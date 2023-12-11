40 Top Gift Ideas For The Dad Who Has Everything in 2023
Gift-giving can be a daunting task, especially when it's for someone as important as your dad! So, step this way into our curated guide to top-ranking gift ideas of 2023 for every type of dad. Is your dad a tech-savvy gadget lover or a passionate chef who loves experimenting in the kitchen? Perhaps he's a keen fitness enthusiast or a connoisseur of fine whiskey? No matter his interests, we've handpicked a trove of unique treasures on Amazon that will make dad's day extra special.
This post may include affiliate links.
Happy Feet, Happy Dad: Surprise Him With 'I'm Not Sleeping, Just Resting My Eyes' Socks - The Coolest Gift Ever!
Review: "I had to get these for my husband. He has said the phrase on the socks more than once. They are well made socks. They are black with white writing on the bottoms of them. They fit his 10.5 mens feet perfectly. They are stretchy too. They made for a great gift and made him smile." - MesEHair
Tame The Chaos: Large Magnetic Nut And Bolt Tray - The Perfect Solution For Organizing Dad's Workshop
Review: "This thing is great. Cheaper than smaller versions in auto parts stores, secures everything I have thrown at it. Just went out to test the magnets strength due to another reviewer saying it couldn’t hold much, and it held a ball-peen hammer, a 10” socket wrench, two 10” crescent wrenches, a couple sockets/extensions, and some screws (tray mounted sideways). The tray obviously wasn’t designed to hold things that large but just wanted to test its abilities (and I’m sure it could hold more). Does a fine job, highly recommended." - |{•₩
Style Meets Comfort: Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket - The Perfect Blend For Fashionable Dads!
Review: "Got this for ,my 95 year old uncle. He stays cold and this shirt has fur lining so it keeps him toasty warm. He wears a t shirt so it does not irritate his skin. I have bought him several and then had to buy my other uncle and husband one too because they were so popular. It has 2 front button up chest pockets and 2 pockets in the side seam like a jacket. They love all the pockets." - TJ
Hook, Line, And Sinker: Mystery Tackle Box Pro Freshwater Catch All Fishing Kit - Take Dad's Fishing Adventures To The Next Level!
Review: "Let me start by saying that the Customer Service for this is Amazing shall you have any issues! Be sure to contact seller. This box is packed with many great fishing lures and such and is highly giftable. Will def be purchasing for my dad again!" - Rachal
Wear Your Memories: Round Pendant Customized Photo Projection Necklace - A Personalized Keepsake For Dad To Cherish
Review: "I bought this for my husband for our 1st wedding anniversary. He loved it the picture is clear and easy to see." - nicole
Feel The Magic: Laser 3D Crystal Photo - Transform Dad's Precious Memories Into Stunning Crystalline Masterpieces
Review: "Purchased as an anniversary gift for some great friends. When they received it they opened and were so excited. They Love, love, love it. The spinning base and color changing just make that much more wonderful." - Wanda S.
Revitalize Your Vintage Collection: Experience Seamless Grooves With The Fully Automatic Bluetooth Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable - Every Audiophile's Dream!
Review: "Love the player. The automatic feature is so cool. And the Bluetooth functionality is to die for. I connected it via blue tooth to the Bose TV Speaker. Seamless. And the sound is kickass. Both these I got at great discounts thanks to Prime Day last week." - nainamarbus
Organize In Style: Vinyl Record Storage Holder - The Perfect Solution For Dad's Expanding Vinyl Collection
Review: "I’ve been hesitant to buy a vinyl holder because I hadn’t seen any I liked enough. I’m glad I saw this one! I’m only beginning my record collection, but this holder can accommodate a lot. The design is simple, but the color goes pretty well with my record player" - Erin Locke
Tick-Tock, Glow On: Elevate Dad's Décor Game With The Light-Up Word Clock - A Stylish And Functional Gift!
Review: "This is a great variation to a traditional clock. Easy to program and it has a great aesthetic look." - Yazmin
Dad vs. Weather: A Weather Station For Indoors And Outdoors - The Perfect Tool For Dad Jokes Like 'Our Family Forecast Is Sunny Side Up!
