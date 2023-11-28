Get ready to deck the halls with laughter this holiday season with our handpicked selection of Ho Ho Ho-larious gifts from Amazon. Packed full of unique surprises such as Snoop Dogg’s sizzling cookbook to add some fun to your cooking, outrageously comfortable boyfriend pillows for optimum coziness, and nutty candles to set a whimsical mood. Each entertaining gift is sure to not only put a smile on your face but perhaps, a chuckle in your heart.

#1 Create A Glowing Atmosphere Of Fun With The Bofa Deez Nutz Scented Candle - Because Who Said Home Scents Can't Be A Little Nutty? Share Review: "I bought this as part of a joke gift for a friend and she loved it. She said it "smells heavenly" (which is both awesome and hilarious). Love that it's a funny gift that is also a quality product." - Kindle Customer

#2 Sink Into Doughy Delight With The Real Looking Big Baguette Pillow - Let's 'Baguette' About Ordinary Pillows And Embrace The Freshly Baked Slumber Share Review: "While not the most filling, this gluten-free imposter of baked goods has changed my life. I can squish it for hours without any adverse affects. Like most Caucasian males, I love bread but not so much pillows. This has changed my entire perspective. I want a dozen of these fluffy baked goods." - Todd Malvano

#3 Snuggle Up With The Boyfriend Pillow - For When You Need A Hug But Don't Want The Hassle Share Review: "I didn't know what I was getting into ordering KJ (that's its name). I had never ordered a boyfriend pillow before and didn't know what to expect. Would he really give me the comfort and stability I needed? Could I actually rely on him? Or would he fall flat like the other pillows. Things were a little awkward between us at first, do I take him to bed with me on the first day? Do I wait? After about a week we found our comfort level and have been inseparable since. In fact, he was my Valentine's Day date. We Netflix and chilled and I found out what a great listener he was despite the lack of ears or...or head at that. I would recommend the boyfriend pillow to my friends, at least the ones with a good sense of humor!" - Kevin D.

#4 Ruffle Some Feathers During Your Family's Christmas With Rubber Chicken Flick Chicken Flying Chicken Flingers - Who Knew Rubber Chickens Could Fly So High And Make Spirits Soar Share Review: "These work even better flying backwards and you’ll die laughing talking about how to shoot the chickens with “a finger in the butt” instead of the head.



We busted these out (with regular rubber chickens) and we played with them for a few hours 2-3 maybe. Sitting at the campsite, eating, talking, hanging out and flinging birds at each other. One shot chicken literally went into someone’s mouth while she was talking. Legit chicken choking. These are hysterically fun! I only regret not getting any video either with cell phone or GoPro. I’m now the head chicken of all get-together shenanigans! The best time!



The chickens will die after a number of used, heads fall off. Legs fall off. But they do die a glorious death! I’ve already ordered more to keep in our camper.



Educational Value- Priceless

1. Age is only a number

2. Chicken fly best with a finger in the butt

3. Friends of a feather shoot chickens together" - Emily DSch

#5 Get A Load Of Laughs With The Pooping Pooches Calendar - No Need To Hold Your Horses, Just Your Dogs Share Review: "It is definitely true to it's name - pooping pooches. 12 good quality photos of dogs pushing it out - if that's what you're into. I'm sure my mom will love this year's gag gift more than ever. Plus $1 from each calendar purchase goes to the humane society! I would definitely recommend." - Brittany P

#6 "Snuggle Into The Jaws Of Comfort With The Shark Blanket Costume - There's Nothing Fishy About This Cozy Wrap Share Review: "This is everything I wanted and more. Material is extremely soft and incredibly cozy. I've been wearing it all day since it came in the mail and never want to take it off. My mom thinks it's too childish for my 17 year old self but I highly disagree. No one is ever too old for the shork blanket. Overall 10/10 would highly recommend." - Diane

#7 Sooth Thy Woes Hither With Yon Shakespearean Insult Bandages - For In Each Cure Lies A Tale That Speaks Of Thee As Much As It Doth Heal Thee! Share Review: "Adding insult to injury has never been easier. Attractive tin for keeping handy at the office. Highly recommended." - Eclectic Chica

#8 Set The Mood Without Uttering A Word With My Last Nerve Candle - For Those Dark Days When You're Really Burning At Both Ends Share Review: "This product is great! I bought this for a friend who was transitioning to a new job, and it was the perfect gift! The smell is a really nice light lavender, so very relaxing and fresh. Everyone in the room remarked on how pleasant the smell was. The saying on the front caused us all to erupt in laughter. I think it is the perfect little gift for someone who needs a pick me up, or a quick gift. 10/10 would recommend!" - Amanda Ring

#9 Journey From Streetwise To Savvy With 'From Crook To Cook' - Bringing 'Tha Boss Dogg' Flavor To Your Kitchen! It’s Actually Snoop Dogg's Kitchen, You Just Happen To Be Dining In It Share Review: "I’ve actually purchased 3 copies of this book! One for myself, and one for each of my sisters. I initially bought it as a joke for my oldest sister, but it’s been a smash hit.



