family. In this subtilty black mug that as it warms, your heart will be warmed as the angelic face of a world renowned thespian greets you with his beaming smile. Imagine the sun rising over an Arizona desert every morning as you sip on your caffeinated ambrosia. You'll be moonstruck by how you have been missing this precious item in your cabinet. Nick Cage is an absolute rock that wont leave you driving angry. But if the spirit of vengeance does trespass, having this mug will not have you running with the devil. Even your teenage children will be surprised at the titian you will become after they see you drink from this phenomenal mug. I wish I had this when my wife and I honeymooned in Vegas. You'll be rolling a snake eyes if you don't get this mug. Show everyone how much you support this man by purchasing a fine brew chalice. Don't be crood, buy this before it's gone in 60 seconds." - JC

#20

A Rollicking Year With Pooping Pooches Calendar - For The Moments When Life Seems Ruff, Remember, Everyone Poops

Review: "It is definitely true to it's name - pooping pooches. 12 good quality photos of dogs pushing it out - if that's what you're into. I'm sure my mom will love this year's gag gift more than ever. Plus $1 from each calendar purchase goes to the humane society! I would definitely recommend." - Brittany P

#21

Reap The Rewards Of A Spotless Lawn With Large Hand Held Rakes - Keeping Your Yard Clean Shouldn't Be A Hard Rake-Ing Job

Review: " I Hate!, Hate cleaning the yard but this made it a breeze. They are lightweight but sturdy and I was able to pick up the leaves quickly. People passing by kept on asking me what they were. This is a great product and it's worth the money." - Lissette Diaz

#22

Unleash Your Inner Mycologist With Organic Oyster Mushroom Grow Kit – Turn Your Kitchen Into A Foodie's Fun-Gus Paradise

Review: "I think I was very lucky getting these. Mine not only grew easily the first time, I ended up getting three batches of mushrooms from the same brick. I did as the package suggested and turned the thing around, started the second side and once it was done I got curious. I broke the brick up and put all the chunks into a planter pot, wet, sprayed (same basic directions as the first growth) and dang if I didn’t get a third bunch of mushrooms! I think I’m going to add this to my mulch and see what happens, if anything comes up I’ll be extra grateful. I highly recommend this kit, it’s very worth the price, time and effort to grow fresh mushrooms for yourself. ❣️" - MauraLJ

#23

Add Fun To Your Fridge With Freezerboy Dry-Erase Whiteboard Magnets - Keeping It Cool And Conversational

Review: "I bought this for myself (because I'm a responsible adult) :P It looks great--would recommend wiping down dry erase section between use though (with sponge or spray or something), markers do smudge quite a bit vs wiping away easily. It looks great though! :)" - vicky

#24

Cricket, Mealworm Or Beetle? Take Your Pick From The Bag Of Mixed Edible Bugs - It's What’s On The Inside That Counts, Literally And Figuratively

Review: "I bought theses as a gift for my father in law, trying to surprise him (I get him exotic jerkies every year) and knew he wouldn't expect this. He ended up paying me and my cousin to eat it, I did half no problem. Very dry like a mummy. The cousin..he couldn't keep it down. Made great Christmas memories!" - Vaeh S.

#25

Find Solace In The Embrace Of The Adorable Shrimp Neck Pillow – It's The Bait For A Perfect Nap

Review: " Will it make people happy? Yes. Will it make some people uncomfortable? Yes. Will that make YOU happy? Yes, almost certainly. I either look like the singer from a weird metal band, or the leader of a small but respectably sized cult... And I proudly walk the airport halls with my lil' shrimpy pillow." - Rabbit Miller

#26

Bonk Out The Chuckles With Cheems Doge Figure – Because Sometimes, A Dog Is More Than A Shibe

Review: "such big! wow! so stronk!" - JinxV1