Review: "I always wanted a weather station that had indoor and outdoor temperatures and was easy to set up and use. I also like the fact that you are part of the Netatmo universe and you can see the temperature of nearby stations and are contributing to a web of weather station data. Originally my outdoor sensor was in the sun (even though I thought it wasn't) and was giving ratings that were way too high but I hid it in a flower pot and now the readings are much more reasonable. I find the decibel meter indoors also useful because it is very noisy here in the city with the windows open and now I can get a feeling for how loud it really is. The view on your smart phone or iPad is very cool as well. The app is intuitive and easy to use. Also - if you have older relatives - this is the kind of gift that they would like. Everyone likes to talk about the weather. There is also a rain gauge and a wind gauge (coming soon) which would be good although I probably can't get them to work reliably on my balcony because of the fact that we are partially shielded." - Carl from Chicago
Reach For The Stars: Inreach Mini - The Out-Of-This-World Satellite Communicator For Dads Who Love To Explore
Review: "BUY THIS. BUY IT NOW. I can't say enough good things about this product!! We use this for backpacking and hunting purposes. The membership is completely worth your money even when you might think you won't need it... you will. We have been using this for a few weeks now, the battery life could be better but its not horrible. The messaging capabilities is awesome - especially for worried spouses or family members. The Bluetooth part and the Earthmate app is also awesome - especially when you need to send a detailed message via garmin and can't spell everything out on the garmin itself. The ease of use and simple user interface is pretty great and easy for just about anyone willing to learn. The SOS button is an obvious and clear choice of greatness. So far we are loving this product and I like showing it off to my fellow hiker friends! Just yesterday this item paid for itself 8x over just about... our garage had been robbed and my hiking pack was stolen among other expensive items. Thankfully, the night prior after returning from a hike, I was a lazy S.O.B. and just dumped my bag on the garage floor and went to bed. My awesome inReach mini was in the bag and still on! Thanks to that pesky subscription (that I was almost too cheap to pay for) We were able to track my device to the thiefs location and police were able to get 90% of our stuff back. The other 10% was food items and a few charging cables and a cheap small battery charger. Easily replaceable. But we got back over $2000 worth of stuff back because of this Garmin!" - Amazing customer
Growlin' And Sippin': The Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler - Dad's Best Friend For Epic Pour-Ty Time!
Review: "Stanley has done a great job through the years in marketing their products and advertising hours or days in some cases in which a product will keep something hot or cold. This 100% lives up to the expectation. I was able to take a brew from a local micro watering hole, transport it across the country to a family member's home AND was able to present it in perfect draft goodness over 2 days later. Frozen Sasquatch who? When searching for a growler in the modern market, nothing will be the Stanley's fit and finish and timeless labeling on the bottom of their products. This growler is preposterously handsomely paired with any Stanley mug, in my case I have a never flat Stanley stein which you will never see apart in my home or while in use." - Nick
Dad, You're 'Neon'-Stop Fun! Illuminate Your Life With Custom Neon Signs - Giving Your Space That Personalized Glow!
Review: "I think it was a great buy and as soon as my son and wife see it, I am POSITIVE I'll be ordering a cpl more. My room isn't a man cave...it's my room..it's BigPopz room so..this was fitting." - BG Tech Guy
Illuminate Your Dad Duties: The Beanie With The Light To Keep You In Charge!
Review: "This was a gift for my dad, who likes going on runs and walks outside early in the morning, before the sun even comes up in the winter, so this was a great gift for him. He said it’s very warm and was a great gift (& he is picky) so this was a win!" - Bryn Basham
Sizzle And Sounds: Charcoal Burning Fire Pit With Bluetooth - The Ultimate Fusion Of Fire And Music For Dad's Outdoor Gatherings!