So, to set expectations: this is not Americas Test Kitchen, this is not CookingLight, and this isn’t Martha Stewart. What this is is a series of comfort food recipes with easy to follow instructions, truly common ingredients that can even be found in food deserts, and an honesty about the time and money that goes into each recipe.



The book has a nice, sturdy binding with very nice photos, fun design, and funny+interesting stories/anecdotes to accompany the recipes and sections.



What really impressed me is that my older sister, who I first purchased this book for, has a son with autism, and is an incredibly picky eater. If he notices the color of the box of Mac n cheese is wrong, he won’t eat it. But he was interested in trying a few of these homemade recipes (including the Mack n cheese)! Which, well, that’s super cool and a huge breakthrough for him, and really cements for me that this is an accessible book full of true mealtime favorites." - Emily Clark

#10 Combat Mishaps With A Smile Using Emergency Underpants In A Can - Underwear Problems? Can Do! Share Review: "Hey! If you're on the fence about getting this gag gift...GET IT!!! Today is my husband's birthday & he couldn't stop laughing when he opened this! Our kids kept referring to it as the "man diaper" while laughing...BUT keep in mind that this gag gift is NOT geared only toward a man! This was worth every penny and my husband sent me a photo to make me laugh now! Apparently he carried it on him as he headed out the door LOL ..he hasn't opened it...so I am unaware of how they would actually fit him. However, the purpose it was purchased for, did not let me down." - CB

#11 Aim For The Antlers With Inflatable Reindeer Antler Ring Toss Game - The Fun Never Drops Off At Your Holiday Parties Share Review: "Best! Easy to inflate. Lasted many rounds for a large family. Will be gifted next year! Hours of fun and laughter! Recommend!" - Cynthia Denise PattonPoley

#12 Go Nuts With The Squirrel Finger Puppet - Just One Way To Show That You’re Totally Nutty About Fun Share Review: "What do you get someone who has everything? THIS." - NC

#13 Slip Into Something More Sea-Sonal With Coddies Fish Flip Flops - For When You Need A Little Extra 'Sole' In Your Step Share Review: "My dad loves them! They’re hilarious, realistic, and comfy. It’s like having the dancing fish sign on your feet. We even have to hide them from the dogs or they’ll try to eat them!" - Daisy Horton

#14 Park Your Sarcasm With Super Hilarious, Bad Parking Cards - Because Towing Is Expensive, But Criticism Is Free Share Review: "I purchased a set of these for my husband at a brick and mortar store and had so many requests for them from friends that I ordered more to give as gifts. These are hilarious and while they may not be kind, it feels really really good to leave them on cars of deserving people!" - ReBecca Cazz

#15 Turn Groans Into Giggles With 'Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes' - There's Nothing Quite As Heartwarming As A Good Bad Joke Share Review: "It was my husbands favorite gift. What a bargain." - N. Sato

#16 Bring Fun And Feline Elegance To Your Comfort Zone With Decorative Cat Hanging Towel - Here Kitty, Kitty, Your Decor Never Looked So Pretty Share Review: "Soft, quiet, well-behaved and adorable, and it looks just like her real cat! I will probably choose one of these cats for future gifts!" - Nancy Johnson

#17 Pour Love And Laughter Into Your Mornings With The 'You're My National Treasure' Coffee Mug – Because Nothing Says 'I Care' Like Nicolas Cage In A Flower Crown Share Review: "We all know what this is . And you either get it or you don't. This is not a cheap iron-on kind of image. It's actually under glaze or something. If you drag your finger over it you can't feel it raised up and the color isn't faded. I would buy it again.

It's a normal 11 oz size mug for the normal size amount of coffee. Like a mug you would find next to the ashtray at your weird aunt's house in 1980. The pic of me makes it look big but the pic by yahtzee and the coffee maker really puts things in perspective.

Meme items are usually overblown and usually too big or showy. It's surprisingly subtle. It must be found by a coworker, not shown. I use it in zoom calls its been noticed once. I put cola in it because I don't like coffee, but the joke's on them because they never figure it out. On that note; I haven't actually put anything hot in it. So in that regard ignorance is bliss." - Prescott

#18 Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With Hershey's Milk Chocolate Candy Gift Bar - It's One Pound Of Pure Happiness That Might Be Just Enough To Share Share Review: "Well, my friends have always called me a Size Queen and I guess they are right! This Hershey bar is not only absolutely DELICIOUS, but it is the kindest bar. This thing is MASSIVE! My tongue wagged at this one! So go for it! GET THIS Hershey bar and delve into the deliciousness that I now am so intimate with in the Hershey bar land!" - John Middleton

#19 Add A Dash Of Sassy Fun To Your Desk With The 'That's What She Said' Button - Because Sometimes, You Just Need To Push The Button Share Review: "It’s petite- “That’s what she said!” But perfect - “That’s what she said!” ." - A. Mcphee

#20 Get The Party Started Right At The Door With The 'Welcome Ish Depends Who You Are' Doormat - Because Every Entrance Should Be A Memorable One! Depending On Who You Are... Of Course Share Review: "I always get a reaction out of this when someone visit. 1st everyone says it fits my Larry David personality. 2nd it's a nice finish (which I need to sweep based on the pic. Good job of absorbing water." - Shawn Moultrie

#21 Feel The Joy Of Squishy Comfort With Sunny The Blobfish Novelty Toy – The Strangest Companion To Light Up Your Share Review: "This, my friends is one of the most wretched things I've ever seen. Does it float? No. Does it make noise? No. Does it open its mouth? No. Does it have any use at all? No.

