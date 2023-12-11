Review: "BUY THIS. BUY IT NOW. I can't say enough good things about this product!! We use this for backpacking and hunting purposes. The membership is completely worth your money even when you might think you won't need it... you will. We have been using this for a few weeks now, the battery life could be better but its not horrible. The messaging capabilities is awesome - especially for worried spouses or family members. The Bluetooth part and the Earthmate app is also awesome - especially when you need to send a detailed message via garmin and can't spell everything out on the garmin itself. The ease of use and simple user interface is pretty great and easy for just about anyone willing to learn. The SOS button is an obvious and clear choice of greatness. So far we are loving this product and I like showing it off to my fellow hiker friends! Just yesterday this item paid for itself 8x over just about... our garage had been robbed and my hiking pack was stolen among other expensive items. Thankfully, the night prior after returning from a hike, I was a lazy S.O.B. and just dumped my bag on the garage floor and went to bed. My awesome inReach mini was in the bag and still on! Thanks to that pesky subscription (that I was almost too cheap to pay for) We were able to track my device to the thiefs location and police were able to get 90% of our stuff back. The other 10% was food items and a few charging cables and a cheap small battery charger. Easily replaceable. But we got back over $2000 worth of stuff back because of this Garmin!" - Amazing customer