Review: "If you are a fan of one of the greatest actors of all times who has starred in such cinema classics like Con Air and Face-Off, this is a must have to show your loved one that they are a national treasure to you. This gift is perfect for everyone in your family. In this subtilty black mug that as it warms, your heart will be warmed as the angelic face of a world renowned thespian greets you with his beaming smile. Imagine the sun rising over an Arizona desert every morning as you sip on your caffeinated ambrosia. You'll be moonstruck by how you have been missing this precious item in your cabinet. Nick Cage is an absolute rock that wont leave you driving angry. But if the spirit of vengeance does trespass, having this mug will not have you running with the devil. Even your teenage children will be surprised at the titian you will become after they see you drink from this phenomenal mug. I wish I had this when my wife and I honeymooned in Vegas. You'll be rolling a snake eyes if you don't get this mug. Show everyone how much you support this man by purchasing a fine brew chalice. Don't be crood, buy this before it's gone in 60 seconds." - JC