Review: "I love my Biolite firepit and grill. It is exactly what they claim, a great camping tool. I love the fan for the fire. It keeps the smoke down and the heat up. The Biolite company is great to work with. Their customer service is some of the best I have worked with. They stand behind their product 100%." - Mark M
Movie Magic Anywhere: Transform Any Space With The Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector - The Ultimate Portable Theater Experience For Tech-Savvy Dads!
Review: "This projector is awesome! My husband got it for me for Christmas I was nervous because I have a lot of Apple products and I am not used to android but so far it's been super easy to use and compatible with my iphone and airplay and mirroring. I have also hooked my phone up with a hdmi/lightening adapter but don't really notice a difference in quality I think streaming and hardwiring are both great. I set up netflix, youtube, and the dish anywhere app right on the device and stream easily with no issues although I do use the nebula connect app on my phone as a remote for netflix and dish. I think the quality is not much different than my high def 1080p TV. My kids are all obsessed with watching movies on the every wall in our house now , it works well in all of our neutral painted rooms and pretty good on my sons dark blue walls in his room. We also use it in bed on the ceilings. I can't fit a TV anywhere in our kitchen so now i can set it up and project it pretty much anywhere in there. The speakers work well and it goes louder than I expected it to. I plan on buying the stand to go with it since finding somewhere to put it that is the right height all the time is kind of annoying. It is pretty durable too and has survived my 3 and 5 year old playing with it. But I also purchased the assurian warranty too just in case." - dfa1234
Work & Organize In Style: Office Mouse Mat - The Ultimate Drawing & Writing Pad With Card Schedule Pockets For Busy Professionals!
Review: "This mouse pad is exactly what I was hoping for. It clings to the desktop and feels sturdy. As a bonus, I can fit both a pencil and a slim pen in the holder at the top." - Bridgette Thrasher
Chop With Ease: Mini 6-Inch Electric Cordless Chain Saw - The Ideal Tool For Dad's Outdoor Maintenance And Woodworking!
Review: "Got this great little chainsaw for my 77 yr old Mom, who still does her own yard work. She charged the battery and tried it out the day after Christmas. She was very happy with how quick it charged and that it was not to heavy for her. "Can't believe I am so happy to get a chainsaw for Christmas!" As you see in the pics, she loved it. My mom reads all reviews, so she had already checked it all out by the time I spoke with her the day she used her new chainsaw. Her favorite color is blue so that was also a plus! Thank you for helping me make my Mom happy! She deserves it!" - Peggy M.
Ultimate Relaxation Mode: Back Massager For Chair With Heat - The Perfect Companion For Dad's Recharge Time!
Review: "If you sit at a computer most of the day and/or cold at the office I highly recommend this! I leave at work, heat helps so much with back pain (hurt from military). I can also disconnect to ensure coworkers don’t use (work in a maintenance shop, they are always dirty). Biggest flaw!! Having to leave my chair!! I never want to get up when I have this on. With the fall weather settling in this keeps me warm enough in my maintenance shop. I have already recommended it to many other coworkers, and will likely get another for the house" - Phillip
Rev Up The Fun: LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby Gt500 Building Set - Build The Ultimate Dream Car With Dad
Review: "Lego came through! No missing More Parts. I really enjoyed this time. I am older and my eyes and back are not what they used to be, but some overhead lighting and a small break allowed me to accomplish what I think is an amazing build in about 2 days. Yeah, we are not all in a rush, build, take a break, get called back, back hurts leaning, eyeglasses need adjustment, etc.. so.. Great build, lots of fun, amazing. Thank you LEGO! Please make a 30K+ kit for something over 4 feet long. You can do it! I would buy it. It would be amazing" - ForceRecon
Master The Art Of Classic Shaving: Unleash Precision And Comfort With The Heavy Duty Short Handle Double Edge Razor - Every Dad's Essential!