Does it make my hands smell like glue? Yes. Does it freak out my dog? Yes. Do I get a little sick and uncomfortable every time I look at it? Yes.

It is a horrible object and I love it! 10/10 would recommend" - Hannah Wengerd

#22 Make A Bold Statement With The Finger Duck You Figurine Statue - Because Sometimes, You've Just Got To Let The Duck Out Share Review: "This duck is amazingly hilarious. If you’re having a bad day you can just tell people to duck off! 😂😂😂 Absolutely LOVE!!!!" - Kelly Veldhuizen

#23 Sock It To 'Em With Humor Using Custom Face Socks With Pictures - Because No One Can 'Sock' It Like You Can Share Review: "Sent as a gift to my cousin - a pic of me and him from the Myrtles in Saint Francisville, LA. HE laughed so hard wine came out of his nose. I will update once he puts them on but he says the image quality was amazing!!" - Matt Smith

#24 Experience Closeness And Warmth With Magnetic Holding Hands Socks – Creating Heartfelt Connection, Right At Your Toes Share Review: "got them for me and my gf, we love them i’m here giggling and kicking my legs" - Marissa Mora

#25 Get Ready For Some Inflatable Fun With Wacky Waving Inflable Tube Guy – A Guarantee For Wacky Wave Goodbye To Boring Times Share Review: "This dude is a quick addition to anyone’s desk that wants to take a quick break in the day! Flails around just like it’s big daddy!" - Danny Kelly

#26 Beat Your Stress With A Desktop Punching Bag - Take A Swinging Break From A Knockout Day! Share Review: "I gave this to my 21 year old nephew who works remotely so I figured this would be a great tool for those stressful days. Him and his brother couldn't stop playing with it all day during his birthday celebration lol" - jacqueline rosales

#27 Light Up The Room With A Christmas Turkey Hat - Look Yummy For The Holidays, No Cooking Required Share Review: "Okay, so - it's a turkey hat. And in the photo you see above, I added a stuffed squirrel, because of a themed party I was going to, so know - that squirrel does NOT come with the hat. However, you can buy that squirrel in dog toys on Amazon for like... $7.



My head is big, or, more specifically, my hair is gigantic - it doesn't look like it here, but there's a ton of it. This hat actually fits me well - it's not snug. I wore it all night. It wasn't itchy. LOVE IT. Because the thing also has a battery pack, I'm certain that I will be able to wear it again next year, and annually for years to come. We named it Earl. Earl was extremely popular.



Get the hat. I had more commentary on that turkey than I can possibly describe. Also, it's ABSURD, which increases its coolness factor by about 42." - Sylvia

#28 Fuel Your Festivities With The Black Rifle Coffee Supply Drop Variety Pack - Get Mugged By Holiday Spirit With Every Sip Share Review: "I didn't know before drinking Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) coffee how great life could be. Ever since I took that first glorious sip I started to feel the power of our great nation flowing through my veins. I walked taller, stood prouder and an aura of red, white & blue emitted from me. Now that I drink BRCC coffee daily, I have almost no free time, as women who I meet insist I take them out on dates. On a recent trip to a local park, I was startled when a majestic bald eagle, wearing an American flag as a cape and carrying an AR-15 in its talons landed on my shoulder. The eagle bestowed me with the AR-15, nodded in approval and took off, soaring into the heavens. Every bacon cheeseburger I’ve eaten since has somehow tasted sweeter, fresher and (Dare I say) more American . I’ve also mastered the art of hand-to-hand combat, with zero prior experience or training. The only warning I can include in this review of BRCC is to buy their coffee and products NOW, before you’re the odd man (or woman) out and destined to spend the rest of your life in a constant state of envy, wondering about the life you could have had if you’d just have clicked “Submit Order.” 🇺🇸☕️" - Mtn_Rougarou

#29 Peel Away The Stink With Boot Bananas Original Shoe Deodorizer - Wholesome Solution To Keep Foot Odors At Bay Share Review: "I bought these for my gym shoes because they were not those stupid plastic balls! I try to find sustainable items but I’m not sure if these will be refillable. They are fun and I’ve received several compliments on how different they are than what other people use. So far they are doing the trick and my whole bad smells amazing!" - Jen

#30 Keep Your Drinks Extra Long, Cool, And 'Wienerful' With Dachshund Dog Shaped Ice Cube Molds - Bring Some 'Tail-Wagging' Refreshment Share Review: "Our 10 year old laughed a lot when she opened this gift at Christmas and has made several batches of Wiener Cubes since! Great silly find!" - M Penhall