Review: "It is made well, easy to use and forgiving for someone like me who doesn’t have much experience. I gave up on shaving with razors about 15 years ago because I always had bad reactions. I started using hair clippers so I wouldn’t get ingrown hairs. Clippers work but your face never looks truly smooth. This year I’m turning 40 and I decided I would give shaving another serious try. The prep and after care are just as important as the actual shaving. Shower before, soak razor and brush in warn (not hot) water in sink, apply shaving cream and even if your technique is not perfect this razor is very forgiving. Only strict word of advice is don’t press hard. Just let the razor do the work. If you get that angle right it takes almost no pressure for the razor to do it’s thing. Afterwards I’ve been using an alum block and some witch hazel then a quality face moisturizer I stole from my wife. Never have had better looking skin. Coming from the person who never thought shaving was for me I don’t say this lightly, this razor is just what you need. And it’ll last forever. If you are worried it’s not aggressive enough don’t. I have curly hair and tough whiskers. Using an astra green package blade and doing two clumsy, downward light passes with this 34c worked just fine for me. Be gentle to your skin for the rest of the day after the shave and it’ll improve your chances of looking good in the days after." - Matt
Tickets To Nostalgia: Ticket Shadow Box - The Perfect Gift For Dad To Relive Special Moments Time And Time Again!
Review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE this! I got this ticket box for our various museum, musical and other adventure tickets. I went with this one specifically because we are musical fans and it fits with our pop culture type of style. It came within a box and heavily padded in packing material so it got to us safely. I’ve already started filling it up and I love seeing all the places we’ve gone displayed!" - Becca boop
Say Goodbye To Migraines: Eye Massager With Bluetooth Music - A Blissful Retreat For Dad's Stressed-Out Eyes!
Review: "The eye massager looks futuristic and sleek. The inside material is soft and comfortable. I wear glasses and work on a computer most of the day which gives me headaches. After using the eye message it relaxes me and headache is gone. The heat and air feature on this works really well. With adjustable band and rechargeable with long battery life, it is money well spent because it truly helps to reduce stress." - Paresh R.
Cook It Like It's Hot: Kona Best BBQ Grill Mat - Sizzling Fun With Heavy Duty 600 Degree Non-Stick Mats - Making BBQ Dreams Come True!
Review: "The Kona Grill May is by far, the best product on the market! Homemade pizza, and a salmon pesto tomato recipe all prepared on this amazing grill mat in our propane barbecue grill. Easy clean up and no time spent hassling over scraping the grates! Mahalo, Kona!" - Wink
Savor Every Sip: The Glencairn Whisky Glass - Elevating Dad's Whisky Experience To A Whole New Level!
Review: "This is THE Whisky Glass. Whether you're tasting a new Whisky, or just having a wee dram, this is the glass. Perfect." - Paul A. {Seattle, Wa}
Cool, Calm, And Collective: Proraso After Shave Lotion - Menthol And Eucalyptus Oil Blend To Keep Dad Feeling Fresh And 'Mint'-Astic!
Review: "This is my favorite aftershave and the one I will probably keep buying as long as it continues being made. I was first introduced to the concept of aftershave when my dad taught me to shave 30 years ago. At the time he consistently used that green Mennen original stuff. I've tried many different kinds since, including lotions, but I always go back to the 'splash' stuff. For some reason it just does a better job of soothing my skin after a shave than any of the lotions do. I found this stuff on a 'deal' website and tried it just for the heck of it. I really liked it but didn't think much of it until I went back to my home town to visit my parents and had to use my dads cheapo splash stuff because I left mine at home. That's when I realized what a noticeable difference in quality and scent there was between this and that cheap stuff. It's worth the extra cost in my opinion. It's hard to review this kind of thing because everyone has different tastes and likes different scents but I personally really like this scent and I think it does a great job of soothing my post-shave skin. It's not going to moisturize like lotions but that really isn't the intention of this stuff. If you want a moisturizing lotion then I think this brand makes one of those too but I haven't tried it because I'm such a fan of this stuff." - J
It's A 'Thermal'icious Secret: Long Johns Thermal Underwear - Heating Up Dads' Fashion Game, One Layer At A Time!
Review: "Surprised at how warm this kept my husband who is a dockworker in Colorado where the temperature swing can make it unbelievably cold! These fit great under his work clothes and are very lightweight." - Ashlyn
Help Your Dad Unleash Their Inner Beast: Crush Your Fitness Goals With The Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set For Active Fathers!
Review: "I've been shopping for affordable adjustable dumbbells for a while and THESE ARE THOSE! Do yourself a favor and forget about all those hyper-expensive ones and grab these beauties by Core Home Fitness. Easy to assemble, sturdy, and adjusts quickly to your desired weight with quick turn of your wrist. Highly recommended! fa real, fa real" - Amazon Customer
Just 'Popcorn' Some Fun: Imdb's Top 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster - The 'Reel' Deal For Film-Enthusiast Fathers!
Review: "This poster is really neat. It features the top 100 movies from IMDB. I believe it's based on user reviews (Shawshank Redemption in the first spot?) so the movies are mostly more popular films. It's pretty well updated because Joker and Parasite (both 2019 films) are represented. The poster has nice looking, unique artwork for each movie. It also has a white star rating section where you can log your rating for each of the films. The poster includes a highlighter which you can color over the white star to mark your star rating. If you have someone who loves movies, they'd enjoy this. If you're planning to color in the star ratings, you can't really frame the poster. But it works well in an office, den or home theater area." - An Avid Book Lover
Unleash Ultimate Relaxation: Massage Gun - The Perfect Deep Tissue Massage Tool To Melt Away Dad's Stress!
Review: "I’ve yet to find a massager that can work the knots out of my back muscles. I’m a logger so my back is horrible from heavy lifting. If I could give it 10 stars I would!!!!! The heated head and the bullet shaped head is the game changer. It’s strong enough I actually have to tell my wife to lighten up which is never the case. I can’t believe I didn’t buy one sooner. All these dang years spent in pain was gone within an hour. The batter lasts forever" - H
Defend Your Skin, Dad: Shield Yourself From Harmful Rays With Everyday Lotion Spf 50 - The Perfect Outdoor Sidekick!
Review: "I’ve tried a variety of different US, Korean, and Japanese sunscreens, along with almost every supergoop product but this one will always remain top tier for me! It’s glides on so easily and has such a silky, serum-like texture to it, it leaves the slightest shine on my combination skin that doesn’t look greasy, but rather illuminating. I use it on my face every morning and it soaks it right up as if it were a moisturizer, it can feel slightly tacky within the first few minutes but it absorbs soon after and I don’t feel it at all, I honestly love using it as a primer for foundation. No peeling or white cast either, and it has a nice fresh/citrusy scent that isn’t overwhelming. It also doesn’t bother my eyes whatsoever and it provides such great sun protection, will most definitely be reusing this one again and again." - Brodie B
Hats Off To Coolness: The Cooling Bucket Hat - The 'Coolest' Way To Beat The Heat And Stay Fashionably Fresh!
Review: "We needed a cooling hat, something fashionable, but inexpensive. Mission Cooling Hats ARE BOTH. We attended an outdoor concert recently. Heat index's over 100 degrees. I bought the hat for my fiancé, shown in the photo. He said it was "great!" I also tried on the hat briefly, in the unbearable heat, this hat FELT COLD. AS IF IT MIGHT HAVE JUST SPRAYED WITH A COLD MISTER. I'm not easily impressed by products these days. But this one is IMPRESSIVE. I'm going to recommend it to friends and family. I'm going to purchase another, and definitely sing this brand's praises. If I could give higher than 5⭐️'s I would ❤️" - Lesley Lawrence
Effortless Yardwork: Releaf Leaf Scoops - Say Goodbye To Backaches With These Ergonomic, Large Hand Held Rakes!
Review: "I’ve always wanted big hand rake things for picking up raked leaves and I chose wisely. They’re super sturdy and easy to manage. They also make a giant sound if you high five a person wearing the other mit. Highly recommended." - JD
Portable Powerhouse: Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker - Dad's Perfect Travel Buddy For Epic Music On The Go!
Review: "Got the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker in black and it's a total game-changer! The sound quality is top-notch, just what you'd expect from Marshall. It's got this classic, rock-n-roll vibe with its design, which I absolutely love. The battery life is impressive, lasting me through long jam sessions or chill evenings. It's compact and easy to carry around, making it my go-to for outdoor gatherings. Totally worth every penny. Two thumbs up!" - Elvin
Unbreakable Comfort For The Ultimate Dad: Darn Tough Socks - Engineered To Withstand The Toughest Outdoor Pursuits!
Review: "I have been buying the Kirkland brand hiking wool socks, and love them. Since they are far less expensive, I figured heck I could wear out several pair for the cost of one pair of Darn Tough socks. But after hearing so much about DT socks, I bought a pair to give them a go. The difference is substantial, and for lots of reasons, they are worth the added cost. The Kirkland socks are bigger and thicker, see photo. So, you might think that's better, but you would be wrong. The weave is very loose see second picture, which not only makes them thicker, but causes problems with bunching and pilling. The DT socks have a very tight weave. I live in San Diego and most of my hiking is in warm weather, the DT socks are way better in this regard. The Kirkland have 1% spandex, while the DT has 3%, this results in less stretching over time, and a better fit. Dryers are hard on elastic, but the DT holds up better in the long run, with higher content. The DT fit better new, and fit better after washing. The DT fit lower on the calf, but I prefer that myself, and of course there are other versions if you like higher coverage." - Retired Navy MPR
Dad's Cleaning Arsenal: Brush Away Dirt And Grime With The 4 Piece Nylon Power Brush Kit - Making Cleaning A 'Whisk'er!
Review: "Very easy to use. 👌🏻 👍🏻 Just simply attach it to your power driller and you can start cleaning your bath tub, kitchen sink, tiles, etc. 👍🏻 We didn’t have put so much effort in scrubbing. 👍🏻 I could scrub our bath tub without putting so much effort 👍🏻 We didn’t have to use harmful cleaning product to wash the tub. We just used shampoo and scrubbed it with the drill brush, and voila, it just did it’s job perfectly." - ZACK
Relive The Classics: Playable Mini Arcade - 300 Retro Style Games Built In - The Ultimate Nostalgic Gift For Gaming Dads!
Review: "My hubby was excited. The quality is good, the games are fun. Recommend" - Daryna
Wrap Dad In Comfort: Men's Lightweight Waffle Robe - Elevating His Loungewear Game With Style And Comfort
Review: "I bought my husband thus robe for Christmas and he loves it. It is great quality and fits perfect. He is 5'11" and weighs 180 pounds and I got him the medium large. Good job amazon on this product." - Stacy Keck
No More Back-Breaking Work: Grampa's Weeder - The Game-Changing Stand Up Weed Puller With A Long Handle - Helping Grandpa Tackle Weeds Effortlessly
Review: "Dandelions were taking over my yard but I did not want to use any herbicides or chemicals in my organic garden. I searched for an alternative and tested out the grampa. It sounded too good to be true but it actually works as advertised! The grampa allowed me to pull up dandelions and some other varieties of weeds quickly and easily without straining my back and knees in the process. The grampa grabs onto weeds that have been pulled so it’s easy to deposit them into a bag or tub without ever having to bend down or get my hands dirty. I enjoy patrolling for weeds with my grampa now. It is actually kind of fun which is usually not the case for me with weeding! It took me a few tries to get the feel for it but after that it was really easy and I had a high success rate, as you can see from the photo of a landscaping bag I filled with dandelions using the grampa. It pulls up almost all weeds and gets the roots effectively too. I loved it so much i sent another grampa to my mother. She is in her seventies and likes using it as much as I do. I would definitely recommend this as a gift for the gardener in your life!" - Ara
Cozy Toes For The Papa Bear: Treat Dad To The Ultimate Comfort With The Papa Bear Slipper - Relaxation At Its Fuzziest!
Review: "The slippers are amazing! They fit perfectly and are extremely comfortable even after continuous wear. Will definitely reorder!" - Shelley Raffaelli